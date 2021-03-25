Myree Morsi: “Know that there is absolutely nothing wrong with you for being sensitive”

Know that there is absolutely nothing wrong with you for being sensitive. As you reclaim your sensitivity as a power and begin to lean into it, you can inspire and support other beautiful sensitives to lean into their own gifts and power, too.

As a part of our series about How To Survive and Thrive as a Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Myree Morsi, Soul Guide and Transformational Therapist.

Myree Morsi is a soul guide and transformational therapist who has supported people for 20+ years who are navigating their awakening, healing and spiritual journeys. After successfully healing her own PTSD from childhood abuse, then guiding her own spontaneous Kundalini awakening to completion in 2009, Myree is dedicated to helping others heal their trauma, claim their spiritual gifts, and stabilize and befriend their awakening experiences.

Myree grew up in rural Australia, in a home of Irish Catholic and Muslim Egyptian traditions. Her clairvoyant gifts that first expressed through the natural world around her at the age of four, paired with the crossroads of her family’s ancient lineages, inspired a deeply contemplative and spiritual relationship with life and how things work. Her childhood initiated her calling to embrace differences while seeking understanding and connection, and to use her gifts to support humanity’s evolution and expansion into a global community.

Myree’s natural Shamanic connection to nature enables her to see another’s aura and the movement of pain energies through their systems. She loves to use this gift generously. It allows her to break down complex situations with immediate precision and collaborate with clients for deeply personalized transformation.

A licensed therapist and counselor, Myree received her Master’s in Process Oriented Psychology in 2016. Myree is passionate about the Process Oriented Psychology method (AKA: Process Work) because it is a multimodal approach for individuals or groups that brings together some of her favourite wisdom traditions: Jung, quantum physics, indigenous wisdom, psychology, shamanism and ecology. It explores the meeting point between all of these traditions and the deeper truths they speak of. Process Work has an ability to access the deepest dreaming, truth, need and process beneath anything occurring in your life, and then unfold the inherent solution abiding there. It is an empowering and liberating way of facilitating people and thus aligns beautifully with the most central values of Myree’s healing work.

Myree is invigorated by frequently hiking the outback, creating art, enjoying long lunches with friends, browsing the Saturday farmers markets and traveling between the places that feel most like home: Adelaide, Australia, Sedona, Arizona and Portland, Oregon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

I call myself a soul guide and transformational therapist because I’m an enhanced blend of both. I’m trained as a trauma therapist, a counsellor and then as a facilitator through Process Oriented Psychology, and I’ve been spiritually initiated by shamans, crones, and wise women around the world. At my core, I’m a highly sensitive clairvoyant who has been able to read the auras and energy systems of people, animals and nature since I was a small child.

For 22 years, I’ve offered private therapy and coaching sessions. I’ve taught live courses since 2004 and online since 2012. My courses support people navigating their nature as a highly sensitive or empath, stabilising their Kundalini awakenings, developing their spiritual gifts, and becoming sacred, safe, trauma-informed leaders.

My purpose is to be in service to the awakening of consciousness, in the individual and in the global community, and to the evolution of consciousness on Earth.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

Actually, it’s way more extensive and amazing to be a highly sensitive person than simply one whose feelings might be easily hurt or offended. Of course, at times a highly sensitive person will take in deeply the feedback of others, and sometimes that can be very painful.

But a highly sensitive person is, in fact, a person who’s gifted to be deeply attuned to the world in many different ways. My experience with highly sensitive people is that they take in so many different levels of reality and contemplate and process it all very deeply. This makes them great artists, leaders, healers and teachers. And often they’re very good at anything that requires complex synthesizing of information, especially highly detailed information — highly sensitive people are amazing because they absorb so much of it.

A highly sensitive person is generally classified as someone who’s deeply empathic, has a very finely tuned nervous system because of the amount of information they take in from the world around them, can be easily overwhelmed and is incredibly intuitive.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy toward others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

Highly sensitive people do have a much more amplified and extensive empathy toward others — both in intuitive empathy, and that they are able to imagine themselves compassionately in the shoes of someone else. But my experience of highly sensitive people is generally that they are also highly effective empaths.

This means that they are empathically, energetically and sometimes physically in their own body experiencing the inner lives of other people, creatures and environments in the world around them. They are empathic in that they can sense the atmosphere of a room, the mood of a group, the one person who feels left out at a social occasion. They’re very sensitive to feelings and moods, and I don’t necessarily correlate that with them being easily hurt (though, of course, they can be).

Considering whether a highly sensitive person is offended by remarks made by people, yes, they can be. Because they are so empathic and attuned to the well-being of everyone around them. And they tend to be, if they’re healthy and functioning well, very heart centred and concerned about the good of all, and aware of, to some extent, what people need to feel happy and particularly, to feel safe. They have a deep interest in people being safe. They acutely know that we live in a world that is often aggressive or neglectful to our inner lives, deep feelings and where we are not fitting into the normal box. They understand the pain of this and thus are attuned to the pain in others. They tend to naturally want people around them to be well and notice tiny signals that something is wrong.

So, a highly sensitive person is, I wouldn’t use the word offended, but concerned and alerted to hurtful remarks made about other people and not feel comfortable about them. Because they would immediately be aware of the grief, sadness or pain that those comments may cause that person, or how behavior toward the person is swayed. It is more of a focus on how remarks might hurt another, and this awareness of potential pain is deeply felt by the highly sensitive person observing the interaction.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

Highly sensitive people are often interested in things other than popular culture or entertainment. They’re often interested in their inner world, in nature and expansive experiences, in their own spiritual journey, in their creativity, and in being deeply engaged with whatever their passion is. And if their passion is popular culture, then sure. But you may find that many of them are simply not interested in popular culture so much, particularly because highly sensitive people, to some extent, can feel outsiders to popular culture, anyway. So, the interest goes elsewhere.

Highly sensitive people as empaths can certainly, often easily, tune into the pain of others in the news. They attune empathically and find the collective or individual overwhelming, thus seeking to limit their exposure to popular culture, violence and the news.

Sensitive people can thrive if they make aligned choices about how they take in the world, including news and pop culture. For example, I don’t watch the news on TV where I can easily be bombarded with energy and information that I may not be ready for. It’s open for ambushing and impact. But I love reading the newspaper, taking my news from there and some subscriptions I keep. It’s about receiving what you need in the way that is most supportive for you as a sensitive person, giving yourself the permission to custom design your life in every area.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

As a highly sensitive person, as someone with a deeply contemplative nature, I’m not interested in small talk and chatting. It’s not an easy thing for me to accomplish. I’m more interested in being direct, getting real and deeply into things and knowing who you are more fully. It took me quite a long time to learn how to flow with more of the surface conversation that’s necessary to help people feel comfortable, to pace myself and eventually be able to connect more deeply.

Certainly these days I enjoy a good chat around Australian Rules football, but there are limits to how long I can stay at a social gathering where I need to have a more superficial level of conversation. I don’t thrive there, nor do I give my best. I’m much better and way more generous when I’m coming from the depths of who I am.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I was aware very early in my childhood, before I was five years old. I started to have powerful clairvoyant experiences, clairaudient connections to nature. I started to receive messages from trees. I could see deeply, profoundly and intuitively into what was happening inside the adults around me — to the point where at times I could predict what was going to happen next. I was also aware that the adults around me couldn’t really tell that I was having these experiences. So, I began to realize that I had another level of awareness that was different from other people. But because I didn’t speak about this — it was just so natural and easy for me that I didn’t feel the need to — I also wasn’t crucified for it.

I wouldn’t say that I ever came to see myself as “too sensitive,” though. Because that’s a criticism of being sensitive, which I don’t believe warrants such criticism. I would say I came to realize I was deeply sensitive and that it was a gift, a personal magic for me to claim and utilise to support myself and others.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

Because highly sensitive people are so aware of what’s going on in groups, environments, situations, corporate settings… They’re often the person that might have the solution or the one sentence that needs to be said in a meeting that can shift the whole meeting to another level. They have this capacity to just bring in a level of insight, meaning, care or tenderness that can allow a situation to shift and improve. It’s one of their gifts. It’s a kind of magic.

Because they’re very intuitive and open to information, other realms and other levels of consciousness, highly sensitive people are also often able to find solutions, resolutions and missing elements by tuning into other levels of consciousness, tuning into different levels of genius beyond their own and bringing this through to share. Whether it’s through artwork, setting a meeting agenda, a group conflict that’s being processed, a healing session or a spontaneous moment of being a leader, they can bring in information, energy and insight, but also the energy that has a healing capacity.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Every day, in every moment, I function from the beauty of my sensitivity. It’s an advantage in every single moment. It helps me to hold group spaces in a way that can elevate every single person who’s in that group so they each feel loved, seen and held deeply. It allows me to be masterful in the way I use my aura to be a source of healing for other people.

I also use my sensitivity every day to track where my boundaries are, what I need to get involved in and what I don’t need to get involved in, what I can trust other people to take care of and what I sense they need support with. It allows me to be really astute with my energy, time and input so that I can maximize my effectiveness as I go through my very busy life. I really, deeply trust my sensitive awareness to accurately give me this information, to guide me through my life.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

I actually think that it can be harmful to be overly empathetic — if you’re not aware and conscious of what you’re doing with your empathy. When we’re conscious with our empathy, our empathy stays home inside our body. We use an empathetic awareness to tune into what’s happening around us.

But if your empathy is streaming out of you into the world, helping you to connect with all the fears, pain, suffering and experiences of the world around you, you may end up being overwhelmed. So one of the things that I teach highly sensitive people is how to have a healthy relationship with their empathy.

I don’t necessarily draw a line between being empathetic and being highly sensitive. I do think that not all highly sensitive people are empaths, but all empaths are highly sensitive. In terms of my work with sensitives and empaths, the majority of sensitives I meet are also empaths. I’m highly sensitive, too, and empathic.

The only difference between being highly sensitive or empathetic is that there are two different toolkits.

A highly sensitive person receives a large volume of information from the world around them that can be both helpful and sometimes overwhelming, has a sensitive nervous system and sensory system in general, has an ability to be empathic (i.e., put themselves in someone else’s shoes or heart) and is very intuitive. That said, you can be highly sensitive without being an empath. An empath can feel “into” someone and experience their inner world directly, or the energy environment or an animal. They can read things with their empathic awareness, in a way that is different from intellectually or emotionally contemplating what it is “like” to be someone else. It is an extra sensory ability to attune, tune or feel into another being or environment. Not all sensitives have this extra gift, but many do.

In essence, the nature of being empathic is having a very specific feeling ability — a tuning in, a subtle noticing gift. The nature of being highly sensitive is the unique way your whole human system functions.

Social media can often be casually callous. How does social media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

I think it’s very common for highly sensitive people to not know how to place themselves and position themselves in social media. This is partly because they often operate at a much deeper level of consciousness, of thoughtfulness and contemplation than what’s presented in social media. So, they can find it hard to find time to voice themselves in this space. They’re also often shy about the things that they most deeply want to share because they can be sensitive to criticism and feedback, because they take that in very deeply. It’s a part of their relationship style.

Their relationship style is often to deeply digest their experiences, and unfortunately that can include negative feedback on social media. I teach sensitivities to set boundaries, to own who they are and their gifts and stand in their beautiful sensitive power. This supports them to reject non-constructive feedback and harmful criticisms which makes social media feel safer. They define their own value in a world which does not always know how to value them or their sensitivity without rejecting them.

Since social media can be intimidating for a highly sensitive person to utilize its benefits without being pulled down, they need to define their own relationship with social media and not let it be defined by the algorithms or by the demands of the medium itself.

Highly sensitive people do best when they curate their lives in every single way, firstly, so that they’re not overwhelmed, and then secondly, so that they can thrive. This applies to social media as well. You need to find how often you want to post, how deeply you want to post and what feels aligned for you. Because for a highly sensitive person, to do anything out of alignment causes a lot of internal stress, suffering and pain.

For a highly sensitive person to use social media, they need to clearly know why they are using it, what their purpose is through it. They need to share while simultaneously practicing a level of detachment. And they need to find the social media platform that’s easiest and most aligned for them. To me, I like Facebook groups, but I don’t enjoy being on the Facebook feed. This is because I like connection, being generous, being supportive and being in a secure container. So, that’s the form of social media that I like the best and thus can utilise best without feeling pulled down by it.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

Most highly sensitive people have had many experiences throughout their childhood of being minimised around their feelings, their sensitive responses and their attunement to the pain of others and their own. When they express this, it can result in them being shamed or abused. They often have many experiences of being put down, even shamed for who they are. So then as adults, when this happens, sensitive people can often end up feeling silenced when they experience being treated as petty or that their feelings are something that should just be brushed away.

I’ve trained and taught myself to stay very strong, true and aligned with my feeling nature. I trust it deeply. It’s not easy to knock me off course around what I know and feel to be true within myself. So, if someone was going to minimise me, I would find a way to keep my voice and hold my position within myself. I would probably have to find a way to to say to them something like, “Okay, I hear that you would like to think that what I’m saying seems unimportant to you, but from my perspective, I think that this is something we cannot ignore and we need to give attention to.” I would find a way to frame what I want to bring through to see if it can actually touch, move or inspire someone to give it some room and space.

I am deeply dedicated to my highly sensitive nature. In being that way, I have found teachers and language that allow me to express when something bothers or affects me while simultaneously protecting my sensitivity. So, I express it in such a way that others don’t comment on me being petty or mind that it comes across as true and valid.

Your sensitivity is an invitation to you to create your own dedication to your highly sensitive nature. To stand in your own brightness and brilliance with it.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

I don’t do this.

If that ever happens to me, I immediately reframe my sensitivity as one of my greatest powers because I’m very empowered and I deeply own all of the gifts, superpowers and wisdom abilities of being highly sensitive. I never emanate that sensitivity is a weakness to me. I emanate that sensitivity is my greatest asset and one of my greatest gifts. Because I own and inhabit it in meaningful and positive, life-affirming ways, and I would never give it up. My sensitivity is something that is always emanating from me, and I use it in a way that those around me actually admire and seek it out. It’s part of my expertise.

In many of our cultures, highly sensitive people are marginalized. So, working with me, or someone like me, helps highly sensitive people cultivate their sensitivity in a healthy, confident way — living and embodying it while not doubting it. It’s about really settling into the Tao of being granted the sensitive nature. So, if someone perceives you in a certain way, that’s their own bad stuff.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

I would like to reframe being a highly sensitive person as being a highly gifted, deeply insightful human, and that it is a very natural and normal way of being. It’s important, not only for those that are sensitive, but for our culture as a whole.

There is a myth that highly sensitive people can’t cope with life. That life gets them down, they’re reactive, flimsy or thin-skinned. I work with hundreds of highly sensitive people, and it’s not true. Sometimes highly sensitive people are seen as thin skinned or that they won’t fit into the mold of being a normal person, but a highly sensitive person, in fact, was never designed to live a “normal life” or to fit into a mold. Their sensitivity is their nature, their great skill for their purpose.

Think of it this way. We all exist within nature’s schedule. In nature, there are butterflies and hot-blooded mammals, there are cold-blooded reptiles and there are insects. Like all beings in nature, a highly sensitive person is one type of person among others, and their type is absolutely essential to the optimal functioning of the whole ecosystem. Highly sensitives care for the emotional well-being of every member of its community. This care keeps us connected, helps those in need get support and makes it possible for us to continue advancing and evolving.

Because some cultures have marginalized highly sensitives, I want to dispel that there’s any sort of issue around being a highly sensitive person other than people not getting to live it fully. Could the issue be with the cultures themselves and not the highly sensitives?

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

What needs to be done is a widespread reeducation in our culture and society, particularly in the West, that around twenty percent of the population are sensitive, and that something is not wrong with them. That’s the way they are born; they’re wired that way. In many ways, it can also be genetically inherited. There are many different sources of sensitivity, but that’s another big topic for another time.

We need to teach what’s up by teaching children to appreciate and make space for their inner life, their sensitivity and their feelings, and to not shame others for being that way. We need to heal this culture of shaming the inner life, the feeling life, the deep knowing and the intuitive calling.

Highly sensitive people tend to be those who are most deeply attuned to these things and more willing to bring them forth — not just for themselves, but for the whole of their culture, society, system, family and themselves.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

Know that there is absolutely nothing wrong with you for being sensitive. As you reclaim your sensitivity as a power and begin to lean into it, you can inspire and support other beautiful sensitives to lean into their own gifts and power, too. Befriend your own unique sensitivity. Begin to study and know how it functions so you can support yourself best in your own unique way. Sensitive systems need a lot of nourishment. So, learn what nourishes your sensitivity and give it to yourself often. Some of my nourishment comes from nature, silence, alone time, baths, reading novels, dancing and hiking. Know what is too much for your system, what is overwhelming, and get creative to design a life that limits constant exposure to such overwhelming experiences. It is not healthy for a sensitive nervous system to be constantly overwhelmed. We need space to be, to rest and to expand into ourselves more fully. That space is where the magic is. Know that your sensitivity is a gift and is full of potential. You are here to be a beautiful, heart-centred, sensitive being. We need you in your fullness — as a sensitive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m already inspiring a movement that teaches highly sensitive people to own their sensitivity as sacred, as meaningful, as a source of beauty, comfort, joy, creativity and a cornerstone of their relationship with their soul. I teach highly sensitive people to value themselves and own the power and gifts of who they are. it completely reframes their experience of who they are in the world and allows them to engage with the world from a position of worth.

I would also like to inspire a movement that heals the planet of shame.

If we open our hearts and we bring safety, if we allow difference and diversity of all kinds, we will create a much, much greater space for all of us to live fully. So, I would like to lead a movement that heals the need for us to have any shame-based systems at all, anywhere on this planet.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find all of my courses, programs and events on my website, myree.com.au.

I offer online and in-person programs called Sacred Sensitivity, Kickass Kundalini, Sacred & Safe Leadership and Spirit Magic. I also lead monthly masterclasses from which I devote all profits to my scholarship fund which elevates BIPOC through joining my programs.

My Instagram is @myreemorsiawakening and my Facebook page is @passionate.awakening.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.