2020; A SAD AND HEARTBREAKING YEAR SO FAR!

My personal letter to you, My Dear Friend. An open letter about how messed up 2020 has been on all levels for me and my mental well being!

“I have an idea that the only thing which makes it possible to regard this world we live in without disgust is the beauty which now and then men create out of the chaos. The pictures they paint, the music they compose, the books they write, and the lives they lead. Of all these the richest in beauty is the beautiful life. That is the perfect work of art.”
― W. Somerset Maugham, The Painted Veil

Hi Friend,

I am deeply sad and devastated this morning. In the last few days, the reason why I haven’t been getting in touch is that all these happenings are too hard to process into words. I am tempted to ask you, how is the year going? But mostly, it will be a much-related answer.

I find it difficult to journal my 2020 so far because there are a lot of things I don’t want to remember again. Beyond personal disappointments, mental imbalance, mood swings, anxiety, occasional depression, and letdowns, I only want to talk about what we share and how we are suffering together.

2020 came amidst a lot of fanfare and happiness from all over the world. You know why? We all had different reasons for this joy. Some of us have been hearing how 2020 will be the year Nigeria will peak with developmental strides.

Some people love the fact that it is drawing a curtain on a decade and heralding a new one.

There are some people who also have a bad taste for the year because of some disappointments. For example, the SDGs goals are not doing well when it comes to attainment. There are a lot of people battling hunger, Ill health, and poor climate situations. The poverty level keeps increasing in Africa and even the world. Technological advancement, though improving is not in the projected speed.

Despite all the ups and downs, everyone waited with bated breath for 2020. It promised to be a year of excitement, prosperities, and economic stability until OUR WORLD DIED and things started falling apart.

2020 has been halted and probably killed with the discovery of the global pandemic; the dreaded CORVID-19 that has shaken the world to its near basement.

People have died, lost their families and countries have been forced to readjust to realities. Previously, there’s a belief that some developed countries have everything in terms of amenities ranging from roads, manpower, hospitals, and the likes but the pandemic has open us bare as humans that everything can be annihilated within seconds.

In Africa which doesn’t have many amenities like that of its foreign countries, things are heartbreaking though it could have been worse.

For the best part of four months, businesses have been halted, jobs have been lost and depression has set in some homes. Some people can never recover from the economic loss inflicted by the pandemic. Beyond economics, there are some people who have not been able to cope mentally and psychologically.

Just when the world has admitted that the pandemic will be with us for a while and plans are in too gear to open up countries with strict preventive measures, another tragedy beset the world. Even though this is not a pandemic, the anguish and sadness of extrajudicial killings, murders, and RAPE are too much to bear.

In Nigeria, news awash the media space of how dare deviled men raped and killed a 22-year-old UWA, a 100 level student where she went to read in a church. This is a demonic act that should be frowned at by every reasonable human but there are animals in human skin who think they should apportion blames, even the school the poor girl attends.

Rape is a sad occurrence that keeps coming back to our lives simply because there is no strong justice system that will deter these animals from carrying out their nefarious acts. Hopefully, I hope recent events will make relevant stakeholders sit up and make bold statements that will stop men from seeing a lady as their toy or sex as a norm or privilege.

Also, there is news on how another 12-year-old Jenifer was gang-raped by 11 men. There is also news around how police officers shot and killed a 16-year-old lady named Tina.

All these are too much to stomach as we are all Nigerians and we have sisters and female friends. This is a sad occurrence that mustn’t happen again.

It’s a tough time for everyone out there.

Even though the year is still young, happenings have made a lot of us lose hope and euphoria we had for 2020. We can only pray things get better in the coming weeks. RAPE is a heinous crime that can only be blamed on one person; the rapist! Stop making excuses for rapists. It makes them continue!

We need to start protecting our girls by making our voices heard and asking the government to enact stringent laws that will serve as a deterrent to other evil men in the future.

Please stay safe and look out for your family and friends.

May we find peace, succor, and sanity.

Till next time, my frien

Ibrahim Kazeem, Freelance writer, B2B web copy writer, content strategist, entrepreneur

IBRAHIM Kazeem is a freelance writer, b2b web content writer, and visual content creator.

He is an SDGs advocate with interests in Goals 1, 3, and 8, the latter he practices by guiding people on how to make money online.

He is creating memories through travel and explorations on https://t.co/VDTzMihJDl?amp=1 @TTravelers
He is the co-founder and director of programs at ynginternational.org
 
