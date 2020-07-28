2020: Not the Greatest Year but Not the Worst Either.

2020 may be a horrible year as many tragedies happened: Kobe Bryant’s death, COVID-19, and Australia Wildfires. However, there are still positive things that happened this year. Here are recaps of some awesome events that occurred in 2020:

On January 26, 2020, Billie Eilish, an 18-year-old artist, won 5 Grammy awards and had the highest win in Grammy 2020. She is also one of the youngest to win 5 Grammy awards, only at the age of 18. Her brother, Finneas, and she have been a big hit since 2017 for their amazing music and their fame hasn’t stopped. Their most popular songs are ocean eyes, when the party’s over, bad guy. Finneas creates the beat of the music, he and Billie write the lyrics and Billie is the singer of all the songs.

Billie Eilish winning 5 Grammys

Ever since the summer of 2019, TikTok has over a million users on the app, but during quarantine, the number of people being on TikTok has skyrocketed. This app has become super popular and most teenagers and adults have it on their phones. On this platform, you can do anything you want. You can show your artwork, do a trending dance, show experiments, or make funny skits, the creativity is endless!

There are numerous teenagers who have become popular because of TikTok. A 16-year-old girl named Charli D’Amelio is the most popular person on this app, having around 74 million followers, 5.3 billion total likes. She has been popular since mid-2019 and ever since then, her fame, popularity, and followers haven’t stopped. Her number of followers is still growing rapidly.

Charli D’Amelio

Another famous tiktoker is a 19-year-old girl named Addison Rae Easterling. She also gained popularity since mid-2019 and there’s no stopping her. Right now, she has 52.3 million followers and 3 billion total likes. She earned fame for making videos alongside her mom and she’s averaging 4 million likes per post on TikTok.

Addison Rae Easterling

If you are into romcoms (romantic comedy), then you might have heard of the movie ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘To all the boys I’ve loved before’.The first movies were released in 2018, while the sequel came in this year. You can watch both the first parts and sequels of the movie on Netflix! Also, actors from both movies have gained popularity from the movie, especially the male actors who play the boyfriend of the main characters: Noah Centineo and Jacob Elordi. I would rate ‘The Kissing Booth 1’ an 8/10, ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ a 9/10, ‘To all the boys I’ve loved before 1’ an 8.5/10 and ‘To all the boys I’ve loved before 2’ a 7/10.If you haven’t watched these 2 movies, I recommend you watch both movies!!

To All the Boys

The Kissing Booth

If you are interested in boy bands, then you should know One Direction but If you aren’t, then you might have heard of them. On July 23rd, 2020, they reached their 10th anniversary of becoming a band. On this day, all of the members on Instagram said their thank-yous with posting pictures of their old tours. Also on YouTube, One Direction is reposting their music videos and posted a memorable video of them during tours and interviews.

One Direction Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles (left to right)

They were formed in 2010 by the X-Factor and ever since then, their fame waned. They came out with their first song ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ in 2011 and the song has listened to 1.1 billion times until 2020. After that song, the band gained fame, and their first album, ‘Up All Night’ debuted at number one on the United States Billboard 200, selling 176,000 copies in its first week. Up All Night was also an international success, the album topped the charts in sixteen countries.

Sadly, in 2015, Zayn Malik, one of the members, left the band as he needed to rest and to have some private time out of the spotlight. Not long after he left, in January 2016, the band decided to split up to focus on themselves and to start on their solo career. This news has devastated many fans including myself, but these 4 artists are still successful with their own solo career. Though they are no longer a group, in my heart, they will be forever a boy band of my childhood.

While it is still a topic of music, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 2, 2020, and both crushed it. It was really cool to see both of them singing and J Lo’s daughter, Emme, came into the stage in the middle of the show to sing alongside her mom and Shakira. J Lo’s partner, Alex Rodriguez, had posted a vlog on YouTube of the behind-the-scenes such as the dance rehearsals, what their day looked like for the rehearsals, and a day in their life on the day of the show. These vlogs are very entertaining to watch and you should definitely watch it if you haven’t!

Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez (right)

When it comes to sports, some leagues were taking a break for around 4 months due to the pandemic. However, sports like soccer didn’t. In 2020, Liverpool won the EPL title. This is exciting for all of the Liverpool fans as it has been 30 years since they won their first league title. Liverpool fans across the world celebrate the title, with thousands gathering outside the club’s home ground in Anfield. The celebration has obviously broken the rules of social distancing, yet fans still indeed have a celebration, such as going to the bars to have drinks and chanting the Liverpool hymn or just at home to party with family, responsibly.

Liverpool winning the EPL title

In basketball, the NBA did have a break for 4 months. They stopped on March 12 and it was disappointing for the competition to hit a pause but it was for the best, for the fans and the players. It’s because basketball is more exciting to play when there are fans surrounding the court so it was pointless to keep going with no fans watching. Luckily, they came back on July 24. Though they weren’t for the title of the NBA when they came back, they were able to come and play basketball competitively. This excites many fans including me for all the basketball teams to return to play and I am able to watch it live with my family.

NBA Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paskal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo (left to right)

So that’s all for the recap of 2020 from January until July! If you haven’t watched any of the movies/videos mentioned above, I recommend you to watch it! It’s very worth it!!