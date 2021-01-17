2020 was not the worst. It was the best year as it explained many things in life.

The experience we are living in right now is something all of us had never assumed a year back. The outbreak of a virus broke many things for many people and businesses all over the globe. On one side people had to close shops and lay off employees, and on the other side, many people came forward to stretch a helping hand to all those in need in their ways, bestowing humanity.

We came across one such young entrepreneur from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh named Chetan Rana, who resides in Delhi and runs a successful business dealing with immigration services.

It is astonishing to know about people who have seen it all in life and now wish to better others. Helping society changing peoples lives and giving more hope to live a better life. Being a farmer kid and mother social worker it was in his blood from childhood to help people who are good in life.

Chetan feels you have to take action for better living, take a risk, and believe in yourself for a better life. No one will come and change your life you yourself have to carry your baggage of life to thrive at a bigger level in life.

2020 many said was the worst year for us, but it was not that rough year in real. Last year taught us that living healthy is important, and we have to update in professional to compete against all the hidden odds of life. Everything is part of life, and many rates 2020 has as best teaching year for humanity.

We also show the good side of people in 2020 people helping each other in there places spreading positivity by giving all the basic needs of people in need.

Self-victimization, negativity, and self-pity become conventional ways of reasoning. These barriers show in the habitual patterns of living in which some people find themselves: without job, lonely, tired, sad.

Recognize your inner strength and say you are good enough to fight against all the odds.