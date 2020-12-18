Contributor Log In/Sign Up
2020: A Pandemic Poem

A working mother's account of this "unprecedented" year

www.F8IMAGING.com
Photo credit: Charles Zablan

I am the space holder, educator, plan maker, order taker, money maker.

I am the space holder, asking, “Are you OK?” to clients, colleagues, children, family, neighbors and friends. Ready to hold the problems, the hardships, the anger and tears, the loneliness and the unknown. Without answers; with reminders.

“This is hard.” “We can do hard things.” “Be gentle with yourself.”

I am the educator, hitting ‘print’ for some worksheets while uploading others, troubleshooting Zoom, asking 100 times, “Did you do your reading?” Feeling overwhelmed, longing for what was, sad for what is and worried for what will be all at the same time.

I am the plan maker, organizing socially distant everything, making sure everyone has their mask on and hands sanitized, managing the calendar and mailing the packages.  Reimagining in-person events, acknowledging virtual is the new reality. All while wanting things to feel at minimum ‘normal’ and at times even special.

I am the order taker of contactless groceries, the documenter of wish lists, wants and needs. Keeping track of shoe sizes, birthdays and toilet paper.

I am the money maker who now wears sweatpants and cleans the four square feet behind her desk while the remainder of the house is a mess. Once a professional who dashed out the door each morning with clean hair and coffee in hand who now realizes a commute qualifies as self care. One part enjoying the integration, one part exhausted and anxious.

I am the space holder, educator, plan maker, order taker, money maker. 

I see you.  

I see us. 

I celebrate us.

    Kate Gigax, Founder and Executive Coach at Development Corps

    Kate is a certified Executive Coach, Facilitator, and the Founder of Development Corps.  She partners with clients who seek to find, reconnect with, and explore their authentic genius.  Her clients, who are predominantly women in their second act of life, realize the thinking and behaviors that served them well in their first act may need to shift as they invest in what matters most. She supports her clients to set an inspiring vision for the future and to design empowering beliefs and behaviors that align with the vision. A lover of questions and believer that 99% of the work to be done occurs with a shift in mindset, she finds meaning in supporting clients to live more integrated, whole lives while also achieving never-before achieved career success.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

