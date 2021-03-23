Maxine Sharf: “Share your passion on a public platform”

Share your passion on a public platform: Just start somewhere. The hardest part is putting that first piece of content out there. I thought about starting a cooking blog for about a year before I posted my first piece of content because I was in my own head that it had to be perfect. Check out the first couple videos in my Insta feed and you can see they are much rougher around the edges than my more recent content.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maxine Sharf.

Maxine Sharf is a food blogger and influencer. She has over 70,000 followers on Instagram, averages nearly 500,000 views on her video content, and has shared over 200 recipes on her blog. The youngest and only daughter with two older brothers, Maxine grew up cooking with her family and could roll a wonton for as long as she can remember. Her mom is Korean and Chinese, and her dad is Russian, Romanian and Polish, so Maxine was exposed to lots of different flavors in the house. Maxine has always had a passion for food, something that led her to struggle with her weight as an adolescent. She openly discusses this challenge, how she still to this day works to find a healthy balance, and she attributes her passion for healthy alternatives to these formative years.

A Northern California native, Maxine grew up swimming and playing water polo, which earned her a spot on UC Berkeley’s D1 water polo team. In college, she was exposed to media and broadcast journalism as an anchor and reporter for the campus news station. Although she did not pursue a career in journalism, her experience behind the camera influenced her ability to connect with a virtual audience. Maxine has spent most of her career in technology working in San Francisco and NYC. However, nothing has made her more happy or fulfilled than cooking and sharing recipes with the world. When she’s not in the kitchen, Maxine can be found planning her next big adventure abroad (culinary-focused, of course) or keeping it local in NYC at dinner with friends.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am the youngest of three with two older brothers and as the baby of the family I have always had a lighthearted and fun loving approach towards life. I grew up spending summers at the pool, cracking jokes and raiding the canteen with my girlfriends on the swim team who are still my best friends today — 22 years later! My childhood was filled with sleepovers (complete with endless chips + candy), 5:30pm family dinners after school, and… SeaWorld. Yes you heard that right. I used to visit my grandparents in San Diego each year and was absolutely obsessed with SeaWorld. My dream growing up was to become an orca trainer and I planned to study marine biology until I saw the documentary Blackfish and realized parks like SeaWorld are actually terrible for the animals 🙁 they belong in the wild. Speaking of wild, in highschool I was known to crack an occasional (friendly) joke on the substitute teachers and was voted biggest class clown by my peers. I definitely get my outgoing side from my mom who is absolutely hilarious and is the only person who makes me look like a wallflower. She is my soulmate, cooking muse and will be my maid of honor in my upcoming wedding. I know our relationship is special and unique and I feel so lucky to have her! I’m a very consistent, loyal and routine person which comes from my dad who has always been an unwavering stable and reliable presence in my life. He’s taught me many life lessons throughout the years; the one that has stuck with me the most is that “honor is doing the right thing when no one is looking”.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

“Authority” feels like a strong word — I never set out to be an authority, but rather leaned into what I’m passionate about. I can honestly say that I love what I do! Most of my free time is spent researching new cooking techniques, looking for new recipe inspiration from anywhere and everywhere, and of course trying out new recipes in the kitchen. You might say I’m food-obsessed.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Getting recognized in public for the first time was the craziest, most exciting experience. Obviously I spend a lot of time interacting with my Instagram followers (love yall) in the digital world, but the real world experience was so unexpectedly exciting. I was incredibly flattered and I swear I was more giddy to meet her than she was to meet me! This was the first time that it really sunk in that I have the platform and opportunity to have a positive impact on others.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was meeting my fiance’s extended family for the first time on Christmas and I put a lot of pressure on myself to impress with my cooking. Spoiler alert: it did not go well. I decided to make something that I felt I could nail pretty easily: caprese salad with a balsamic glaze. So I roasted the tomatoes and arranged them layered with fresh mozzarella and basil (really going for it like I said..). Then it was time to make the balsamic glaze. I poured balsamic vinegar into a saucepan and turned on the heat. As it was reducing, I decided that I wanted to add a little sweetness. I couldn’t find the sugar, so I decided to substitute with agave and as the glaze reduced I drizzled it onto the caprese. It looked beautiful! Big mistake. The whole thing was a sticky disaster (think candy apple) because of the agave and we literally had to throw it away. The learning? No one really noticed or cared and the whole thing was funny. You don’t need to put so much pressure on yourself; cooking should be fun, it’s not always going to turn out perfect, and that’s ok.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

Well I think this is one of those classic venn diagrams where there’s a lot of overlap, but I’ll give parsing the three a shot. To me a thought leader is a creator defined by original and fresh thinking that progresses an entire subject or industry forward. A typical leader, if there even is such a thing, is more about bringing a team or group of people together united behind a common cause. And an influencer is more of a curator of existing ideas and trends.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

Life is about the journey, not the destination. We are often so focused on where we want to get to that we miss out on the experience altogether. The benefit of working to become a thought leader is the journey to thought leadership: learning and mastering your craft. If you recenter your life on what you’re passionate about, the reward of investing your time, energy, and money is feeling deeply fulfilled. Obviously you’ll still have your good days and bad days, but on balance you will consistently wake up excited to tackle the day.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

In order for a business to be successful, it needs to solve a problem. This is a first principle that I fall back on when thinking about the directions I might take my business in the future. Right now my audience is telling me: your videos give me confidence in the kitchen, and the more I cook the better I get. Most influencers (yuck, did I just call myself an influencer?) tend to monetize via brand partnerships advertising other people’s products. So far I have held off on pursuing this avenue and have tuned down a number of lucrative offers. I’m not saying I’ll never do them, but to me it feels like a slippery slope that I’m not ready to go down. I am interested in building a global brand some day with a continued focus on empowering men and women in the kitchen to have fun and bring people together over food. I think you’ll probably see me doing longer-form episodic content aimed at TV/Netflix audiences, my own product lines, virtual cooking classes, or other MK branded ideas that I haven’t come up with yet before I explore brand partnerships. There are definitely a few brands on my wishlist that I’d like to collaborate with, but I’d need to find a way to do it differently than most of what you see out there today.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Identify what you’re truly passionate about: The world tends to fade away when I’m cooking. My mental chatter quiets and I feel a sense of clarity, no longer clinging to moments of the past nor anxiously awaiting the future. An hour goes by that feels like a minute. Find the thing that gives you this feeling. Lean into that passion and be curious: Identify other people operating in this passion area to see how they’re making a career out of it. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel, although you might want to and that’s ok too! Read books and scour the internet. Share your passion on a public platform: Just start somewhere. The hardest part is putting that first piece of content out there. I thought about starting a cooking blog for about a year before I posted my first piece of content because I was in my own head that it had to be perfect. Check out the first couple videos in my Insta feed and you can see they are much rougher around the edges than my more recent content. Stay consistent: You will not gain a following nor become a thought leader overnight (or even within a year or two). The most important things are to consistently produce and share high quality content. The growth will ebb and flow, I’ve gone through many frustrating periods with stagnating growth but you just have to stay the course over the long term. Engage your audience: Ask questions, encourage them, and learn about their lives. The more you care about and tend to your audience, the deeper connection you will build.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

Samin Nosrat is one of my favorite thought leaders in food and she’s been a huge inspiration. Her book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat made me a better cook, hands down, and her Netflix series is a lot of fun too. She opened my mind to the idea that most recipes can be broken down into a few fundamental components. This fundamental understanding helped me build confidence and inspired me to experiment more.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it too much. It definitely feels like a title bestowed by others and not self-ascribed. I understand people shuddering at so-called buzzwords, but labeling “thought leader” as a buzzword feels like an overreach to me personally.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout comes from doing the same thing over and over, so make sure to continue evolving in a way that keeps things fresh. I’ve definitely fallen into ruts in the past where I’ve gotten bored in the same monotonous week-over-week routines and content. When this happens, I’ve found a key tactic is to look outward instead of inward: what cool things are other people doing in my space right now? Another thing I’ve noticed is that the more connected I feel to my audience, the more inspired I feel. Investing extra time connecting with the people who make my recipes always gives me fuel to create again.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My favorite thing about cooking is that it brings people together. My fondest memories are of my family huddled around the kitchen island sharing a meal. When I was in college I took a cooking class and had a revelation: cooking actually isn’t that hard or complicated, the key is gaining confidence in the kitchen. Once you understand the basics, that confidence starts to flow freely and it becomes fun. My mission is to inspire people to have this same realization, to feel confident so that they can bring people together over food and build their own traditions. Whether it’s a pancake breakfast on a Saturday morning, a midweek healthy taco salad night, or a celebratory appetizer spread, food inspires a unique togetherness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It sounds dramatic, but the book The Untethered Soul changed my life. It opened my eyes to mindfulness and meditation and helped me understand how to quiet the inccessesent internal chatter of the mind. There’s a quote in the book that has stuck with me for years and always makes me feel more grounded and at ease: “Take a moment to remember that you’re spinning on a planet in the middle of empty space”. When I’m going down the rabbit hole with an anxious thought pattern, these words help me zoom out and put things into perspective.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to grab a bite to eat with David Chang because believe it or not we are long lost twins — we’re both Korean, live in New York and have the same birthday (May 8th)! I love the creativity of his menus and appreciate that his concepts range from casual (Fuku) to fine dining (Momofuku Ko). I really enjoyed his Netflix series, Mind of a Chef, and would love to learn from him what it took to launch a show since it’s a dream of mine. Dave also just seems like a super chill, down to earth guy and I think we’d have more than a few laughs breaking bread.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram @maxiskitchen and on my website www.maxiskitchen.com

Thank you so much for your insights. This was very insightful and meaningful.