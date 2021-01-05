2021 We Have Begun

I’m going blonde like Miranda Lambert good old country singing it in the car really loud song “what doesn’t kill ya makes you blonder” yep!.

So yesterday I spent a really uncomfortable few hours in an uncomfortable chair in a trendy salon feeling very middle aged and cold and hungry and not amused especially not trendy at all wondering half way through a roll of tinfoil on my head and little monkey hands pushing on my scalp picking like they were looking for nits if I had made my first mistake this early on into the new year.

It’s been along time since I’ve been to a hair salon for anything other than a quick snip,well it’s not like we are going anywhere!! Still isn’t; but the queen within is demanding attention and a way out of the Pjama bottoms this year so I went for it.

It’s amazing what you notice when you are stuck looking at yourself in a giant mirror mirror on the wall I was definitely not the fairest of them all was I mirror ,I noticed the wear and tear of 2020 few more laughter lines for sure,thank god for humour I thought as I sat squished tightly to a chair made for slimline bottoms watching girls in leather black pants passing by I realised my black and white tiger check pants felt as uncomfortable as my bottom in that chair.

Trendy is overrated and soooooo over for me.

So I like a beautiful portrait waiting for its unveiling emerged a new into this year .I feel a little bit deflated like someone’s let some air out of my balloon but at the same time a little ray of hope shimmers like a waning candle and is flickering in my heart reminding me to keep the light on and keep smiling.

Smiles are still free and hope is still alive ,laughter is still the best medicine EVER and god is still firmly on the throne.

There are some staples in life ,chocolate biscuits a new year’s one for me that’s staying ,don’t touch that one!!

Kindness has become the new fashion finally and that is trendy ,the trendy that requires a lot of followers , kindness is one size fits all ,whoever you are it looks good on you.

I hope that like me you are going to do all the little things in this great big year that sustain you inwardly extending out from your heart like beacons of love born from yesterdays uncertainty the knowingness that is leading you on now into this new beginning.

We have come home to ourselves ,we are coming home to each other.

We are wiser ,stronger,resilient and ready to take giant leaps one little step at a time from yesterday into today and it’s welcome,I hope your laughing,smiling ,dancing ,singing and being outrageous maybe even naked under the moon or making memories that are secret little heart stories like writing in your journal to look back on these years and see who you became because of them.

We are all still in this together but togetherness has never felt so close whilst being so physically apart ,somehow we have nailed it ,mailed it ,gone all out old school or all in techno heaven group chats .

Love always finds a way! Blonde the new me, my way is blonde that was today’s adventure first one this year.

Keep dreaming it’s another new beginning and what doesn’t kill ya makes you blonder!!

Cheaya

