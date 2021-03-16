Robyn Newmark of ‘NewMark Beauty’: “Let’s not forget about our brain!”

Let’s not forget about our brain! Create some personal time for gratitude, mindfulness and meditation, also consider some vitamins & supplements, such as vitamin D, amino acids, L-Theanine and ginkgo biloba, to name a few. What does this have to do with beauty? Frankly, Everything!! Cultivating a pleasant mindset actually helps prevent aging. In fact, 5 “ 30 minutes a day of meditation is known to lengthen the telomere strands in your brain. This strengthens your neuropathways for a stronger and younger brain. A Healthy brain also means you age slower and maintain a healthy mindset.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Robyn Newmark.

Robyn Newmark, the founder of NewMark Beauty, is a makeup artist, stylist, and beauty educator from Los Angeles. Robyn has 20 years of experience in permanent makeup, eyelash extensions, brow shaping, skincare, and makeup artistry for events, film, and print. Her clientele includes the likes of singer Aubrey O’Day, actress Mädchen Amick, and Lady Victoria Hervey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Well I guess the story is that from the time I was a child I have always been a creative. I had a natural skill for art and eventually went to College and got my Bachelor’s degree in Painting and Drawing. My first real job at 16 was a receptionist at a day spa where I also demoed and sold makeup. I became a working makeup artist right away. Then eventually as my career grew I expanded my education and now I specialize in permanent to semi permanent solutions for beauty and wellness. My foundation as an artist is what gives me the eye for Aesthetics and bringing out the best in peoples appearance. At the core I am an artist and I have been this way as long as I can remember.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Well I think the most interesting thing that happened to me in my careers me deciding to leave my employers and start my own brand. My very last employer mistreated me and the business and being at the place I was in my career I finally got fed up and left. I haven’t worked for anyone else since. Courage and resilience are the first lesson to any entrepreneur. You cant quit at the first know down or financial crisis.

Also working with doctors and getting more into the medical side of things has been pivotal for me. I love learning about the most advanced methods along with being incredibly safe. I try to stay in the circles of people that are innovating in the field. What I get to take away from that is establishing the mindset to innovate on your own.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think for me the biggest mistake I make and sometime still make is wanting everything, all at once, or wanting it all “ right now”. Having a focused and realistic plan to scale your business helps keep your priorities straight or else I tend to want to start all projects at once and wipe myself out. I’ve had to learn a lot about organization and time management on an executive level. Now I teach my students those skills so they not only succeed in their craft but in their business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Parents, without a doubt are the most fundamental influences in my life and my business. My father is an incredible business man and my mother is a talented executive also. We are a team. It has always been my dream for us to one day work together and I finally made that happen. We run my company well and are an amazing team. It is why I call the company Newmark Beauty, because it is all of us not just me.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Well I think the beauty industry for the most part needs to have health and wellness at its foundation. We shouldn’t be doing things to look beautiful that aren’t good for us. That would make no sense. So what I focus on at Newmark Beauty and the Newmark Beauty Academy are treatments that are the safe, medically advised or clinically trialed also FDA approved. I hope to make an impact on the world by the information I provide people. I want people to know that the treatments and product we endorse can be trusted and will work.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Here are my 5 home beauty tips to consider so you can emerge lovelier and healthier.

1.Eat Olive Oil daily. Olive Oil is rich in Polyphenols, a potent antioxidant, that helps anti-aging from the inside out. Olive Oil is amazing for the skin, hair, nails and organs. Many studies have shown the antibacterial and antioxidant qualities of Olive Oil may also reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and improve gut health and help with weight loss. We should be consuming about 1oz of Olive Oil daily. But be aware not all Olive Oils are created equal. Be sure to purchase a high quality Oil. I recommend Moroccan Gold, Dr. Gundry or C60.

2.My next recommendation is the Epilfree home kit. An amazing product that helps to permanently reduce unwanted hair anywhere on the face. This all natural solution stops hair growth on a cellular level. Its safe on all skin types and hair types including gray and blond hairs. Simply tweeze or wax the hair and then apply the solution. I encourage everyone to keep an Eplifree home kit for those unwanted lip, chin and brow hairs. Your quarantine time can be spent getting rid of unsightly facial hair. You can learn more about this product on my website and is currently on sale in my online store.

Essential Oils! Essential oils, herbs and plants were some of the first medicines on the planet. Essential oils have extremely small molecules and absorb quickly into the skin and blood stream. This means our skin can be a delivery system to support our entire immune system. Our company, Newmark Beauty, developed a product called Recovery Oil and I use it daily. Its base is a blend of Almond and Apricot Oils, combined with a proprietary blend of 8 essential oils that are known for its protective and immunity boosting powers. For example, Frankincense and 3.

Sandalwood, two of my favorite oils, are the leading essential oils in our blend and are known for their antibiotic, anti-fungal, antiviral, antimicrobial and antioxidant functions that can break blood barriers and penetrate into the brain and lungs. The other essential oils I recommend using and can also be found in our product are helichrysum, ylang ylang, lavender and geranium. All of these oils can be used topically, and some can even be ingested, have powerful health and skin benefits.

Let’s not forget about our brain! Create some personal time for gratitude, mindfulness and meditation, also consider some vitamins & supplements, such as vitamin D, amino acids, L-Theanine and ginkgo biloba, to name a few. What does this have to do with beauty? Frankly, Everything!! Cultivating a pleasant mindset actually helps prevent aging. In fact, 5 “ 30 minutes a day of meditation is known to lengthen the telomere strands in your brain. This strengthens your neuropathways for a stronger and younger brain. A Healthy brain also means you age slower and maintain a healthy mindset.

Sleep is my final beauty tip. Without sleep you look tired. Also drink plenty of water so your skin is brighter, less eye puffiness, youthful and glowing skin, less wrinkles and signs of aging.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Well hopefully Ive already started it. I am going to grow an army of professionals who are well educated and informing the world how to create true beauty that lasts. Beauty always starts from the inside out. Also I want to shape them into well rounded entreprenuers so that they can not only be skilled in their craft but be financially successful while making the world a more beautiful place.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Don’t take things personally

2. Make decision don’t let decision get made for you.

3. Manage your stress, and don’t get angry over things your cant control. Just Pivot and persevere.

4. You must think positive to the point of being unreasonable. You have to believe you can make the impossible happen.

5. The closer you are to your authentic self the easier it is to succeed. Being someone your not only leads to confusion and stress.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Well I way I would say they are all connected. It is official now in the medical community that our gut health and diet have a lot to do with mental health and mood. I am not solely a vegan but I do eat a lot of plant-based foods. On a personal level we must start to make the connection of our physical health to our mental health. The environment should be dear to us also. We are going to pollute ourselves off this planet if we don’t all take responsibility for living more sustainably. Even that is connected to over indulgence in food sources etc. I believe the reason I was ultimately put here on this planet is for people. Helping people reach their full potential is what Im here to do. Then maybe they can go out into the world and heal themselves and the planet.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram is @getnewmarkbeauty or @RobynNewmark and My facebook page is Newmark Beauty.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!