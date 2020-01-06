2020 Focus…

Ask yourself…what’s working well in your life?

What goals, or plans did you make last year? Evaluate what works well, and continue.

No empty resolutions…

with clear intentions and focus, continue to flow along with meeting your goals and working your plan.

Yesterday,

My Son and I visited the Monastery…I shared with him the importance of taking time to reflect, and move forward in faith as you strive towards your goals; and giving thanks for another year.

Ask yourself,

What remains? With life’s challenges, ups and downs– what blessings remain.

It’s easy to focus on – yet another thing, or what’s NOT going well.

Let’s take a different approach this year. Happy 2020!

The Best Ever! Be Well, Live Well, Age Well!

Jestacia Jones