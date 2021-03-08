Alyce Herndon of ‘Onyx Business Solutions’: “Time management”

Time management. Good time management is my go-to for keeping my mental wellness up and my stress low. I start my day at 6:50am, I stretch in quiet, check emails at 7:30am, and my first call is 9:00am. I stop at noon until 1:00pm to take a breather or a walk, and then from 1:00pm-4:00pm, I am planning or working with clients.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alyce Herndon.

Alyce Herndon is the President & CEO of Onyx Business Consulting, a business consulting practice with a mission of providing the tools for new and small business owners to maneuver through challenges and elevate towards their highest potential. She holds a bachelor’s in Psychology, a master’s in Management and Leadership, and a Doctorate in Business from Walden University, specializing in Organizational Leadership.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am an only child and grew up here in St. Louis. On my seventeenth birthday, I brought the Army recruiter home with me and went off to the Army the following February — I am a bit of an adventurer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is, “When given an opportunity, take it.” I remember when I did my first buildout of a building. They said, “She’s never done that before.” I took that as fuel and said, “Watch me!” Never, say never. Just do it.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I served as a director of a women’s business center for close to 6 years, working with women who were just starting up their businesses. During the pandemic, I decided to take the leap and launch 2 businesses, a not for profit and a consulting business, to further support small business owners. While I offer business development training, I also consult with small business owners to ensure that I can assist in navigating challenges.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Many business development training classes were offered in person, however, during the pandemic, I began offering virtual training. I tried offering virtual classes two years ago and was unsuccessful but when the pandemic hit, many of the videos reached over 900–1K views.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

There are many new business owners and current business owners that love what they do but are not aware of the necessary steps warranted to ensure the business is starting off — or continuing — on the right foot. So, in identifying that gap, I decided to dedicate my knowledge in assisting those who need assistance. That can be an LLC or NPO, either way, I can support those who are launching.

How are things going with this new initiative?

So far, so good. I have a steady pace of clients and I offer cohort training to ensure that I can work with groups.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I took my role as a new director, my boss told me to read every compliance document there was in the office, and I did so, along with taking copious notes. I appreciated her giving me this advice soon after as there were instances where we were in meetings and she would ask, “Is that within the federal guidelines?” Because I read all the documents, I was able to give her my answers confidently. This helped secure funding and expand opportunities and now I’m able to share that knowledge with my clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

When I launched my business, I told everyone. Once my partners learned of me launching my business, I received an affiliate partnership. Bankers wanted to partner to offer support and now we are working another partnership that will allow us to further support small business owners.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

If you love what you do, it will not be work: In other words, be passionate about your business. Read everything. Often, we miss opportunities because we fail to read. Don’t think of reading the fine print as laborious, but as something to ensure you know what direction you want to go. Maintain relationships. It’s not what you know or who you know, but who knows you! Most importantly, who knows you enough to speak on your behalf when you are not in the room. How will you fund your business? Have a plan and know where your revenue will be coming from. Work your 9–5, then work your 5–9. Work your 5–9 with passion because the goal is that your 5–9 will out pay your 9–5.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Time management. Good time management is my go-to for keeping my mental wellness up and my stress low. I start my day at 6:50am, I stretch in quiet, check emails at 7:30am, and my first call is 9:00am. I stop at noon until 1:00pm to take a breather or a walk, and then from 1:00pm-4:00pm, I am planning or working with clients.

On weekends, I completely unplug so I can offer my best self when working with clients during the week.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Positive thinking! Every Monday for the past 4 years I’ve offered a quote and conclude with #letsgrow; and every Friday the same, but I conclude #finishstrong. I recently received an email from a young lady who shared that every Monday/Friday she looks for my quotes, and how it made a difference in her life.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

If I could lunch with Beyoncé Knowles Carter, I would discuss strategy! She is one of the most strategic women I have ever watched. I would ask how she became so strategic, and how she keeps her energy up.

