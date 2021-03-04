20+ Psychological Tricks That Can Help You Read People Mind Like Open Books

Some people can be surprised because they feel that other people are able to read their minds. In fact, humans cannot read other people’s minds. However, there are several ways you can predict what other people are thinking. That way, you can judge the person without having to say a lot of words.

This is often done using psychological methods that create mental models, making it effective for intuitively assessing people’s thoughts and feelings. This method is also called empathic accuracy by “reading” telegraphic cues with judgments through words, emotions , and body language. The following is a clearer discussion regarding how to read other people’s thoughts!

How to Read Other People’s Minds Using Psychological Methods

Indeed, a person who deals with psychology often gets the question if he can read people’s minds. In fact, the basic thing he does can only understand other people by interpreting the behavior and habits that arise when he is face to face with that person. A psychologist is able to tell if you are unfocused or thinking about something else.

In fact, everyone is sending signals about something that is on their mind all the time, but it takes practice to listen and sum up all of those things. Once you are good at it, you can read body language and make the right guesses about everything that is being thought and feeling. Even so, there are several ways that can be done as a way to read other people’s minds to be more precise:

Closing the eyes

If a person is talking to you and closing his or her eyes, you should know that they are trying to hide from the outside world. An important thing to remember: it doesn’t mean that the person is scared of you. On the contrary, they are trying to get rid of you because they might be tired of you. And if they close their eyes, you disappear!

Covering the mouth with a hand

This is a great reminder that we all had a childhood. Do you remember covering your mouth when you didn’t want to tell something? It happens in adult life too. A few fingers, a palm, or even a fist near the mouth helps us not to release the words we don’t want to say. Sometimes this gesture is disguised by fake coughing.

Swinging from heels to toes

Yes, not only kids do it. This shows that a person feels anxious about something. Continue Reading…..

