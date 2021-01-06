A refreshing reunion of commonly silver kitchen branded pots and pans caught me off guard. I forgot the deserved daily rallying cry of heroes, representative of individuals including my dad, a pulmonologist of thirty years and his fellow colleagues working on the front lines of the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

The conjoined amount of simultaneous cheers and bangs reveled in the presence of a bay island community known for its picturesque, day ending scenery, hence the given name, ‘Sunset Island.’ Sixty seventh street became a multi house ridden rhythmic parade, saluting the first of the year at the dramatically energetic occurrence of Times Square’s notoriously routined midnight ball drop.

2021 welcomed the recognizably revolved sincerity of timed unity once again, even if for just a few minutes. Non existent of a half hour, the observed moment of prepared loudness overcame the overwhelmingly putrid signal of repetitively muted, unwarranted silence. Stunning is the only, sole descriptive word that I’m looking for, amidst the readily anxious power of ambitiously celebratory, overdue, passionately festive fireworks.

Anticipated is an expressively forward, continual motion dedicated to the endlessly, positively knowledgeable thought of healthily experienced boundaries. A crossword puzzle clue ironically leads to the connection of its adjunct newspaper’s headline. Definitive rescue comes to mind through purposefully supportive context, the crossroads of a highly contested presidential election and the serving of a newly released, heroism feminist streaming movie. Serendipitous, conversational independence meets full circle.

‘Beatles’ lyric, ‘Here Comes The Sun’ greets another well functioning parallel, the sparked provision of a new year’s golden standard. An invitation accepts the systematically healthy ‘Vitamin D’ warmly captured upon an uncomfortable chill, safely hidden behind a light pastel blue surgical mask and the dueling comforts of softly woolen, matching blueberry lime colored blankets and toaster oven, pitch midnight black spatial heaters. Flavorful drink of choice in hand, a toast to family.