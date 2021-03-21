Arielle Brown of Bea’s Bayou Skincare: “Just prioritize yourself and your business!”

I think women are creating businesses far more today than ever before, but the problems we face are in the follow-through. Women tend to bear more burdens at home and even at work. We deal with people-problems in addition to operational issues and sometimes time is then limited for our own goals. I think it’s SO important to have boundaries and make time to grow your business. Lock your door, work from a different space, get HelloFresh or something haha, just prioritize yourself and your business!

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Arielle Brown, creator of Bea’s Bayou Skincare from Lafayette, Louisiana! You might have heard her podcast, Say it With Your Breasts Podcast, where she leads fun discussions with other female entrepreneurs from Louisiana. Maybe she’s helped you buy or sell the property as your house-flipping Realtor friend, or maybe you’ve touched her life during her time as a school-based Social Worker for seven years prior to transitioning to entrepreneurship. Arielle started Bea’s Bayou Skincare in fall 2020 as a solution to help her finally conquer Seborrheic Dermatitis. With Bea’s Bayou Skincare, Arielle created a probiotic scalp product that aids in reducing scalp inflammation reactions such as severe itch, dryness, redness, scales, and even hair shedding. Her product has been transformative for many women, especially as the first probiotic scalp product that can be used as a leave-in treatment, key for many black women who can’t wash their hair daily. Arielle’s favorite part of being an entrepreneur is seeing the power of imagination, visualization, and taking leaps of faith to manifest into something amazing!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It’s my honor and I’m so excited! Thank you so much! Well, I was diagnosed with a chronic skin condition called Seborrheic dermatitis about 10 years ago, but I’ve had scalp issues most of my life. In summer 2020, I decided that I’d had enough and I wanted something topical to work with the dietary changes I’d already started making years ago. After successfully trying the final product with friends, I started an Etsy shop and then proceeded to sell on my own shop. I’ve worked in different creative media, but combining health, healing, and beauty has to be my calling, because I LOVE it!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Every day has been amazing and full since starting Bea’s Bayou Skincare. The most interesting thing that’s happened to me would be having to renovate my home office. I had to create a home-based headquarters to allow the space I needed, and truly, I never saw that coming! I hope it’s a sign that BB will only keep out-growing the current space!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Easy haha! The first product I made was too thick and smelled like pizza! I wouldn’t have created the customer-favorite, Biome-Balance Scalp Solution, so quickly had it not been for that first experiment-gone-wrong. I decided then to make a lightweight, liquid instead and it’s been a winner!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have an amazing support system in family and friends who have always encouraged my creative pursuits. My boyfriend in particular helped me realize it was time to redesign my home office (I had boxes EVERYWHERE). My mother and his mother were behind the Flourish Scalp Oil because they wanted an oil-based product too. My maternal grandmother, Beatrice, who the business is named after, was also a self-taught entrepreneur (pie-maker and teacher). I’m lucky to have my village.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think women are creating businesses far more today than ever before, but the problems we face are in the follow-through. Women tend to bear more burdens at home and even at work. We deal with people-problems in addition to operational issues and sometimes time is then limited for our own goals. I think it’s SO important to have boundaries and make time to grow your business. Lock your door, work from a different space, get HelloFresh or something haha, just prioritize yourself and your business!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a society, women are leading the way in helping other women succeed as mentors, investors/VCs, and more, but I truly believe that as a society, we have to upgrade educational opportunities so these opportunity gaps close. Had I known as a child that there are millions of people who work for themselves, I’m certain I’d started on this path even sooner. Children need more classes on business and life management earlier than college, and shouldn’t only be taught by people who look like them.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I Women founders lend a helping hand to other women and being less represented and supported, it’s important that joy continues to spread founder to founder.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

As a new founder and one who has watched so many interviews of more established founders, I think we can all agree that people assume you have it all together. You just have enough together! And what’s so magical, is that your honesty about that and your ability to make something happen when odds are against you is what continues to make one an amazing leader and founder!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think we all have skills that can catapult us into the role of founder, but some of us have a little je ne sais quoi, that will keep you there longer. I think folks who remain happy as founders have gotten to a point where their tenacity and vision outweigh their doubt to the point that they just keep on keeping on! Someone who prefers knowing what will happen next, may prefer the steadiness of their 9–5, but I was OK taking another route because my vision wouldn’t leave me alone. I HAD to make Bea’s Bayou SKincare a reality!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

As a child, I was frequently told to “pick one thing” and be very good at it. I think this only confused me because at the same time, I’m being told to try different things. What happens if I like more than one? So I would have loved that advice to be rephrased as “pick one thing until something else makes you happier and you can do that thing for a living.

I would have loved to be told that I could invest in real estate when I was getting school refund checks in college. I would have which I think may have increased the capital that I could use toward my business(es).

Before I started, I wish someone would have told me how to save more on shipping costs. I’ve learned. As a business owner, it’s important to pay very close attention to every penny coming in and going out.

I wish someone would have told me to enlist PR help sooner, but all things happen at their right time and I’m so excited to have a team behind Bea’s Bayou who are better than me at getting the word out! Hallelujah!

I also just wish that someone would have told me that you’ll change things a lot so don’t be hard on yourself. I didn’t realize how much I’d tinker with the website, social media, labels, etc. I just love to review how things are going, but sometimes, it’s OK to just sit back and observe what you’ve built. I appreciate those reminders from friends and family.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m nowhere where I want to be when it comes to helping others from my “success.” I have so many things I want to do and plan to do. So far, Bea’s Bayou Skincare is making customers happy again which is seriously changing peoples’ lives! There is nothing like feeling confident to live your life your way when you aren’t hiding in your shell due to embarrassing skin problems — likely something you felt you had to do for years! That changes my world every day — reading their reviews. BB also is a Round-up Partner of Feeding America to help their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I don’t know how many times we all have to hear this, but this is just an easy way to spread love and humanity. I want people to try giving at least 5 compliments a day and see how it changes the world around you! It seems small, but it would affect people who suffer in silence who think no one sees them. Also, giving compliments takes a person out of their own problems to make someone else’s day a little better so we all heal bit by bit!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many, but I’d love to talk to Daymon John and Lori Greiner from Shark Tank! From my first FUBU shirt, to having downloaded Daymon’s pitch sheet, to meeting him? I don’t know what I’d do with myself. I would also love to talk to Lori, because I know that there are millions of people who are looking for what Bea’s Bayou has to offer for scalp care for those with Seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis. We could be on QVC one day!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.