Anastasia Naftalieva: “Show up today as if you’ve already achieved your goal”

Show up today as if you’ve already achieved your goal. The fastest way to get to your breakthrough moment is to show up as the version of yourself that you aspire to be.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anastasia Naftalieva.

Anastasia Naftalieva is a mindset and success coach who helps high-performance moms hustle less and achieve success on their terms so that they can make their greatest impact in business and life. As an ICF Certified Coach, NLP Practitioner, and EFT Tapping Practitioner she helps her clients level-up from the inside out through self-mastery and aligned action. Anastasia is the founder of the Mother Hustle Mindset Collective, a coaching membership for moms in business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. Grew up in a single-parent household so that experience influenced me to be very independent and a self-starter. With that independence, you could also say I had a knack for questioning the status quo — whether or not that got me into a situation or two at school. As a kid, I was a voracious reader and still very much am a bookworm. My first glimpse at the internet only fueled that natural curiosity. It wasn’t yet what it is today, but even then in the ’90s anything you ever wanted to know was readily available to you, albeit at dial-up speeds. Looking back I see in my early influences what shaped my growth mindset.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Believe it until you become it. Essentially what this means is what you believe — your thoughts, your beliefs, your inner dialogue — this all influences your actions. How you take action, the decisions you make, and the way you show up everyday — this all shapes your reality. So quite literally what you want to bring into existence in your external reality starts with what you believe internally.

As a mindset and success coach, I share methods on how to create an empowering belief system and how to achieve goals through aligned action. I use these methods in my own life and have so much that I credit to this — including being a proud mom of two, having a supportive marriage, owning a business that allows me to do work that I love and show up to be of highest service to my clients and community.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Well, like I said I’m a bit of a bookworm so it is hard to pick a favorite. I did recently go back to re-read Originals by Adam Grant. This book resonated with me so much because while the premise is about non-conformists and innovators driving change in the world, the message of this book is that the “secret” to make a massive impact is to take action, learn from every attempt, iterate and just keep going. It’s something I live by and always say — an original idea may be your edge in business, but it’s in your resilience to take action that you actually bring that idea to life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic, I was a marketer and freelance journalist. I had worked for tech and media companies in the Silicon Valley, both Fortune 500 and start-ups.

While pursuing my career, I always let my intuition lead me into other areas to stretch my skillset and explore other interests. It was around 2015 that exploring my interests led me to coaching. With over 200 hours of training, I became an ICF Certified Coach.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

As the pandemic began and California went into a statewide lockdown, my second daughter was born. I was fortunate enough to have a few months of maternity leave. Then, in September 2020, about two weeks after returning to work my employer told me the company was restructuring and as a result, my position would be let go. I remember in that moment, feeling such a relief. Without any hesitation, I knew I had my opportunity to launch my coaching business full-time. I had been building my invisible bridge to take this next step for some time so it was certainly a considered decision. This situation gave me an opening to leverage a “no” to get to my “yes”.

So September 2020 I had a brand new baby and a brand new business to raise. Cut to today, just a few short months later and I have a thriving community in my coaching membership for high-performance moms in business — the Mother Hustle Mindset Collective.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Like I mentioned, I actually became a certified coach back in 2015. At the time, I had brought this skill set into my corporate 9–5 and explored private coaching as a side hustle.

So up until the point of starting my business, I had one foot on each side of the fence — corporate day job and entrepreneurship.

Among friends and people in my life who are working moms, I was having a lot of conversations about adjusting to this new remote-all-the-things experience and the demands of managing both home and work life with little to no boundaries in between. I realized what a lack of support there is for high-performance moms in business. I wanted my coaching services to be a resource for these women to thrive.

How are things going with this new initiative?

As it’s said, do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. Though, I think it is better said — do what you’ll love and you’ll show up every day inspired and empowered to do your best work. That is my everyday right now.

I’ve been helping my clients and Mother Hustle Mindset Collective members create real, transformative results in business and life. I am so grateful for the opportunity.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I will say that as an entrepreneur in any stage of business it is so important to invest in your relationships.

As a working mom with high expectations at work and at home, you have to get comfortable with leaning into your village. That could look like calling on your trusted advisors or mentors when you need guidance in business, or accepting help when you need an extra set of hands at home.

I am so grateful to my mom and my husband for stepping in to be there for my two girls when I need an extra set of hands.

I am so grateful for each and every member of the Mother Hustle Mindset Collective who are proactive in making the membership a space for networking, knowledge sharing and accountability.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Starting my business during a pandemic with a new baby and a toddler to raise has by far created the most personal growth I have ever experienced.

If you could imagine, there are plenty of interesting moments that happen on a daily basis when you are building an online business from your home office with two kids under two. I’ll just say this when you can simultaneously nurse a newborn, keep a toddler occupied, and lead a Zoom meeting — I mean really that has to be the pinnacle of task management.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone had told me — only five? One of the most exciting things for me about leading a business is there’s always more to learn. Five things I wish someone told me and also what I would tell someone who is starting up would have to be:

Trust your timing. Break up with that feeling of needing to be farther along than you are. This is a common mindset myth. Every business leader forges their own path so trust the timing of where you are right now, celebrate how far you have come, and keep holding your vision of what’s next.

Your journey is the reward. If you’re always chasing the next level without enjoying the journey you’re probably feeling overwhelmed, unfulfilled, and really on the grind. Part of the mindset shift to hustling with ease is to reframe your journey as the reward in itself, not just the outcome. Ask yourself: How can you celebrate your small wins more?

Perfectionism is a great way to NOT get results. Instead of pouring time and energy into perfecting, just take action. You’ll learn faster, iterate faster, and create better results by just taking action forward.

Show up today as if you’ve already achieved your goal. The fastest way to get to your breakthrough moment is to show up as the version of yourself that you aspire to be.

Hustle less. It’s just a fact, if you don’t have the self-awareness to know how and when to give yourself a break from the grind you will burnout. Burnout will stop you in your tracks from creating the momentum and success you most want to achieve. The antidote is a daily resilience practice (a.k.a. self-care).

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

EFT tapping, meditation and yoga are all a part of my resilience practice to release any tension, stress, or high performance anxieties. I am also a certified EFT tapping practitioner.

I am an advocate for self-care without excuses. Meaning, you absolutely deserve to take time to fill your cup first. No matter what your responsibilities are and to whom, you have to create an expectation that your resilience practice (a.k.a. self-care) is a non-negotiable. It’s okay to create space in your day for yourself and take a break from problem-solving and being all the things to all the people. A daily resilience practice will keep you operating from a place of presence, clarity, and showing up as your best self. Find the thing that helps you recharge and schedule it into your day, even if it’s just 10 minutes. Then commit to making it a regular habit. It sounds so simple, but you’d be surprised how difficult it can be for most people to create this daily habit of well being. I actually have a great free guide to help high performers create their resilience practice habit over at anastasianaftalieva.co/selfcare

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a mindset movement that shows people the way to create success on their terms and become the most empowered version of themselves. I truly believe that everyone has a greater purpose to bring into the world. Also, doing the mindset “inner work” can help to gain clarity on that purpose and confidence to take aligned action to bring that purpose forward.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Well, since we were talking about favorite books — let’s nominate Adam Grant. I’ll bring my copy of Originals so he can sign it too.

How can our readers follow you online?

Head over to my website anastasianaftalieva.co and sign up for my newsletter to receive free resources that I only share with my inbox friends.

Follow me on:

Clubhouse @naftalieva

Instagram @anastasianaftalieva.co

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for the opportunity!