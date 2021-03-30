Omid Moradi of Faviana International: “Put your customers first, always”

Put your customers first, always — As previously mentioned, great customer service is of the utmost importance when it comes to growing any business. It’s often the only direct contact a customer has with your company — and those limited interactions can make or break your relationship with the people most vital to your success. The lifetime value of our customers has been exceptional because of our customer experience. From proms, to weddings, to galas and more, our customers know they can count on us and that is why they come back.

As part of my series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Omid Moradi and Navid Moradi.

Omid leads the Faviana mission in helping women celebrate and feel good about themselves. As a father of four girls, he is continuously inspired to work harder every day to make the brand mission a reality for women who choose Faviana. For the last 32 years, Omid has been focused on developing, managing, and growing the Faviana brand. His expertise is in the areas of sales, marketing, and public relations. He is also responsible for executing the celebrity partnerships that have taken Faviana to a new level.

Founded in 1988, Faviana is a company whose mission is to help women feel good and to celebrate themselves. Faviana means to inspire. Through their initiatives and products, Faviana’s goal is to inspire women to feel empowered and celebrated. As a junior at NYU Stern School of business Omid Moradi, CEO, joined forced with his parents Shala Moradi, Creative Director, and Paul Moradi, President to create a fashion brand that is now sold worldwide. Products include prom dresses, formal dresses, cocktail dresses and homecoming dresses. A few years later Navid Moradi, COO joined forces with the Moradi family to take operations and supply chain management to the next level.

Whether it’s raising money for women’s cancer or donating dresses for underprivileged teens Faviana continues to partner with meaningful organizations that are aligned with its mission. One such organization is GLAM4GOOD. The GLAM4GOOD Foundation is an empowerment non-profit organization that creates and celebrates inspiring stories of transformation that ignite positive social change through style. Faviana will be announcing a longer term partnership with the organization in the next few weeks.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

In the first year of business I noticed a store that had locations all over New York. I called the corporate headquarters and was told they have an open appointment day for any new vendor that wants to show them their product. I packed our samples and drove to their buying office to meet with the buyer. I walked in and noticed there were at least 30 other companies there for the same reason. After a three hour wait I got my chance. I showed my samples and to my delight the buyer liked what she saw. When I quoted prices she laughed and said your wholesale price is higher than our retail price. It was embarrassing because it was obvious I had not done my homework. Now I laugh because I never walk in to an appointment without doing proper research again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

In 1991 we hired Bernie Weiss, a seasoned veteran of the industry. Bernie had an extensive account base of major stores and specialty stores. As young men we wanted to conquer the industry overnight. He always spoke about controlled growth and a focus on profitability. His wisdom and experience has helped us grow in a respectable and responsible way. We are very grateful to him for his many years of contribution to Faviana. This April, Bernie will turn 94 and we are happy to report that he is still a part of the organization in a major way.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Business is about relationships. It is essential to treat each and every customer no matter how big or small with respect. It is important that every customer walks away from every touch point of your business feeling valued. Our guiding light is our core values which are to bring out the best, show genuine concern, eliminate drama, embrace evolution, and inspire elegance. In each and every interaction we make, we look to these core values to guide us to stay on the path of exceptional customer service.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I believe all companies want to be customer centric, but it’s difficult for them to change decades of bad practices across technology and business. Listening is a cultural trait and if your company doesn’t listen to executives, employees and customers, the company will suffer. In order to succeed, companies need to be customer centric.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Absolutely. Competition always helps companies stay on their toes with every aspect of the business including customer service. We have always been complimented by our accounts about our customer service. We’ve also been the sounding board for complaints about our competition. We always try to refrain from commenting about competitors. These external complaints reinforce our desire to do even more to satisfy our valued partners.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

We are in the business of helping women celebrate a special milestone in their life. Whether it’s a prom or a wedding, it’s a special occasion. There have been countless times where a customer has their heart set on something that is sold out. A few years ago there was a particular style that was completely sold out across the board and our customer was planning on wearing the dress to her senior prom. Our customer service team called hundreds of stores until they found a retailer that had that specific dress still in stock. We had it sent back overnight and shipped it to the retailer the same day. The young lady could not have been happier.

Did that Wow! Does experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Of course. That same customer later purchased her bridesmaids dresses for her wedding at Faviana. Those moments are unforgettable. The customer and the retailer turned into raving fans of Faviana.

OK, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Put your customers first, always — As previously mentioned, great customer service is of the utmost importance when it comes to growing any business. It’s often the only direct contact a customer has with your company — and those limited interactions can make or break your relationship with the people most vital to your success. The lifetime value of our customers has been exceptional because of our customer experience. From proms, to weddings, to galas and more, our customers know they can count on us and that is why they come back.

Treat people as you want to be treated — This quote goes beyond simply being kind to people. Think about others the way you want to be thought of. Feel about others the way you would want others to feel about you. Speak to others the way you want to be spoken to.

Always do your best to deliver exceptional products — We have been in business for over 30 years. We have worked with multiple suppliers throughout that time which has given us the opportunity to partner with the best of the best.

Don’t over promise and under deliver — When you set expectations too high and are unable to deliver on what you say you can do, you not only put the customers at risk, but you put your personal reputation in jeopardy as well. We have learned that in order to succeed with our customers, we need to be as transparent as possible and that means making sure we are meeting their expectations and setting realistic expectations.

Be genuine and authentic in all communication — There is no secret that brick and mortar businesses are suffering with the continued rise of e-retailers. That said, it’s important for us to be genuine and authentic to all of our customers and let them know that we have their back. We’ve made a strong effort to work together in collaboration with our retailers to enhance their online presence to keep up with the changing times.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Our goal is to deliver a WOW experience at every touch point. We always ask customers to share their experience with other stores. There is no better referral than a referral from another store.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement to be kind and give back. Giving back is not just monetary. It can be words of inspiration, encouraging someone to be the best version of themselves or giving your time to someone to share your experience. Being kind is not hard. It’s a mindset.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

www.instagram.com/faviana