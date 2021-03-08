Cilia Fishman & Laura Khoudari-Rico of ‘Ladybug Potions’: “Sharing your message and products”

Sharing your message and products: You will have to tweak the way you share your message and products until your audience understands and relates. We began our business thinking everyone would understand our products and message. We believed the first time we launched was going to be successful. Although this may be true for some…. it didn’t work out like that for us. The truth is, you really can’t predict how your audience will feel when they see your content. So, you have to tweak, change the models, change the lighting, change the setting, change the time content is released, and just test and test over and over. You will know when it’s working when you start to dance with your audience. Once you find what works…. do more of that but be ready to adapt!

Cilia Fishman and Laura Khoudari-Rico are a pair of cousins and middle child creatives who have long been fascinated with wellness and natural beauty. As children, they were constantly experimenting with homemade beauty mixtures and concoctions and as young adults, they explored many fitness, diet, and makeup routines. They also share an educational and work background in helping others, Cilia in psychology and Laura in life- coaching. In 2018, during a Mother’s Day brunch, their passions finally converged, and they decided to embark on an extraordinary journey together. They created Ladybug Potions®, a brand dedicated to developing the most effective natural products that enhance physical health and beauty while focusing on strengthening emotional health and inner beauty in the process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before venturing into the supplements and cosmetics world, we both studied and worked in the following fields: clinical psychology (Cilia) and life coaching (Laura). From our shared experience specifically helping women, we noticed a direct correlation with the quality of their physical health and their mental and emotional health.

We believed many of their “holistic wellness” challenges stemmed from the negative effects on health were produced from consuming social media. As social media has become a major part of our lives, with more and more time dedicated to the consumption of content created by people and brands to show the best part of their “perfect” lives, conditions such as: depression, anxiety, and emotional eating surfaced and the feeling that “ I am not enough’ started to be the primary thoughts, mostly unconscious thoughts, running through their heads. We noticed how women barely in their thirties were obsessed with wrinkle free skin and women in their 40’s feeling as if they were too old and that it was too late for them to accomplish their goals and dreams, and so on….

We decided to embark on this journey, which is Ladybug Potions, to show women a way to recover their holistic wellness, to prioritize their mental and emotional health, while at the same time providing them with optimal physical tools (supplements and clean beauty) to support and nourish their bodies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Before the pandemic, we held events in South Florida called Ladybug Potions Self Esteem Lab. These events were based on sharing with our attendee’s experiences based on wellness protocols and Neurolinguistic Programming where we would help to create new neurological connections that would start a pattern of positive unconscious thoughts instead of the negative patterns we are all used to. These events were really beautiful experiences to see how women just opened up, shared their experiences, absorbed the information, enjoyed the activities, and most of all, were willing to support each other in such a loving way. We are all in need of self-love and support, and because of our smart phones, hectic lives, and social media, these have been pushed aside and de-prioritized. Ladybug Potions hopes to bring back mutual support and connection among women, in a real way, not just to have pics to post on their feeds.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We believe every day brings its own challenges and successes. For us, the most important aspect of success is willing to adapt and be flexible enough to pivot, adjust, and try new ideas. From when we first began to where we are right now, our strategy and touch points have evolved. We have been able to pivot and listen to our customers to help and support them in their holistic wellness journey.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is no particular person that we can identify but rather a collection of the following: always learning and researching in regard to our products and business, listening to many podcasts, reading many books, going to network events, meeting people, talking to people. But the real inspiration for us to also get into the beauty industry were our daughters. As seven- and eight-year-old girls, they both love to play dress up, wear high heels and obviously play with makeup. As we became more aware of the ingredients in conventional cosmetics, we found that many have hidden toxins and hormone disruptors. Cosmetics are absorbed by our skin and these toxins go into our blood stream, affecting our hormones, and ultimately our health. We wanted our daughters to have fun and be creative, but we didn’t want them playing with things that would harm them. This was a problem and we needed to be a part of a solution! So, we created Ladybug Clean Beauty for women to use clean, non-toxic makeup and skincare and for mothers/caretakers to allow their little ones to play with their makeup knowing that they are completely safe from toxic chemicals.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Aside from our non-toxic, high quality, performance driven cosmetics, Ladybug Potions addresses holistic wellness through our brand communications, our wellness blog and once it is safe to resume, The Self-Esteem Lab. Women who enter our community receive so much more than a great product. They receive ongoing support of their holistic wellness.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. Advances in technology that continually innovate and create non-toxic products that rival conventional cosmetics.

2. More public awareness of the harmful effects of toxic cosmetics on consumer health.

3. The multitude of online tutorials and “how to” videos that teach how to apply beauty products. Learning has never been easier!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1. Unfortunately, conventional cosmetics, the most sold, are the most toxic. We need stricter regulations and cooperation from the government to not allow toxic chemicals into cosmetics.

2. Many conventional cosmetics are not cruelty free. Animal testing of any kind should not be tolerated, and more regulations need to support this initiative.

3. The focus in the industry is still on “perfection”. We suggest an industry that promotes a different type of “perfection”- one that highlights every woman’s natural beauty and celebrates her imperfections.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

We believe in the power of natural beauty. We hope that all women can look in the mirror and recognize their unique beauty, flaws and all! But more importantly, we hope that their inner beauty shines through just as much!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Don’t get distracted by shinny items: what we mean here is that when you start getting deep into a business, you are going to find many people doing the same. Some ideas are similar to yours, others are very different, but the important thing is to FOCUS on what made you get in the industry in the first place. We always start something because we found a problem ourselves as consumers and now, we bring a solution to the world. It is very easy to get distracted with what others are doing. You must be flexible to move the way YOUR market wants you to go, but always keep your reason WHY you stared clear. Don’t get distracted by shinny objects.

2. Gather a great team: Finding people who understand your brand and your message is one of the most important elements to succeed in any industry. Anybody who works with you must be aligned with your mission and values. And collaborate, collaborate! Finding and giving support to others is a great way to learn and grow!

3. Manufacturer: This is one of the hardest lessons we learned. If you are not producing your product yourself, you need a manufacturer you can trust, one with great customer service, and one that that is willing to be completely transparent.

4. Sharing your message and products: You will have to tweak the way you share your message and products until your audience understands and relates. We began our business thinking everyone would understand our products and message. We believed the first time we launched was going to be successful. Although this may be true for some…. it didn’t work out like that for us. The truth is, you really can’t predict how your audience will feel when they see your content. So, you have to tweak, change the models, change the lighting, change the setting, change the time content is released, and just test and test over and over. You will know when it’s working when you start to dance with your audience. Once you find what works…. do more of that but be ready to adapt!

5. Let go of fear: Sometimes your favorite products are not going to be your audience’s favorite products. Know that this is OK. Don’t get emotionally involved with your products, just keep going every day. There are 7 billion people in the world, no matter how many brands you see out there, you can get your share of the market if you keep showing up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To highlight the importance of being a person of integrity, with a healthy self- esteem, a passion for helping others, and a passion for loving yourself!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

– “The brain thinks, but the heart knows’ — Joe Dispenza

– “In an age of information, ignorance is a choice” — Joe Dispenza

– “ ‘I can’t’ means ‘I don’t want too’” — Jesse Itzler

– “Whether you like it or not, you create your life. Your dominant thoughts shape your life.” — Vishen Lakhiani

– “Dream big and your problems will become small” — Vishen Lakhiani

– “ I was slowly learning that love did not mean holding on, which I had always thought, but rather letting go. “ — Ken Wilber

– “It’s important to figure out who you’re not, in order to figure out who you are.” — Jay Shetty

– “Don’t worry about rejections, all you need is one person to say yes”. — Jay Shetty

How can our readers follow you online?

You can visit our website at ladybupotions.com and follow us on Instagram @ladybugpotions

