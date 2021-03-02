Emily Raiber: “Be authentic to your mission and yourself”

Consistency and brand messaging are so important. Be authentic to your mission and yourself. You don’t have to post every day but do post often. Instagram has created tools for you to use. Use them. They make a difference.

I always share that there are FOUR easy ways to improve your Instagram game …Location, Hashtags, Tags, and Ads. But TWO very important components need to be on board here: Strategy & Authenticity!

As a part of our series about How To Leverage Instagram To Grow Your Business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Raiber from Emily Raiber Media.

Emily Raiber, founder of Emily Raiber Media, is an accomplished, award-winning media professional who knows how to engage audiences. As an experienced television professional working for NBC, CNN, and FOX, Emily leverages social media and digital marketing channels to build brands and increase brand awareness for actors, TV personalities, influencers, and brands, expanding their reach. By harnessing her extensive experience and contacts, Emily and her team consistently grow their client’s online presence and reputation with quantifiable metrics. This Fall, Emily released her first social media program, “How do I do that on Instagram, to help professionals master Instagram marketing, to help them connect more effectively with their target audiences and tell their brands’ visual stories.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been producing and examining audiences throughout my professional career. When I worked in television, I produced news and entertainment for fifteen years. I naturally followed the audience. My first clients were TV personalities who needed help with their social media channels. The need for highly produced content on social media arose, and the transition was a natural fit. As TV viewership decreased, social media increased. Instagram now has over one billion users.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Working in television, I had many incredible assignments, from covering the royal wedding in London to standing outside Bellevue Hospital for fifteen hours during a blackout in New York City. My life has changed dramatically as I am no longer chasing news stories, but instead, I thrive on the fun of making the stories: shooting IGTV’s or REELS with my clients who are cooking soups or making juices. The most memorable moments happen when a video or image is used or shared and your client grow significantly within minutes or hours. On TV, ratings are seen the next day. With Instagram, the feedback is immediate and super gratifying!

What is the best life lesson for business?

Trust YOUR instincts. Trust YOUR gut. Trust YOURSELF. You can probably find a quote that best fits you in this category, but mine comes from Eleanor Roosevelt who said “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” There will always be someone who will doubt you or your decisions. If the conviction is at your core, your dreams will be a reality. There were those that doubted my leap from the TV world (CNN/NBC/FOX) to social media. How would my work be measured going from such large, established network programs to social media channels and influencers? The answer is a simple one now. After three years, more people see my work through my clients than those of the shows I produced.

Ok. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. For the benefit of our readers, can you explain why you are an authority about Social Media Marketing?

I know audiences. I have always understood audiences from my years in production and now I leverage that knowledge through Social Media.

My company leverages our clients on the social media platforms that fit their business, but Instagram is the platform we use most as we have seen the results. I genuinely enjoy watching my clients’ businesses grow organically. It’s not about followers, it’s about customers. You can have 4,000 followers, but if they are genuine customers, those 4,000 accounts are more powerful than 100,000. Understanding a business’s mission and knowing how to get the audience to the right account is my Company’s secret sauce.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

Instagram is currently the most used Social Media platform with over a billion users. Emily Raiber Media works with all kinds of businesses: real estate companies, yoga studios, tee-shirt brands to nutritionists, etc. All of them have seen enormous benefits to their businesses from using social media channels geared to their specific target market.

Let’s talk about Instagram specifically, now. Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Consistency and brand messaging are so important. Be authentic to your mission and yourself. You don’t have to post every day but do post often. Instagram has created tools for you to use. Use them. They make a difference.

I always share that there are FOUR easy ways to improve your Instagram game …Location, Hashtags, Tags, and Ads. But TWO very important components need to be on board here: Strategy & Authenticity!

These are so simple, and yet people don’t do them. Instagram gives you the tools to be discovered; it is up to you to use them.

Every post you have should include a location. You never know which rabbit hole you may be discovered in, but this is one of the many ways to put your brand out there.

Second, hashtags. We play a serious hashtag game for our clients. I recommend that every post that you put out have at least 10 unique hashtags in it. Don’t copy your hashtags from your last post!!

Third, tag everything and everyone in your picture. You want to live in their tagged items. Also, you want the option to have them repost to their followers.

And ads…they do work! There is a reason big companies are spending millions on ads. They work. As a small business, you should start small, look at who your audience is, and see what works. Agencies like ours typically run targeted ad campaigns to target a specific audience, and the results are amazing. Even if you are not looking for that, you can boost a post and see what Instagram comes up with to get you followers, likes, and engagement.

Two final things that I would add would be to make sure you are authentic. People want to see all of it. They want the full story. If you can’t convey that, you won’t get customers; you will get visitors.

And finally, Instagram is no longer INSTAnt. Make a strategic plan so that all of your post(s) reflect the mission of your business. There are plenty of planning apps out there to help you pre-plan what you are going to post and how it will come together.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Just general kindness on social media. What if we all could kindly DM three people a day that we admired on the platform and shared how happy we are with what they are doing? It would make it a more positive space.

Social media can be a dark place and addicting. It can create judgment or have you questioning your worth. Sometimes I will tell my clients to take the weekend and put away their phones. It is so important to find your joy and be present for your family. This looks different for everyone. Insta isn’t Insta anymore. It’s OK to take a break and post your vacation next week.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I think for me it would be Sheryl Sanberg. COVID has undoubtedly created a crisis in the workplace. Women are considering downsizing their careers due to the demands at home, and a majority of my clients are these women who are looking to find the time to make it all work. I would love to have a conversation with her about this as it pertains to social media use.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/emilyraibermedia/

https://www.facebook.com/emilyraibermedia

https://www.linkedin.com/in/emily-raiber-334b023/

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!