Natalia Sadowski of ‘NB Natural’: “Drink plenty of clean water to stay hydrated”

Natalia Sadowski’s personal struggle with problematic skin led her to pursue a career in the skincare industry as a licensed medical aesthetician. At NB Natural, Natalia focuses on manufacturing the highest quality products, planning and attending beauty, cosmetic and wellness conventions and events, client and distributor education, and corporate administration.

She also performs and educates estheticians on how to execute the Plasma Fibroblast Non-Surgical Facelift at the NB Skin Institute. Natalia has a Bachelor’s degree in Health Science from the University of West Florida.

In her free time, she enjoys exploring the great outdoors and practicing yoga.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

A few years ago, I was experiencing intense hormonal acne breakouts. My skin was a mess and I tried everything to try and clear up my skin. It wasn’t until I did the research, consulted with an esthetician and started using high quality skincare did my skin clear up. This experience led me to start a career as a medical esthetician. I’ve been an esthetician for four years now and I love helping my clients heal the damage and develop healthy looking skin.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There are many interesting stories while working for NB Natural. The most interesting story so far has been being featured on Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland. The entire experience widened my horizons and expectations of what I can do.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am a bit of a perfectionist. Sometimes you can get caught up in creating something just right that can take away from other areas of the job. I’ve learned to not take things too seriously and to not get “bogged down” when something doesn’t work out. No matter how hard I try, it’s not realistic to expect perfection every time. There are too many moving parts and conditions. No one can anticipate or account for them all. You need to reflect, reassess, learn from it to get ready to do better the next time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to say that my father has had a great impact on me. My dad was born into very humble beginnings and immigrated to the U.S. as a boy. Through hard work, education and sheer determination he achieved much success. He instilled that fierce work ethic, and relentless perseverance in all of us. We have the opportunity to work alongside each other and I have the chance to watch him in action. One of the biggest takeaways that I got from my father was not to be afraid to take a risk after assessing the pitfalls.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Working for NB Natural has allowed me to help develop products that treat the cause of damaged skin instead of just covering up annoying symptoms. Wellness is not just taking care of your mind and body, but also your skin. The skin is your largest organ that is easily visible and creates far-reaching social and psychological implications and should be cared for.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Health and wellness is a philosophy with multiple actions which are interconnected toward the same goal. The health of your mind must start with the right attitude that must align with this philosophy. It can start with something simple like the practice of positive affirmations to help you carry the day and overcome obstacles that are a part of everyday living. Starting the day with a positive attitude changes the entire perspective and makes each obstacle a challenge instead of an annoying snag. Take care of your health by eating healthy as every condition can be improved by eating well or made worse by eating poorly. Eat close to nature and avoid processed foods high in calories but devoid of nutrients. It will allow you to maintain suitable weight as excessive weight is inflammatory and causes harm that shortens the healthspan. Your body was made to be worn out and not made to rust. Inactivity is associated with chronic disease which you want to avoid. Increase your physical activity with simple actions like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking the car further away to create an opportunity to walk. Make a point to exercise on a regular basis as regular exercise produces an anti-inflammatory effect on the body and refreshes the mind. Drink plenty of clean water to stay hydrated. Decreased hydration leads to dry, reddened and flaky skin which is less efficient in keeping out sensitizing chemicals, pollutants and microbes. Hydration maintains the health of your skin and other organs. A simple stretch first thing in the morning will loosen tight muscles, release the tension and improve your posture. Use a sauna or exercise to elicit sweating to remove toxins from your body that can only cause harm.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Going natural and going toxin free in all aspects, especially skincare. Take care of yourself while helping the environment. Many products on the market today are full of harmful or toxic ingredients. These toxins end up being absorbed and can cause harm. Some cosmetic ingredients can impair the skin’s protective function. This loss of protection can occur from the use of cosmetic products which upset the balance in hydration, produce inflammation and sensitize the skin. Use formulations that come with anti-inflammatories, antioxidants and nutrients such as hyaluronate and hydrolyzed collagen that the skin needs to stay healthy.

Stop feeding your body poisons that come from harmful addictions or risky behavior.Incorporating these activities into your daily life will help improve your overall health.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Having a balance between work and personal life: You need to be able to manage both your career and your family life and friends. It’s a balance that you have to be aware of and maintain to do your best for those who depend on you. Surround yourself with good people: Having good people around not only elevates your personal performance but is a key to a less stressful life. Communication: communicate with your clients and respond to their calls. There is nothing better than personal contact to provide explanations, discuss a plan, answer questions or just reassure. Always keep an open mind: keeping an open mind can lead to more opportunities and a more positive outlook than staying in the comfort zone, which feels secure but limits your personal growth. Always look forward: mistakes will happen in any company, don’t dwell on the past but learn from it, and look forward to achieving the goals that you strive for.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Veganism can improve one’s health in regards to blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health aspects. A vegan diet excludes all animal protein like dairy, meat, and eggs. Many people are not aware that dairy may contribute to acne. Some clients who removed consumption of dairy and meat products experienced a cure of their acne. We also must become more aware of sustainable and eco-friendly policies and processes that are healthy for us while helping the planet.

