Christy Primmer of Primetime Consulting Services: “Express yourself appropriately!”

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewingChristy Primmer.

Christy Primmer, Registered counselor and success coach is teaching ambitious women how to stand in their fierce feminine power becoming confident AF to create the life and business they desire using self-care and law of attraction.

Christy is the President of her company Primetime Consulting Services Inc. which provides services and products that educate and empower women to get back in the driver’s seat of their own lives. Bringing more than a decade of experience, Christy specializes in mindset and is the queen of inner game transformation.

Author of Confessions of a Self-Care Junkie, Primetime Success, EXPOSED: Diary of a Self-Care Junkie, Co-host of The HUMP DAY Show, and host of the TV show Women Who Lead. Christy has been featured on ABC Your California Life, The CONNECT Network Show on WFLX FOX 29, in Thrive Global, Yahoo! Finance, and on numerous podcasts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There are so many reasons I pursued the career path of counseling and helping others heal from past pain and trauma but mostly because I love working in the business of people and as I have evolved and transformed my own life, I’ve seen the power in purposeful living.

For many years, I watched my Dad be in and out of hospital as he battled several different health ailments and terminal illness. Between all the doctors, hospitals, and medications, I decided that having good health was the success I was after. I also recognized that it must start within. When you have somebody close to you who struggles with numerous health challenges, you realize that without good health you have nothing. That in and of itself is inspiration to take action.

I possess an extensive education in psychology, human behavior, and trauma recovery. I have witnessed hundreds of people change and transform their lives. Each of those success stories include a holistic approach to wellness. Emotional pain eats away at the body and causes so many health ailments, including mental health issues. I teach self-care from six different angles. In fact, I am so passionate about this topic I wrote an entire book on it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My next level version of myself is who inspires me alongside my connection to source. I believe so deeply that growth is our duty. I tip my hat to my husband. He supports me in everything I do and is alwaysencouraging meto be true to myself. My son inspires me to be a healthier woman, wife and mom. I believe in leading by example so there’s definitely motivation in motherhood.

As I wrote in my latest book, Confessions of a Self-Care Junkie, my son lives with a rare physical ability called Erb’s Palsy caused by a brachial plexus injury which happened during delivery. Being his health advocate required me to step up and into a healthier version of myself.

I’ve also worked with several different mentors, holistic practitioners, and personal trainers along my journey. Anyone who prioritizes their wellbeing is a motivator to me. I appreciate where I am and eager to create an even healthier me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The greatest lesson I have learned to date is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to wellness. Back in my university days, I was taught how to recognize and treat mental and emotional issues within a textbook framework.

That is the biggest mistake any counselor or health practitioner could ever make! It takes experience, of course, to understand this because the more hands-on work you do with actual people, the more you recognize how unique people are and therefore, their healing and health care plans must be.

Symptoms of certain issues are not always what they seem to be and digging deeper to unpack what’s really going on with an individual is where the answers lie. To add to that, anything that leads to improved wellness is worth doing. There is a far greater appreciation of holistic health now in the clinical realm but more development and understanding of self-care is required.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I will boldly say the last book I wrote, Confessions of a Self-Care Junkie: A Woman’s Journey to Loving Herself and Living Free, had the greatest impact on me to date. The writing process was both rewarding and healing for me. Things I thought I had put behind me creeped back up as I explored self-care from a spiritual, mental, emotional, sexual, physical, and financial perspective. It was an incredible opportunity to reflect and release any lingering feelings on my journey to living better.

They say the most important book you’ll ever write is the book you need to read. (Or am I the only one saying that!?) It’s true in this case.

It’s amazing that no matter how much inner work we do there is always room for more healing, more growth, and more self-love.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have so many favorite quotes. I’ll go with one from Abraham Hicks “What you think about activates a vibration within you.” That resonates with me at a soul level. I truly believe we are what we think we are. It’s a fabulous quote because it reminds us to be mindful of our thoughts. We can create the life we desire through our thoughts. Isn’t that incredible?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am always on the move with some type of project; be it a book, a tv show, a workshop or program, et cetera. Recently I wrapped up my third book and intend to get it into as many hands as possible! Calling all self-care junkies!!

The self-care junkie movement is empowering women and men to take radical responsibility for their lives! It’s one of my missions to reach as many people as possible and to help them understand that self-love and acceptance are the ticket to success and freedom.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Optimizing your mindset for success is my jam, and I have been working in the social services sector for two decades learning as I go and teaching strategies that work.

Three habits that will elevate your mental wellness are:

Reading self-help books that fuel you and light you up! Research has proven that reading actually makes your brain stronger and improves cognition. The next time you pick up a book pay attention to your concentration level. The more you read the more it will improve. Listening to podcasts that generate good vibes and share practical tips to improve your mental health. The benefit of listening to podcasts that are relatable and fun is an improvement in your mood. The more relaxed you feel the less anxiety you’ll experience. The bonus is podcasts are free! Go find one that lights you up, pop in your air pods and go for a walk! Winning! Most importantly, asking for help when you need it. The courage it takes to reach out and ask for help is next level. There’s no badge of honor in struggling alone, if you need help, ask! You deserve to be heard and people care. If you feel like no one cares, call a hotline, do something because you are important and you do not have to figure things out alone. Now more than ever I encourage you to check in on your strong friends. A smile can hide a lot of pain.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I’m all about creating routines that I will stick to so that means it’s got to be fun and easy to do.

I start every morning with a visualization meditation. I close my eyes and breathe in and out feeling the depth of my inhale going all the way down to my toes and exhaling while imagining any irritation or negative thought releasing from my mind and body.

I then visualize having and doing what I want all while generating a feeling of health and wellness being created in my body. I do this anywhere between 10 to 60 minutes depending on my schedule for the day. It’s brought me inner peace, stability, and allows me to manifest what I want at a rapid rate.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Creating physical wellness includes everything from movement to what you eat and put into your body. Our gut health is directly connected to our mental health and wellness.

Here are three tips to improve your physical health today:

Move your body! Any type of movement is beneficial. Want to add some laughter to your life? Create a playlist and have a dance party in your living room. Drink more water! Hydration is Queen! You are literally a body of water (stats say 70%) so it’s no surprise that you need to drink up! The other important factor is dehydration leads to all kinds of not-so-glamorous things like anxiety, constipation, and poor sleep quality to name a few. It’s time to get your drink on! Appreciate your body! The greatest gift you can give yourself is love and acceptance. Look in the mirror and appreciate your body. You are not your body. It is the vehicle that transports you place to place. Start showing appreciation and gratitude for all the greatness and things it does for you and watch your physical health improve.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

One of the greatest issues I see clients face is taking the knowledge about foods to eat and foods to avoid and overcomplicating it. There are numerous diets and eating plans out there and there is no one-size-fits-all food list!

What’s been extremely beneficial in my practice, is getting into alignment and healing your relationship with food. Stop labeling food good or bad and start paying attention to how you feel when you eat. That will quickly lead you to understand what food triggers inflammation, fatigue, and all the other not-so-sexy-things we can experience when overeat, or turn to food for comfort rather than fuel. From there, start to incorporate more foods that make you feel good and less that don’t.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Emotional health is vital to our overall wellness. Use the power of your mind to generate better feelings. I teach on emotional intelligence frequently, which is the ability to use, understand, and ultimately, manage your emotions. How you do those things greatly impacts your mental health.

Express yourself appropriately! Know who you are and what you need. Take inventory of your feelings by tuning into what triggers a positive or negative response. When you get clear on who you are and what you need to feel good you can create a plan that fits your goals and lifestyle. You don’t have to carry emotional pain with you everywhere you go. It’s time to release any toxic feelings that are your go-to and express yourself appropriately, as your next level self. Learn how to manage your stress. This is super important! We all have stress in our lives. Some positive and negative. An example I like to use when I’m teaching this concept is a wedding. There is both great excitement and a lot of questions and planning that go into a wedding. There are positive stressors, like counting down the days before you walk down the aisle, and the not so positive stressors, like the expenses and sorting out the guest list. You can reframe how you view stress and start to manage it more effectively. Find purpose and meaning for your life. When you feel a sense of purpose, you experience greater emotional wellness. You have hope and an ability to navigate life’s challenges. Finding meaning in your life generates greater resilience and allows you to better manage your emotions.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Yes, in fact, I teach all of my clients about the power in smiling. If you catch yourself feeling in a funk, a sour mood, or out of sorts, smile; the bigger the better. Smiling activates muscles in our face which send a familiar pattern to our brain that signals a positive response.

A smile is associated with feeling good, or being happy. It’s one of the quickest ways you can shift your mood and energetic state and it’s free!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Our spiritual health affects every faucet of our lives. Whether you turn to God, or the universe, or whatever feels right to you, it doesn’t matter as it is a personal relationship and connection.

Here are three ways to improve your spiritual wellness:

Take time to meditate. Figure out your own style and do it as often as possible. Meditation practices have been around for ages! There are also physical health benefits like lowered blood pressure. I like to think of meditation as a unique connection to self and source. An experience where you quietly and calmly connect deeper into who you are which essentially, connects you deeper to God, Creator, Universe. Meditation builds your spiritual muscle and allows you to alter consciousness. The more you do it the stronger your spiritual connection becomes. Explore your source connection and unpack what it means to you. Your spiritual wellness improves when you explore your core desires and connection to source. Here are some journal prompts: What do you believe in? Who are you at your core? Learn to trust yourself more. Tap into your intuition and trust yourself and higher power to guide you. When you practice meditation, and explore who you really are, you learn how to listen to your intuition and trust it. Developing a source connection that feels right for you will dramatically improve your health and life experiences in ways you can’t imagine right now.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Being in nature soothes our souls. There is a divine connection between you and the environment around you, including the animals. Being in nature reduces stress, calms anxiety, and connects you to source, the creator of all that surrounds us. Did you know that studies prove that being in nature and breathing in fresh air increases your serotonin levels? It’s powerful stuff and the bonus is the deeper spiritual connection and sense of appreciation for your wellbeing.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve said it before and I will share it again; the self-care junkie movement!

I want people everywhere to understand the significance in creating a self-care practice that fits their needs!

Prioritizing ourselves from a space of love and compassion will transform our lives and ultimately, the lives of everyone around us. Some addictions don’t require treatment and taking care of yourself is one of them.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Yes! Absolutely, hands down without a doubt, I want to sit down with Ed Mylett!

I love his energy, podcast, and the fact that he actually replied to one of my IG stories comment a while back. I speak on the power of faith as does he, and I think a private lunch with him would be life-changing and a lot of fun! He is a very successful man in business and I love how he gives praise to his wife and family for supporting him. Also, I’m starting to learn how to golf, maybe he would have some pro-tips for me!

