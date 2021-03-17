Shifting Perspective from Fear to Freedom

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

The Wrong End of the Telescope

Can a simple reversal of perspective give you the life you desire?

Perhaps, but first I have to share a word with you that is so significant to our

health and happiness, that it is the only key to our personal joy and to

the flourishing of the earth and the universe she rests in. So mystical

is this word that it frightens us and wakes us in the night, and causes

war among brothers. So magical is this word that when we say it with

understanding, we are liberated from all fears—forever. This word

represents a gift of creation so powerful that it rivals the miracle of our

birth.

And that word is Death.



Birth and death are the parenthesis of our life on earth. And what

transpires within those brackets (into the world and out) is our Life.

Life can be short and meaningful as a Japanese Haiku or fraught with

the drama of a Greek Tragedy in multiple acts. Because we fear death

more than revere it, we live our lives as if we might somehow avoid it

altogether. Illness, accident or old age—the vehicles of death always

seem to take us by surprise—as some sort of mistake in judgment or

wrong turn. If only she hadn’t smoked, if only he had made a full stop,

if only she had taken her vitamins. Death is, at once, the ultimate

certainty and the ultimate mystery.



The fact is that as surely as you are reading this you were born and as

surely as you were born you will die—sooner or later. The journey to

that final door marked Death is your true Life purpose. Forget worrying

about what your Life purpose might be—you are living it even as you

search. Forget, “When I have my own apartment, car, million, private

plane, I’ll be okay.” Forget, “When my children are grown, when I have

enough money, when I retire, I will paint, write, garden.” Replace the

word “then” with the word “now.” Take a deep breath. Exhale out loud

and listen to that exhalation. That is you breathing. That is you alive.



When the stork dropped you, he dropped you with a sack of goodies.

Rudimentary supplies to get you started. Girl, boy, black, white, yellow.

The soul of a poet; the mind of a mathematician. It is an intriguing mix

of potentialities. Your mother’s eyes, your father’s walk—immediate

stuff. But you also have a blend of their blend. Going back just two

hundred years or ten generations to 1811, 1,024 people had to have

intimate encounters for you to be here now. If you multiply 1,024 by

the number of genes—both latent and dominant—then you have a

staggering complexity of possibilities in your makeup. To follow your

line back to the beginning of time, well, you have to think in terms of

stars and galaxies to grasp the limitless possibilities.



But that’s not all! Your baby sack got dropped into a garden, concrete

jungle or war zone. And your family either thought it was a good thing

or not a good thing that you were born, and they cried, smiled or

cussed. Now imagine rising up at lightening speed above your crib

until you are amongst the stars looking down and seeing all the living

beings on the planet—nearly seven billion—and how their thoughts

and actions tilt the world mood and outcome like a teeter totter

between Nirvana and Armageddon. Now you have a minute sense of

the potential influence of heredity and environment.



But heredity and environment are only what is in your bag. It is not YOU.

Your body is the physical draping around the spark of Life that is your

pure potential. The oak within the acorn. Your brain is the recorder and

processor of information, and your conscious mind—awareness—is your

connection with all of Life. Consciousness is not a connection in the sense

of a thread or umbilical attachment, but rather like cupping your hands

under the water of the ocean. Your body is the physical envelope if you

will, but the whole of the creative Life force fills you and surrounds you

and ebbs and flows. It is in you and all around you at the same time. It is

in you and every other person, mineral, plant or planet.



Your life began with a choice and is continually micro-directed by every

subsequent choice. The first choice was not the obvious one of “him”

and “her;” otherwise all siblings would be identical. The first choice

that defined you was this sperm and that egg. Now depending on how

quickly you individuated and made your own conscious choices, the

sooner you took charge and shaped life according to your deepest

desires. You might have been allowed to pair orange and purple as

matched socks when you were little or your mother still picked out

your shirt and tie for your first job interview. Whichever the case, your

heart’s desires were either expressed or repressed.



If you have had a difficult life or are enduring a patch you don’t like,

you might complain that you didn’t choose to be born. No one in his

or her “right mind” would choose to be born to an abusive parent or

some other unfortunate circumstance, but your mind didn’t do the

choosing. In its desire for evolution and creation, Life chose to be born

through you. The difference between an animal or rock and a human

being is that the creative Life force called Nature continues to make the

choices. You, the human being, on the other hand, are aware that you

are conscious and so have the will to move with and express Nature

through your choices and actions, or override and repress Nature.



So what does that have to do with your mixed bag of heredity and

environment, and your eventual death? And what does this all have to

do with health and happiness? Well, only this: Everything. It really may

seem with all the infinite possibilities in your makeup, that finding

a thread and being solely responsible for creating your life tapestry

might seem too complex. There are just too many outside influences

and responsibilities, and on top of all that the world is in chaos.

What can you really do? You can’t change the world chaos any more

than you can hold back the tides or stop the earth in its orbit. And

if you believed you could—how would you manage those choices?



It is actually sublimely simple: What do you desire? The energy of Life

starts within and works outward. The oak is already in the acorn. When

the acorn falls on the forest floor and takes root, all its energetic focus is

on being what it is. An oak. It reaches into the soil for nourishment and

water. It reaches skyward toward the life giving light of the sun. It takes

up its space in the earth, in the forest, in the air necessary to fulfill its

wholeness. Lichen on the rock beside it, or a tiny plant of wintergreen

sprouting waxy leaves and red berries fulfill the “self” same mandate of

all that it can be. There is no competition or desire to be other than it is.

Each has its own space and influence on the whole of its environment.



As human beings, our “oak” of Self—actualized—is within us and

requires our conscious participation; our free will. We choose how we

root into the soil of our physical environment. How we create and share

in the abundance that surrounds us in our community, and ultimately

how we influence the world in which we live. As humans we are born with

basic propensities within an environmental context. Infinite possibilities.

How we play it out is entirely up to us. Pleasure or pain; joy or sorrow.



Only in following the inner wisdom of our heart’s true desires will we

know how to ride either/or on the buoyancy of a good life well lived!

When we lay our head down on the pillow for the last time, not even then

knowing exactly when we will exhale for the last time, what will be running

through our mind as important? The thing is: As we look at the infinite

odds that conspired in our unique blend of genes to become us—the

microcosm—and then look up to the night sky and imagine those trillions

of stars and galaxies—the macrocosm—we glimpse the actual significance of

our personal life role in the scheme of the whole of the universe for all time.

The only thing that matters is what our life meant to us.



Do you love? Are you loved? Are you fulfilled? If your name is called

tomorrow, are you ready to let go? Up until that last breath will you

have been all that you might be—and know the blessing that you are?

~mh

