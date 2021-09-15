20 Tips to be a good leader

To become a great leader you need to constantly work on your leadership skills.

The first thing to think about when learning how to be a good leader is that, unlike what many people say, great leaders are not born, but are formed over time and experience.

We have probably all ever met a person who, innately and effortlessly; he is followed, heard and respected by the people around him. How do they do it? They are beings that have a natural charisma and spirit of a leader. Now, a leader is born or made?

A difficult answer that has been tried to answer in countless articles and wise studies on leadership. In this I just want to offer you a practical compilation so that your team follows you without hesitation and feels proud to have you as a manager.

In a very summarized way, you could say that a leader is a person who can lead a group to achieve a goal. He is the one who knows how to start the group and manages to influence others.

And you, do you have what it takes for your people to follow you? ¿Do you question some time? What is clear is that leadership is characterized by a series of qualities that can be acquired and developed with practice. We do not intend to become a leader overnight, but we do want to give you references so that, applied in the performance of your profession, it is easier for you to be a reference for your people and get a related and motivated work team.

That is, you can learn how to be a good leader.

Listen to your work team

To learn how to be a good leader you must listen to criticism and bad comments, these must become a source of personal growth for your life. Communicate as efficiently as possible

Always make clear what your expectations and feelings are on good terms and on an ongoing basis. Talk less, listen more

Sometimes it is better to say nothing than to say anything simply to comply. Sometimes you need to keep quiet so that other people have room to talk. Be an example

Become the person you want your team members to be. There is no better example than your own actions. Be passionate

If you are not passionate about the business you are in, you are surely in the wrong place. You can’t learn how to be a good leader in a job that doesn’t inspire you to improve every day, in something that you don’t enjoy. Be consistent

To go from follower to leader there must be congruence between what you say, do and think. Otherwise, people will not be able to trust you. Make firm decisions

Don’t let a decision drag on for long, and once you make it, don’t ramble on about your decision. Interfere only when necessary

If you trust your team to do a good job, don’t interfere in their affairs and processes unless you deem it necessary.

It is important that they have the freedom to make decisions, and in case of making a mistake, that they correct it if your presence. Identify your strengths

To learn how to be a good leader, you must contribute to your team by contributing your strengths. Know your weaknesses

Learning how to be a good leader requires that you focus on your strengths, and learn to delegate those activities that your weaknesses demand. Accept uncertainty

It’s time for you to admit that you can’t control all the factors surrounding business and work teams. The best way to deal with uncertainty lies in the power of your mind. To be a good leader, first be a good person

If you think about it, learning how to be a good leader is nothing more than an extension of the good person you are. Commit to being a good person, with integrity, with values ​​and principles. Keep in touch with your emotions

Stop being a robot that seems to feel nothing and allows your emotions to come out. Emotional intelligence is about understanding your emotions, not avoiding them. Control your reactions

This is in line with the previous point; When you do not know your emotions and you make decisions based on reactions and not rational conclusions, you will tend to be wrong.

So pause your reactions until you have a moment to analyze your feelings, clarify your ideas, and then make a decision. The most important thing is your work team

Your team is the most important. You must give them the tools, means and spaces so that they can fulfill their functions, which will allow you to achieve the objectives of your organization.

A good leader is someone humble

No one has to know about your wealth, your influences or power. Use your skills to help, not to impress others. Learning how to be a good leader is not about appearances, it is about results. Overcome mistakes; yours and that of others

Everyone is wrong, you do too. The important thing is to learn the lesson of the mistake made, draw valuable conclusions and overcome it immediately. There is no need to create a huge problem because of someone else’s slight mistake. Learn to forgive yourself

After you have overcome a mistake, learn to forgive yourself and work to correct it. Guilt will not make you solve things. Taking the consequences and making sure you never make the same mistake again will help. Never stop learning

Get into the habit of reading, and attend as many courses as possible. Invest in your knowledge and personal training. Enjoy leadership

Don’t feel too much stress about becoming a leader. Rather, enjoy this process and all its benefits. Learning how to be a good leader is a never-ending process; their learning and greater rewards are found on a day-to-day basis.

In the end, after all the experiences, difficulties and efforts, you will end up learning how to be a good leader for your agency.

There will be mistakes, difficulties and moments when you will not know what to do … these types of situations are the ones that will make you grow as a person, and as a professional.