“Drop The Caffeine And Drink More Water”, Dr. Brian G. Brown and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

As a part of our series about "How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus," I had the pleasure of interviewingDr. Brian G. Brown of the Genesis Zone Advantage(™).

Dr. Brian G. Brown, the “Gene Fatigue” Doc, is a functional & integrated practitioner, author, and international speaker. He leans into his 23 years of experience to help high-achievers naturally eliminate “gene fatigue” obstacles that lead to unresolved emotional and physical challenges, so they can optimize for higher achievement & live the life of their dreams.

Dr. Brian accomplishes this by focusing first on the genetic causes, which he calls the True Root Causes™. Through this lens, he can facilitate more precise and practical recovery and performance optimization using gene-centered nutrition & supplementation.

After an undiagnosed pediatric heart condition that nearly claimed his life and left him with extreme fatigue and a host of physical and mental health challenges, Dr. Brian developed the Genesis Zone Advantage™, an efficient 4-step formula to naturally resolve emotional and physical health challenges at their True Root Causes™. Powered by his proprietary formula, Dr. Brian has helped thousands overcome emotional and physical difficulties, reclaim energy, and optimize their life for high achievement.

Dr. Brian is the author of the forthcoming books Health Hijackers for Women and Health Hijackers for Men. Dr. Brian is a dynamic presenter whose insights have been featured on podcasts and stages before world audiences. He can be found in Medium, Authority Magazine, Thrive Global, iHeart Radio, and forthcoming in BuzzFeed & Entrepreneur Magazine.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a native of Clarksdale, Mississippi. It’s in the heart of the Mississippi Delta and the birthplace of the blues. It was the kind of place where you never had to lock the doors, and kids could play anywhere in town.

I have fond memories of my childhood in Clarksdale. I recall buying treats from the neighborhood ice cream truck, playing outside from sunup to sundown, taking swimming lessons at the local American Legion pool, riding my bike to school every day, and having dinner almost every night at my grandparents’ house.

It’s the kind of childhood that would be foreign to kids today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was inspired to leave mainstream medicine after coming to a significant crossroads in my personal life and professional career. I had gained up to 390 pounds, had no energy, struggled with severe brain fog, was depressed and anxious, and had been on nine different antidepressants over 16 years.

Professionally, I was frustrated because the mainstream medical system couldn’t provide solutions for these challenges. They simply told me, “Everything is normal. You just need to eat less, exercise more, and take this antidepressant.” The convergence of personal and professional angst is what set me on a journey to discover healing for myself.

I found healing in functional and integrated medicine, and it inspires me to help others. I’m happy to say that I lost 150 pounds, came off all antidepressants, and ended the depression-anxiety cycle.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Both of my daughters helped me more than they will ever know. As mentioned previously, I came to a personal and professional crossroads. The force that pushed me across the starting line was a nightmare. I can remember it as if it was yesterday.

In the nightmare, I witnessed scenes from significant events in my daughters’ lives; high school graduation, college graduation, wedding, and grandchildren’s births. In the nightmarish part, I wasn’t there in any of the scenes. I was watching from a distance. Particularly bothersome was the vision of their weddings. Another man was walking them down the aisle.

Startled awake, I had the immediate thought, “Brian, if you don’t change some things now, you will die an early death and never see these events unfold.” Thankfully, I’ve been present at every single milestone in their life, which has pretty special meaning to me now.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In the mid-’90s, while I was in training at the medical center, I drove an ancient Nissan Sentra. I think it was a mid-‘80s model, and I paid 1,000 dollars for it. Most people would consider it a piece of junk that sucked oil and always needed some kind of repair work. And worst of all, especially for those who live in humid areas, the air conditioning didn’t work.

When I was in training, the medical district was the highest crime district in the city. So, I had the bright idea of leaving my car parked in a sketchy alley with the doors unlocked, and the windows cracked. I wanted somebody to steal my car.

Later that evening, when I turned the alley corner where I’d left my car, I noticed my car was still where I parked it earlier that morning. No one had stolen it. What a shame, I thought to myself. As I got closer to the car, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Someone had broken two of my windows and stolen my Pioneer radio-cassette player. They ripped it right out of the console, leaving wires hanging everywhere.

The lesson I learned from this: Never overestimate the “intelligence” of a thief!

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Be courageous enough to remove the blinders because your formal education will attempt to not only weld them onto your face, it will try to place a harness on your head, a bit in your mouth, and reins around your neck if you allow it. I’m not saying academic work is terrible. It’s not bad at all. However, it’s necessary to approach the world with wide-open eyes and an unencumbered field of gaze.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams by Matthew Walker. I feel this book is a must-read for anyone interested in optimized health. Here’s a quote from Matthew that sums it up, “the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life. The leading causes of disease and death in developed nations — diseases that are crippling health-care systems, such as heart disease, obesity, dementia, diabetes, and cancer — all have recognized causal links to a lack of sleep.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Quite simply, this quote resonates because I’ve found it to be wise advice. I don’t always get it right, but it’s the wisdom I strive to make a part of everyday life.

Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become YOUR WORDS.

Keep your words positive because your words become YOUR BEHAVIOR.

Keep your behavior positive because your behavior becomes YOUR HABITS.

Keep your habits positive because your habits become YOUR VALUES.

Keep your values positive because your values become YOUR DESTINY.

― Mahatma Gandhi

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My current project involves optimizing for higher achievement. High-achievers don’t have time for anything that slows them down or has the appearance of or potential to slow them down.

In this fast-paced world, which seems to be even more fast-paced since COVID, I’ve found that high-achievers, myself included, are looking for ways to level-up their achievement-ability to higher levels.

One way I’ve found to level-up in a fraction of the time and with less effort is by nutritionally supporting their genes.

Let me share an example. I had a client who was, by all rights, an extremely successful serial entrepreneur. They came to me wanting to push the boundaries of higher performance. Their wellness regimen was well above average.

After obtaining proper genetic testing, it became apparent that this person could be having sleep challenges. In their medical history, they denied any such problems. I promptly began tracking their sleep performance with a relatively new biometric device. After two weeks, we had proof that deep wave sleep was nearly non-existent, heart rate variability (HRV) was low, and resting heart rate was staying elevated throughout the night.

I crafted a customized plan to nutritionally-support the genes and make the necessary lifestyle adjustments. Within four weeks, the results were astounding. They had nearly a 50% increase in productivity, creativity, and energy. In the subsequent months of monitoring, this translated into multiple six figures in additional revenue.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Not to be redundant, but as Gandhi taught, “your behavior becomes your habits… your habits become your values… (and) your values become your destiny.” There’s not much to add to this wisdom. It’s pretty self-explanatory, and the journey to healthy habits, and subsequently your destiny, begin with your thoughts.

If I have a client whose habits don’t match optimal wellness, then this person has a breakdown in their thinking, the words they’re speaking over themselves, or their behavior. In my professional experience working with thousands of clients over 23 years, it’s usually a hang-up with all three; thinking, words, and behaviors.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

A leader has to close the gap between their vision and the actions to execute that vision. Early in my professional development, I had it all wrong.

I used to get caught up in trying to do everything myself. And, if I’m frank, I thought I had to do it all myself if I wanted the job done right. By default, I was defining myself as a “human doing,” not a “human being.” “Doing” versus “being” is a “bad habit,” and I don’t recommend it.

In the “doing phase” of my business development, I was miserable because I attempted to do things beyond my gift and well below my billable hourly rate. I thought all my habits had to center around “doing” to give my dreams and vision structure.

Fed up with the “doing phase,” I threw myself headlong into the “visionary phase” of development. I suspect most high achievers consider themselves to be visionaries. For visionaries, seeing the 40,000-foot view comes naturally. They live and operate comfortably from this level most days. Ironically, high achievers who choose to stay at this level get less accomplished than they would’ve gotten accomplished, which is a “bad habit.”

The number one success habit I discovered was balance; how to balance between the habit of “doing” and the habit of “vision-casting.” Balancing the two is a work in progress. I’m always looking for ways to get “jobs” off my plate, even if it means investing in new personnel.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits and stop bad ones is to create the habit of evaluating what works versus what doesn’t work then, keep what does work and get rid of what doesn’t. In some circumstances, this will be an intuitive process. In other cases, it’ll require a bit more thought and effort.

The principle here applies whether you’re optimizing your wellness, performance, or business. It’s highly individualized for everyone. Be patient with yourself and your team during this process, and don’t reinvent the wheel.

Develop the habit of being well-read across multiple genres and industries of non-fiction.

There is very little in the world that hasn’t already been done. Learn about existing systems and processes in other areas — brainstorm how you could better design those systems and processes.

In time, you’ll develop a system or process that’s uniquely yours. Many times, my best ideas originate from an amalgam of information I gleaned from industries outside of the health and wellness fields.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Imagine your body is like a finely-tuned high-performance European sports car. Would you drive it without water in the radiator, oil in the engine, or the best high-octane fuel in the fuel tank? Would you cover its air intake and block its exhaust? Hopefully, the answer to all of these questions is a resounding no!

So, if we wouldn’t treat our luxury sports car this way, why do so many high-achievers treat their bodies like aunt Betsy’s clunker? This phenomenon has puzzled me for years.

Often, well-intentioned, high-performing individuals will spend massive amounts of money on pretty much anything they desire. Sadly, self-care investment often gets pushed down the priority list or deleted from the list. Then, as if it magically happened overnight, their body breaks down, and they wonder why.

To make matters worse, they view self-care as an expense. This mindset is backward and highly dangerous.

Self-care is a top priority. It is an investment.

If you are a vision & mission-minded individual, people depend on you to carry out your vision and mission.

The vision and mission are not about you.

Self-care is not about you.

Self-care is the ultimate act of service to others.

The foundational formula for optimal wellness is simple → FUEL + OXYGEN = MOVEMENT.

THE RIGHT FUEL: Guard what you eat and drink. With bodies like finely-tuned sports cars, we have precise requirements for operating at the highest performance levels.

If you expect to navigate the hairpin turns of your personal and professional life with agility, speed, and finesse, then using the right fuel is the first foundational step.

THE RIGHT OXYGEN: Learn how to breathe. This certainly isn’t a scientifically proven number, but eight of ten people don’t breathe properly in my clinical experience. They only take shallow breaths, in essence, choking to death. They breathe with their chest and ribs instead of their abdomen. Constricted breathing starves every cell of oxygen and toxically overloads their body with an exhaust that can’t escape. Getting the right oxygen delivered to your cells is the next foundational step.

THE RIGHT MOVEMENT: Move your mass. Let’s face it. We live in a very sedentary society. Screen time is at an all-time high, and it’s getting worse. Researchers tell us that being sedentary is equal to the smoking epidemic of the past fifty years. If we don’t address this quickly, our present generation of teens and twenty-somethings will be the first generation to die before their parents. Even in a society that promotes sedentary life, if you don’t have the right fuel and the proper oxygen, you won’t move. That’s why “movement” is the third foundational step.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

ON GETTING THE RIGHT FUEL. Hydration is the foundation of optimal wellness. Seventy-five percent of Americans struggle with dehydration. Dehydration leads to health issues, mood swings, irritability, anxiety, brain fog, focus/concentration issues, and under-performance.

Some research even shows that “dehydrated-driving” is just as dangerous as drunk-driving. If you’re a high-achiever, I recommend women drink 2–3 liters of water per day and men drink 3–4 liters of water per day.

Next, choose foods that are “clean, green, and organic.” I won’t belabor this but eating plenty of organic veggies, green leafy veggies, and choosing ones as close to the source as possible is critical to optimal wellness.

When you eat “close to the source,” you’re not eating pre-packaged processed foods or refined sugar. For some, this is easier than it is for others.

If you’re new to eating this way, the easiest way to start developing this habit is perimeter shopping. Get in the habit of buying all your food from the store’s outside edges, not the center aisles. Be careful with bakery and dairy items as items may be prone to cause inflammation in the body.

ON GETTING THE RIGHT OXYGEN. To master breathing, I highly recommend practicing regularly. Train your body to sense the difference between constricted chest-breathing and proper abdominal-breathing. This way, when you go into your exercise routine, it’s easier to identify when you’re not breathing correctly. Take five or ten minutes at the beginning, middle, and end of your day to practice.

Additionally, during your workday, do a self-check and ask yourself, “Am I agitated or irritable? Has my mood or focus changed? Am I breathing with my chest? Do I feel tightness in my chest?” If the answer is yes, stop what you’re doing and spend a few minutes focused on proper breathing with the abdominal muscles. In time, your body will naturally revert to a state of abdominal breathing.

ON GETTING THE RIGHT MOVEMENT. Movement requires a balance between the type and amount of exercise. The field of epigenetics has expanded our understanding of this concept. The fancy term is hormesis, which loosely translates to, “The stress which doesn’t kill you, or make you too weak, makes you stronger.” Movement is only one form of hormesis.

I work with too many people who “over-exercise.” They stress their bodies into oblivion and then wonder why their health is failing, their performance is gone, and they can’t seem to take off those unwanted pounds. Conversely, I work with equally as many people who get to the end of their day, not having been purposeful or mindful about movement beyond basic biological needs, and they throw in the towel.

For different reasons, both extremes of the spectrum have ill effects. In both instances, cortisol is higher than it should be. Additionally, oxidative stress (internal rust) increases, antioxidants are depleted, the immune system breaks down, and organs become damaged from a lack of antioxidant protection.

Trust me when I say this is an over-simplistic view of the spectrum, but I hope you realize that movement requires balance; the right balance of proper fuel, the right balance of adequate oxygen, the correct type of exercise, and the right amount of activity.

If you want to get an upgrade, invest in a biometric tracking device that measures movement and sleep, and it can give you some form of readiness score each morning upon waking.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re at one end of the spectrum or the other; biometric tracking will give you a greater understanding of your internal biological signals that it’s time to pull back or it’s time to go full steam ahead. Many companies make these devices, but my personal favorite is the Oura Ring.

If you’re one of the sedentary-throw-in-the-towel types, keep in mind that mindful and purposeful movement can be as simple as a brisk five to ten-minute walk. Try not to overthink it. Be patient and forgiving with yourself. And, if you get to the end of your day and you haven’t done any purposeful movement, it’s never too late for a brisk walk, no matter how short or long it may be.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Use Technology To Track & Improve Your Sleep. I always thought my sleep was excellent; however, I learned otherwise when I started using biometric technology to track my sleep. My core temperature was too elevated, and my deep-wave sleep (the restorative kind) was too low.

Over time, I began noticing the effects of lifestyle and diet on my sleep. So, biohacking my sleep has become an obsession of mine, which has extended into biohacking my entire lifestyle and has allowed me to be more alert, attentive, and productive during the day.

Develop a “Morning Routine” That Works for You. I’m not a morning person. I’ve never been. Yet, I’ve repeatedly tried to force myself into the “morning routine” dogma. Quite frankly, it’s always felt like I was trying to slog up the north face of Mt. Everest in 80 mile-per-hour wind while carrying an extra 60 pounds of gear.

And, when it’s all said and done, after months of attempting to pull off the morning routine, I’m more exhausted and less productive. When I learned to accept my biological rhythm as “normal” and found ways to make a “morning routine” fit into my life, my productivity soared.

Maximize the Benefits of Intermittent Fasting. I know I’m a little biased, but I think everyone should be incorporating intermittent fasting into their weekly routine. Notice I said “weekly routine.” I don’t expect everyone to do as I do. I fast daily from 7 p.m. to noon or 1 p.m. the next day. Once or twice a week, I extend my fasting window to 23 hours. Intermittent fasting has been one of the best ways I’ve found to optimize my work performance.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

On Using Technology To Track & Improve Your Sleep.

When I spoke about movement previously, I encourage all my clients to use a biometric tracking device, like the Oura Ring, to measure activity, sleep, and core temperature. My mantra, “You can’t improve what you don’t track and measure.”

Using these devices is passive and easy but opens up a whole new world of insight. Almost every client of mine who wears one of these devices brags about how life-changing the information is.

At its core, biometric tracking gives us the proof our skeptical and change-resistant minds need to perform at optimal levels effectively.

After years of interpreting my biometric tracking data and helping my clients do the same, here are some insights I’ve learned that will help you get a great night’s sleep.

Exercise regularly, being careful not to over-exercise.

Develop the habit of getting in bed at the same time each night and rising at the same time each day.

Hydrate well during the day.

Don’t eat two hours before you go to bed.

Avoid alcohol, eliminate caffeine and refined sugar, and limit wheat and corn consumption.

And avoid screen time two hours before bedtime.

On Developing a “Morning Routine” That Works for You.

Forty percent of the population are classified as “morning types,” while 30% are “evening types.” The remaining 30% fall somewhere in between. So, if this is true, how does an “evening type” or “combined-type” ignore their natural biological rhythm and successfully pull off a morning routine?

Here’s the answer. Boost your productivity by working with your biological clock, not against it.

We’re all wired differently, so do your “morning routine” whenever it’s best for you, even if this means interspersing pieces of the routine throughout your day.

This advice applies to morning, evening, or in-between types. It’s up to you. Besides exercise, which I recommend avoiding within three hours of bedtime, I frequently do my “morning routine” divided between midday and bedtime. It works for me. Find what works for you. There’s no right or wrong way.

On Maximizing the Benefits of Intermittent Fasting.

Intermittent fasting is to the cell what a house cleaning service is to your home. Intermittent fasting cleans out the cellular waste and debris that slows down processes in the body. Before you start an intermittent fasting regimen, consult your medical provider.

Initially, begin with a 12-hour fasting window. A 12-hour fast is pretty easy for most people. As you feel comfortable, extend your fasting window by an hour every few weeks until you’re up to 18 hours. As you’re adjusting, research tells us that you will likely be hungry at the time your body usually consumes food. Overcoming breakthrough hunger takes about 2–6 weeks to reprogram, so be patient. You won’t always feel hungry. By the way, dehydration is often mistaken for hunger. When “hungry,” drink water.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Optimize Your Methylation Genes.

I know that methylation may be a foreign word to most people. Don’t get hung up on the terminology. Just know that one of its many functions is that it allows your body’s neurological system to produce neurotransmitters. Without methylation, “feel good” chemicals like melatonin, serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine just don’t get manufactured by the body, which will leave you without optimal focus.

Optimize Your Neurotransmitter Genes.

There’s one gene in particular that is directly related to poor focus; the COM-T gene. Other genes indirectly affect focus via mood and anxiety regulation. Those genes are GAD-1, MAO-A, MAO-B, HTR2, SLC6A4.

Drop The Caffeine And Drink More Water. Do you ever have an “afternoon crash?” If so, you’re not alone. In my experience, this has to do with one of two things; eating a high carbohydrate meal at lunch or not drinking enough water.

In my professional experience, dehydration is the more common cause of poor focus. Sadly, most people turn to caffeine for the answer. Think of this scenario like a cut in your skin that needs stitches; water is the stitches, and caffeine is nothing more than a bandage. Caffeine doesn’t treat the cause. It covers up the problem.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

On Optimizing Your Methylation Genes:

Sadly, well-intentioned high-performers who turn to cheap genetic testing, like 23-and-me, only get a tiny piece of the methylation puzzle.

Methylation occurs in five phases across eight genes, but companies like 23-and-me only test for two of the eight methylation genes. And, if you want the best picture of methylation, you deserve to have all eight methylation genes checked along with the five genes that control B-12 demand, which 23-and-me doesn’t check.

Checking the genes that control all five phases of the methylation pathway and B-12 demand allows us to optimize focus at the highest level. When we know the exact genes out of balance, we can nutritionally support the body to overcome any inherited deficits. This means using methylated forms of b-vitamins rather than non-methylated forms.

On Optimizing Your Neurotransmitter Genes:

The names of the genes that I mentioned previously aren’t necessary. The takeaway is that your body is kind of like a bucket, and there are ways in which the bucket can leak. Each of these genes causes a leak in the bucket, and when this happens, you lose the resources needed to maintain focus. The good news is that we can stop these leaks and restore resources.

On Dropping the Caffeine and Drinking More Water:

Here are a few success tips I’ve found for staying focused through hydration. Start drinking water early. I recommend purchasing a one-liter stainless steel or glass water bottle. Fill it the night before you go to bed, and leave it at your bedside. When you wake up, drink half a liter of water. Within the hour, drink the other half a liter. Drinking water upon waking will give you a good jumpstart on focus.

Next, pace yourself for the remaining 1–2 liters if you’re a woman, and 2–3 liters, if you’re a man. Try to complete your daily water goal by 6:00 p.m. daily. If you wish to have something other than water in the evening, consider it a reward.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

I have quite a few flow-state hacks that I’ve layered into my routine over time.

I tune out the outside world.

I mentally frame this time as something I love, not just a little, but a lot

I give gratitude for the extreme productivity that has already occurred speaking of the future in the present tense.

I put my cell phone in a separate room.

I turn my watch on airplane mode.

I turn off all notifications on my computer.

I turn on a binaural and isochronic brainwave entrainment app and listen through noise-canceling earbuds.

I place my feet on a grounding mat at my desk.

I begin each session with my desk in a standing position.

I usually start each session with a hyper-oxygenation “power-up” breathing routine that lasts about four minutes.

Using these hacks, I’m usually in flow-state within 5–15 minutes and, on many occasions, have gone four hours or longer in a standing position before I realize how much time has passed.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Unnecessarily, many people deal with issues and challenges that are avoidable with proper early wellness planning.

In the field of epigenetics, we have a host of modifiable health factors at our fingertips, yet mainstream medicine seems blind to them all.

Within the field of epigenetics is nutrigenomics, wherein we’re able to identify & nutritionally support genes that affect mood, anxiety, energy, detoxification, inflammation, cellular function, and higher peak performance, and so much more.

The earlier we begin implementing genetically targeted wellness plans, the better the outcomes for individuals.

I believe that genetically targeted wellness plans are the future.

I believe the future is now.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to sit down and share a meal with Dr. Phil McGraw.

