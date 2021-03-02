Susanne Grant: “That is why it pays off to slow down”

That is why it pays off to slow down. It allows you to feel connected to yourself, your body and your partner/kids. It will bring you the most wonderful inspired ideas and opportunities. Because you take the time to look after yourself you will feel a lot better — or great even — and every part of your life will fall into place because you are not chasing that constant fix of the next thing and the next things and the next thing any more. You will find peace within and be OK with being/feeling YOU. And THAT is the ultimate reward in life.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Intuitive Business Coach Susanne Grant.

Susanne Grant is an Award-winning Work-Life Balance Integration Expert, Intuitive Business Coach & Consultant and International Bestselling Author. She supports CEOs, Entrepreneurs and Conscious Leaders to redefine success and implement a personalized strategy, so they have the impact they desire without sacrificing their health, relationships or themselves.

After the birth of her child in 2015, she realized the collective lie “hard work equals success” wasn’t working for her and she did not want the next generation to grow up and think this was “normal”. So she made a powerful decision. She gave herself permission to break free of the old way of doing business and created a new business model — where holistic health and wealth are an integral part of the business and its success.

Today, she runs an award-winning coaching company and hosts sold-out masterminds and events. Her work has been featured in Thrive Global, Authority Magazine, Yeukai Business Show, Awarepreneur Podcast and many more. In fact, thousands of people have benefited from her work who are now living life on their terms as they implement Susanne’s motto: “Work Smarter, Not Harder”.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

By the time I reached my 30s, I was completely burned out. Years of hard work and trying to make things happen did a number on my physical and mental wellbeing. As I was diagnosed with Complex PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) at the early age of 17, I’ve spent a long time trying to find a way to heal this. Even though I was told I was beyond help!

After the birth of my daughter in 2015, I realized the collective lie “hard work equals success” wasn’t working for me and I did not want the next generation to grow up and think this was “normal”. I felt inspired to start my own business supporting other women during pregnancy, birth and early motherhood — which over the years grew to work-life balance support — and I did several podcasts and TV interviews to talk about the importance of support when dealing with PTSD during (early) motherhood. At some point, I did an interview and afterwards, I had a huge moment of clarity. I remember thinking “If we can fly to Mars, I can heal my PTSD, you know, on the scale of things?”. That momentum shifted everything for me. That realization opened doors for me and allowed all kinds of new opportunities to flow my way. That’s why mindset is so important!

I permitted myself to break free of the old way of doing business and created a new business model — where holistic health and wealth are an integral part of the business because that is what I truly desired. A business that would support my vision, my dreams, my wellbeing and my young family! Today, I run an award-winning coaching company and host sold-out masterminds and events, and I show CEOs, Entrepreneurs and business owners how they can have the impact they desire without sacrificing themselves, their relationships or their health. So that’s how I ended up running my current company.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

Our culture is built around hitting goals, being busy and looking like a success. I don’t know who came up with this strategy, but I discovered that always feeling rushed was ruining my health. The stress would affect my sleep, my period, my ability to function properly and there was no way I could go on another 40+ years like this. It took a lot of courage to decide to take a different road in life, where I put my well being first. Growing up in large cities in The Netherlands, I’ve always experienced the rushed feeling with everything I did. From eating lunch to finishing up school work, there was always pressure to do it faster. What I realized though, our world is built on a continuous stream of more things to come. So if I don’t put a stop to it and allow myself to rest when I need to because there will always be more things to do. Because there are always more things to do! That’s life after all. So you might as well slow down, allow yourself to feel good and enjoy yourself on this journey.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

The thing is with always being rushed is that you disconnect with who you are and source energy. We are souls that are having a human experience and the laws of the universe are here to support and guide us. Like the law of gravity works for us, keeping up nice and grounded, laws like the law of attraction will support us in achieving our goals. The law of attraction always gives us what we desire, but it responds to our vibration and how we feel, rather than the things we do. If you are always rushed trying to make things happen, you are doing things the hard way. It will keep you cut off from the energy from the universe that is here to support you, spiritually, mentally, physically, emotionally and financially. Hard work isn’t the only way to success and I’ve seen it with many of my clients — and myself included — it makes for a pretty miserable existence.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

When you slow down, the energy speeds up. That’s why you have to put yourself first, work on your vibration and then take action. Most of us do it the other way round. We get out of bed in the morning, if we make time to eat we rush into the next part of our day and we live on autopilot. If you want to become more productive, improve your health and overall happiness, you’ve got to slow down. Give yourself the space to connect with your higher self, spirit and the Universe/GOD, however you choose to call it because when you work with the laws of this universe you become a 1000 times more efficient than anyone who isn’t connected.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

1 — You Have To Prioritize Your Wellbeing

Growing up we get taught, especially women, to put everyone’s needs first before our own. The thing is with this conditioning is that it leaves a lot of unhappy adults with plenty of resentment towards each other. We cannot create a life that is fulfilling and fun if we put ourselves on the back burner every single time. You have to prioritize your wellbeing if you want to start to get more out of life.

2 — Learn How To Plan and Prioritize Properly

I see this time and time again, especially with high-pressure business/jobs, that proper planning is essential if you want to be able to slow down to experience life fuller. Too many people do not know how to plan properly, let alone how to prioritize properly and it becomes just one big pile of stuff that has to be done in a time frame that will F over any person. Using your time in a way that serves you and your company best, is one of the most important life skills anyone can master, but only a few of us think through these processes. The rest of us are just trying to figure it out whenever life throws something at us. Which can lead to overwhelm, burn out or worse btw.

Learning how to plan and prioritize properly will help you get to your goals so much easier, don’t just do your to do’s because they are on your list or think they should be on your list. Becoming aware of what is keeping you so busy and why things are on your to-do pile in the first place, is key to wanting a new lifestyle where you slow down to create more effortlessly.

3 — No Is A Full Sentence

When you start prioritizing yourself and valuing the way you spend your time properly, you inevitably have to start saying no. I grew up in The Netherlands and the Dutch are a direct bunch, so saying “no” is a lot more culturally accepted than order places in the world. But, that said, you can feel awkward at first and feel the need to constantly justify yourself. It takes practice, sometimes a little, often a lot to get the hang of this. Especially when you feel like you are letting people down, however, think about it this way. “I rather say no, and allow someone else to take my spot and thoroughly enjoy this experience, than push through something I don’t want and make the both of us feel miserable.” Have the courage to say no and gift someone else the opportunity instead!

4 — Have Your Goals Clear — No more FOMO

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a real problem when supporting most of my clients. Because they are too busy and completely lost focus. That’s where FOMO sneaks in. If you don’t know where you are going, it doesn’t matter where you are going. So, therefore, my clients will often jump on any opportunity when it lands on their desks. Because they think this must be the next fix they are after. When you have a clear idea of what you would like to achieve, for you as a person, your company and your business, you will not feel like you are constantly missing out. Learn to trust yourself and listen to your body. We all have an inner guidance system that can provide you with valuable information on where to go next. But, you have to stop being busy, running around in circles so you can hear it.

5 — Work On Your Mindset

Being (too) busy is very addictive and my clients often find themselves constantly chasing the best next thing and the best next thing. However, life = expansion, so there will always be more to do, more things to check, more emails to send. It will seriously never end until you reach the light at the end of the tunnel. You need to work on your mindset and (perceived limitations) around time, but most of all, you have to find a way to be OK with things being undone and unfinished. This can be incredibly triggering at first, but I promise you, you can stop, rest, relax and recharge because doing more on your to-do list. You cannot undo the — sometimes permanent — the damage you do to your health and your relationships. In the end, your busy lifestyle is a choice and you have the power to change that.

6 — Alignment Before Action

The biggest part of slowing down to achieve more lifestyle is to prioritise alignment before action every single day. I love using the example of having a sandwich for lunch. You need bread to do so. You can, of course, start making bread yourself. If you prefer it to be a delicious handmade artisan sourdough bread it takes about two days at least to create the dough, bake etc. you can also nip to the shop, and buy yourself a loaf of bread. Or, your neighbour can knock on your door as he had a loaf left and he was wondering if you many want it. If your goal is to eat, the last option is a fantastic manifestation of your goal, easy, time-efficient and delicious! But if you enjoy the smell of freshly baked bread and getting hands in there, that is, of course, a great strategy too. My point is, however, if you believe you can achieve your goals without sacrifice and you are open to receiving things easily, your neighbour — or other opportunities — will show up just like that. And it is that mindset shift from point 5 combined with the energetic alignment that makes someone, who is under the influence of source, more powerful than 1000 who aren’t. But if someone knocks on your door with a delicious fresh piece of bread, do you open the door or do you ignore the call?

That is why it pays off to slow down. It allows you to feel connected to yourself, your body and your partner/kids. It will bring you the most wonderful inspired ideas and opportunities. Because you take the time to look after yourself you will feel a lot better — or great even — and every part of your life will fall into place because you are not chasing that constant fix of the next thing and the next things and the next thing any more. You will find peace within and be ok with being/feeling YOU. And THAT is the ultimate reward in life.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

I define mindfulness by staying connected to who you are. Years ago I read a book from Tijn Touber, he is quite known in The Netherlands for his music and his books on spirituality. In one of his books, he tells a story about a monk, who gave people the assignment to take a lit candle with them everywhere they went. No matter how windy, or how busy they were, they had to focus enough on that light and keep the flame alive. This required a level of commitment many of us don’t take the time for. We let that light inside of us die, often by accident, sometimes by choice. Relighting that candle and keeping the inner flame alive takes commitment and focus only some of us are willing to commit to. I’ve found that when I make an effort to stay connected to this flame, my core, my energy — however you want to call it — is the answer to feeling disconnected to life and other people in your life. That’s why mindfulness is so important. It allows you to commit to you and to stay present at the moment.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

Like the previous example, imagine that flame inside of you, just like the one you can hold. It needs the candle, the wick, the fire and air to keep going. What does your inner flame need to burn? Or differently put, what do you need to feel tap in, tuned in and turned on so you can go through life with your connection to yourself intact.

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

As I work from home, home and work kinda blend in for me. But what works well is meditating at night and starting my day alone. As I have two young children myself who still need my support, I need some time in the morning to get my day started. Sometimes that means reading a book, most of the time I do rampages from Abraham Hicks on YouTube to get that flame in the morning well lit! Because I prioritize my alignment above anything else the results I get are amazing. Of course, life happens around me and I sometimes get knocked off my feet, but with these tools, I can at least start and finish my day in a way that feels good to me. Remember, alignment before action!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices?

I love the work from Esther Hicks and Abraham and I spend a lot of time tuning into their videos on YouTube. Besides those videos, I meditate a lot on the guided meditations from Dr Joe Dispenza, Elizabeth Peru and Lee Harris. If I come across a limited belief myself and/or I need a pick me up I use the EFT videos from Brad Yates — Tap with Brad — to help me shift these things immediately. I’ve found these resources incredibly useful when I have any questions in regards to planetary, energy, mindset and manifesting as it helps me 1) to know what I am dealing with energetically and 2) because I know what I am dealing with I can actually — you know — deal with it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favourite quotes is “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito” from the Dalai Lama. Growing up in The Netherlands — plus being allergic to mosquito bites — I spend my hours chasing these little creatures in my bedroom at night! We come across a lot of naysayers in our life and talk us out of so many things because they think it is “impossible”. Well, if a tiny mosquito can have that kind of impact on my life, can you imagine what kind of impact I can have on the life of others?! That is why I found this could always be very inspirational because it reminds me you should never otherwise estimate the power you hold when going for something that matters to you!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really would love to inspire a movement where we get rid of the idea that success can only come through struggle, being busy is seen as a badge of honour and working yourself into burnout is promoted as a good thing. I think collectively, we are ready for a shift in awareness and allow ourselves to work from a place of overflow rather than lack.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!