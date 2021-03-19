Daria of ‘The Discovery Nut’: “People will steal your ideas”

People will steal your ideas. This is unfortunate, but it does happen quite a bit, especially if you are a small entrepreneur. Someone stole my article recently, for example.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daria, a travel blogger focused on all things adventure. About 2 years ago, she started her own company, The Discovery Nut that is focused on sustainability and all things adventure. Since then, she’s been able to develop a blog and build her audience. She also got featured in several major publications such as Forbes and Matador Network. Creating her own brand has always been her dream and she has big goals for the Discovery Nut and its future.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Yes. I consider myself a content creator. I’ve always loved creating content and telling stories whether its through text, video or photos. I’ve worked a number of jobs before starting The Discovery Nut, however, I always wanted to have my own business.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

One time, I was working for a start-up where I was part of the team trying to launch a new business. The owner would talk a lot about his vision and strategies that would help us to achieve the ultimate success. It was one of these meetings that made me realize I wanted to run my business rather than continue building someone else’s dreams.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Absolutely. When I first started I knew nothing about personal branding. I had spent plenty of time creating content for companies and building their social media, however, now I was in a different position because I had to do everything on my own, and I was really overwhelmed.

I still remember creating my first website, and poking around it trying to figure out WordPress. I ended up spending quote a bit of money on online courses to learn the ropes of blogging, social media and personal branding. It’s definitely been an uphill climb, and there were many times where I wanted to give up, however, I always kept telling myself that my dreams are bigger than the obstacles I’m going through.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great! I have an audience on my website and social media, and I recently have been invited to join a publishing program, which could be a game changer for my revenue. I think my perseverance and determination are finally starting to pay off.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think there’s a lot of generic blogs today. When I first started out, I had no idea what my niche was nor how to stand out in a crowded field. I tried to copy what other bloggers were doing, but it really wasn’t me, so I failed a lot in the beginning. I spent a lot of time researching different niches and trying to identify where I really wanted to put my focus, and it seems to start brining results.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Yes. In the beginning of my journey when I had no specific niche, I would create articles on random topics and put them on my website hoping they would “rank” magically. I truly didn’t know what blogging was about, so it was similar to throwing pasta on the wall. It is really funny to think about it now.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wish I wouldn’t spend so much time looking at what other bloggers are doing. It’s great to have some inspiration, but sometimes, looking at others too much can be detrimental. You are not them, and you should always look for your own path.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Yes. As I mentioned above, I think my determination to succeed helped me out to get through the toughest phase when I had no idea how to create my website, and begin building my audience. Secondly, I think that my creativity played a big role in my ability to come up with a niche and create focused content which attracts so many readers now. And finally, I always conduct outreach and try to build connections with fellow bloggers to promote my business and move it forward, so the collaborative nature is important here as well.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Set priorities, batch your work and always take time to rest. It’s very easy to burn out when you are an entrepreneur.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes are trying to compete with others instead of putting your focus on your business; another common mistake is not knowing your audience, and trying to cater to everybody to make more money. The latter never works because in order to succeed you need a dedicated audience that loves your product and brand.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Running a successful website is a ton of work. Because building website has become so simple, many people think that throwing a bunch of photos and text online is all it takes to create a successful website. This is very far from the truth.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The amount of things you need to learn to run a successful business. And you have to keep learning all the time to stay ahead of the curve.

The fact that you will fail and probably not once. Everyone thinks that being an entrepreneur is a fun job. It is true, however, there’s also a lot of stress and pressure that goes into it, and if you are in it for success, you need to learn to deal with it.

It can feel lonely. Most entrepreneurs start out on their own, and it can feel very isolating in the beginning when you have to get things off the ground.

People will steal your ideas. This is unfortunate, but it does happen quite a bit, especially if you are a small entrepreneur. Someone stole my article recently, for example.

Be proud of yourself. No matter where you are in this journey, you should be proud of your efforts. You are doing a great job and you got on the journey that most people are never going to do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would establish an entrepreneur school to help people achieve their dreams and develop the right type of mentality. So many people I’ve met want to break away from the corporate life and run their own business, but they have no idea where to begin.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can check my website at thediscoverynut.com

