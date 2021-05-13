Contributor Log In/Sign Up
2020 – A year that was!

2020 – A year that was!

Anything discussed about #2020 will be insufficient, isn’t it?

The year brought with it an amazing thrust of #energy and eagerness to achieve.

I started the year with my LinkedIn friend’s post which was about choosing a word to describe or set an intention for 2020.
I chose #BELIEVE.

True to it, the months that followed was filled with belief. A new lease of #hope and #beliefs that ‘This too shall pass’ and life will be back to being ‘Normal’ again.

The #NewNormal‘ was in vogue too.

Few #ideas#thoughts and #intentions grew to be global movements of sorts – WorkFromHome became a norm & a necessity, #people went out of their way to help each other and the world became one close knit #family!

My heart goes out to all those who have suffered losses this year.
It took a #pandemic to make us realise the essence and core of #Humanity!

As I always say, #WeAreAllConnectedAndTogetherWeGrow!
We realised this further more during the pandemic.

Personally, 2020 brought with it a set of lessons that I needed to learn.
With its highs and lows, the year has left me richer with wisdom & renewed sense of belongingness.

I am #grateful for all that I have learnt (still learning…) and became this year.I feel truly blessed.

2020 was not completely bad of you look carefully.

2020 was like the million failures we face in our lifetime.

2020 was an eye opener to the world of humanity.

2020 was the year that taught us to come together.

To stand by each other and to express love without any expectations.

Life is but uncertain. And uncertainty teaches us to just BE. To go with the flow. To pause, reflect and realise.

Let the new year bring with it hashtag#joyhashtag#love hashtag#contentment and hashtag#abundance to all 

Usher in the new. Let go of the old.

#humansfirst #letmelisten #gratitude #life #missiontogetherness

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

