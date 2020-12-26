Contributor Log In/Sign Up
2020: Year of the R.A.T.

Resilience. Adaptability. Transformation.

As we reflect back on this year, I think each and every one of us can say 2020 has changed us. Whether it be our health, our work, our relationships, our finances, and generally our outlook on life. We are not the same people we were a year ago, and considerably more so than other years. I’ve also been seeing many articles and posts being written about leaving 2020 behind, and generally just kicking it to the curb. Forgetting this year even existed and dismissing it altogether. Now, I don’t know about you, but I always try to look at things differently. I try and look for the opportunities in challenges. I try to look for the learnings in any setbacks. I try and look for growth in any despair. Generally speaking, I always want to be better. Or at least try. So here’s an idea… How about we look at what 2020 gave us instead of what 2020 took from us? 

So here’s my take on 2020: According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2020 was the year of the rat. During one of my recent meditations, it came to me that rat could be an acronym for 2020. Maybe it stood from something we were meant to learn. And as usual during my meditations, I heard what I needed to hear:

RAT stands for Resilience. Adaptability. Transformation. 

Resilience – We’ve had to practice resilience this year not because we wanted to learn to bounce back, but because we were thrown into it. We were kicked out of the boat and had to learn to swim in an instant. That’s what 2020 seemed like to me. We don’t learn resilience during the calm, we learn resilience during the storm. We learn to be resilient when there is no other choice. And look at us! We had more resilience in us than we thought possible. 

Adaptability – Continuously throughout the year, we’ve had to change course and course correct. Whether it be at home or at work, our lives were in constant motion, ever changing. We’ve had to learn to become a crossing guard for continuous lane changes throughout 2020. We’ve had to adapt to new ways of doing business, interacting with friends and family, even food shopping has changed. No one has been immune and we’ve all had to adapt. And adapt we will!

Transformation – When I think of transformation, I think of a butterfly. Now, a caterpillar transforming to a butterfly is not all bliss. It’s messy and painful. There is a period where the caterpillar is looking back at his current life and has to choose to break free and become a different being, something he’s never known before. The caterpillar has to struggle to become a butterfly. But here’s the secret: The struggle gives you strength. And strength we have shown!

So here’s an idea…Let’s go into 2021 with all we’ve learned:

Resilience, Adaptability and Transformation.

Let’s go into 2021 with new energy. New warrior energy. New vision. New strength. Mentally and emotionally stable. Because we’ve learned how to be resilient, adaptable and transformational in 2020. 

Happy New Year 2021! See you on the other side. 

Breathe into this moment.

This moment is perfect as is.

Remember, we are all one.

Namaste.

Camille Sacco, Hippiebanker

Camille Sacco is a Multi-Site Branch Manager for a large financial institution, as well as a Certified Meditation Instructor, Mindfulness Advocate and Author of two Self Help books: "Hippiebanker: Bringing Peace, Love and Spirituality to the Workplace" and “Firefly Culture: Illuminate Your Workplace by Tuning in to Mindfulness." She leads fun and informative mindful and spiritual meditation classes, as well as crystal bowl sound baths in Central Florida. Her goal is to help people tap into the wisdom of their soul by cultivating daily practices that will inspire confidence in the pursuit of living their lives with a higher purpose.

