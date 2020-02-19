Contributor Log In/Sign Up
2020 is the year to flex

During the years that I worked for multiple corporate businesses, stress, burnout, anxiety and exhaustion were words I heard from my colleagues nearly every day. Out of the 600 people I worked with, there were at least 20 suffering with stress related conditions and off work; they were the ones I knew about anyway. 

Unfortunately, it’s a common story within most businesses, so what’s the fatal mistake, what needs to change? As with physical health, prevention is more effective than treatment – handwashing and suitable nutrition will ward off coughs and cold, the same idea must also be applied for good mental health and wellbeing. Open communication, work/life balance and a supportive environment are all preventative measures to avoid mental health problems. 

Sadly, we still live in a world where our children have anxiety, our teenagers have depression and our men are killing themselves more frequently than ever before. Old people are lonely and the suicide rate in new mothers is growing. Couples are divorcing at a rate of one in every two and families are being torn apart. 

It’s an awful picture but, it doesn’t have to be like this. What many don’t realise, or perhaps don’t acknowledge, is that we have the power to change it

Wellbeing 

It may sound like a stretch to link flexible working with the nation’s mental health issues, but stick with me. 

Most of us are familiar with Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and yet, those basic needs and wants can be overlooked when it comes to work. Once we are physiologically well and we feel safe, our social needs come next. This means membership, belonging, inclusion, all feelings which mainly come from our family and our relationships. 

So, drawing upon this, is it that big a jump to suggest that we would all be happier if we had more choice over when and how we spent time with our family and friends? And isn’t this most limited by our work?

How we work

Saying this, people do want to work, it’s where we find personal fulfilment and challenge. I know many of us say if we won the lottery then we’d leave our jobs but what would we do after we’d been on the holidays and bought the big house? More than likely, we’d still work. 

The difference is that it would be the work we chose, the work we were happy to do. We would choose something fulfilling and then do it in a way that made us happy. When you take financial pressures away, people still choose to achieve, we would just do it a different way. 

So the issue is not whether we work, it is how we work. 

What does this mean for business?

The ‘how we work’ is something managers, employers and businesses have control over. We can offer people different ways of working like late starts, early finishes, days from home, leave in school holidays – all of those things that give employees more choice. 

Breaking away from the archaic notion of the 9 to 5, and using flexible working as a tool to do so, is vital for both business and employee.

In our role as leaders and employers, we have the power to improve our employees’ wellbeing. It just needs us to think outside the box, to do things a little differently from the norm. To be a little flexible.

And for this, there’s no time like the present. 2020 is the year to flex.

Jessica Heagren, CEO and Founder at That Works For Me

Jessica Heagren is the CEO and Founder of That Works For Me, a flexible working platform launched in 2019 to revolutionise the 9 to 5. Designed to be a place where talent meets the real world, whether people are searching for flexible work, or recruiting for a skilled role, That Works For Me provides a flexible working service like no other. 
Jessica was inspired to set up That Works For Me after finding it difficult to negotiate flexible working in a senior position on her return from maternity leave. She spoke to many other people in the same position. Deciding something needed to change, she set up the company after a year of planning with partners Nicola Good and Gemma Blake. It’s fast becoming a vital work hub with over 1,000 members.
Jessica is married and has three little ones. She lives in Hampshire.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

