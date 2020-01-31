2020 And the Law of Direction

Image by Kirk Fisher from Pixabay

Have you ever felt like you were clueless about what is next in your life? I have! Times when I had no idea what to do next, much less how to go about it.

I felt lost and without direction — a bend in the road that felt like there were no answers to my dilemmas. I lost my faith and motivation: all that remained was emptiness and uncertain future.

“The wolves of the world do not pity the confused, the scattered, the lost, or the weak.”― T.K. Naliaka,

A clear sense of direction:

If you don’t know where you are going, how are you going to get there? Why are goals so important? One reason is that a specific goal will do more for you than any talent or ability because it gives you a clear sense of purpose.

Without a compelling vision of what you want your future to look like, you will wander and drift through life- never getting anywhere or accomplishing anything of real value or meaning.

The most crucial space in your life is the gap between where you are right now and where you want to be. To close the gap, you need to have a plan, a blueprint for success and fulfillment.

It applies to any area of your life. What kind of professional responsibility do you want to have? How much do you want to earn? What standard of living do you want, and what do you choose to provide for your family? What difference do you want to make in this world?

Focus:

“ Firmness of purpose is one of the most necessary sinews of character, and one of the best instruments of success. Without it, genius wastes its efforts in a maze of inconsistencies.” — Lord P. Chesterfield.”

The more definite and focused you are, the better. Then, you can make better decisions, set better priorities for your time and energy, and take control of your life.

Focus on what gives you happiness: Whatever you look for, you will find. What you tell yourself- you will believe!

Do not focus on what you don’t have because it leads to failure. Wherever your focus goes, your energy flows. The power of concentration is unlimited.

2020: Concentrate on the things you can control.

Make a list of all your accomplishments so far, pat yourself on the back and celebrate your achievements. Let your successes build your confidence and motivate you to take more action and get better results in the future.

Think about the decisions you made and the impact they had on your life for good or bad. Learn from your mistakes and decide you won’t make the same mistakes again.

Think about the little things that make you happy: The beauty in your life, the moments you can’t buy, like the laughter of your kids — the aroma of delicious dishes your wife cooks, the beach trip you recently took, a walk in the rain.

Feel freedom — the gratefulness of just being alive.

The why; what and how:

Why are you doing what you are doing? You need to be very clear about the reasons.

What do you have to do to accomplish it?

How? Are you ready and prepared? Do you have the necessary skills?

The Perspective:

What does your future look like? What is holding you back, and how can you change it?

What things have not gone right? Make an honest list.

Analyze what works and what doesn’t in your life. Little things are important.

What about your mind? What thoughts dominated in 2019? Was your thinking random, unclear, negative, and fearful? Or was it Lazer sharp, positive, and full of faith?

Where are you today? In any area of your life, from finances to health to personal- are you where you want to be? If yes, how can you take it to the next level- if not, what you must stop doing?

What emotions dominate your daily life? Are you happy, satisfied, and enthusiastic or frustrated and angry?

What routines and habits can you establish to help you make progress in 2020?

Your state of mind will affect your story! Resolve to live in a beautiful state of mind regardless of what happens.

Emotions:

Attach a happy feeling to your success and a miserable one to your failures.

Define the consequences before they happen. The intensity of your feelings will determine your ability to accomplish your desired goals and objectives.

Take relentless action, and whatever you do, don’t quit!

Do you want to know who you are? Don’t ask. Act! Action will define you.” ―Thomas Jefferson

Vitin Landivar