2020 Symptoms

We are in a new year with symptoms from the past

The backlash of symptoms from last year doubled diagnosis on mental illness, exponential increase on type 2 diabetes diagnosis and treatment. Obesity is through the roof, we are seeing an increase in addiction, the suicide rates in teenagers is ramping up, PTSD due to deaths in family, business closures or job loss. All of these are due to COVID-19….Well, and elections didn’t make things easier.

I am not trying to be negative here, this is the reality if you are only open to see the bad in the world. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s called…

Self-care.

This is my year’s word. We need to start looking forward to the good, the bright, the healthy. Within all of this, the most important of all is prevention. If we learned anything this year, it is the fact that having an existing condition is not good and can have fatal consequences, as we are seeing.

Being healthy gives you a much greater chance to overcome anything in life from physical to mental illness. Nourishment is a huge part of prevention. Eating the right foods, drinking the right drinks, breathing the right air, and staying away from medication has proven to be the most effective health insurance during COVID-19.

Education is prevention that’s the reason at Nourish the Brain Institute we have created an amazing membership program to keep you educated in your own health preservation.

I am talking about mental health education and understanding the science of the mind. Join us for discussions on Mondays at 5pm, hosted by Gemi Bertran.

Also, you’ll get access to our Nourish the Brain to Think Better Group Series. These sessions show you what to eat to boost brain health. We meet every Tuesday at 5pm, and this series is hosted by nutrition and fitness expert, Elaine Hill.

That’s not all. Continue your growth of knowledge with Understanding How the Body Works For You. Gut Health. Wednesdays at 5pm with Ashley Enriquez.

Once a month we will also host a lecture series with Gemi Bertran about Brain and behavioral health.

With the membership, you will have full access to all these groups/classes for only $49.97/month. Sign Up Here

You will build deep comprehension on how your behaviors affect your brain, body and overall health. Right now, you can even try the first week for free to see for yourself the wealth of information that awaits you.

I can’t wait to see you there.