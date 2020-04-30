Contributor Log In/Sign Up
20 Movies that Provide an Escape Hatch for the Explorer Archetype During Covid-19

These transporting films allow curious spirits to wander while the world stays at home.

By
Photo by Dariusz Sankowski from Unsplash.
The global Covid-19 pandemic triggers all of us in one way or the other, whether we fight on the frontline while isolating from our family; or we work and teach children at home; or we find ourselves alone and stripped of a livelihood. For an Explorer archetype, having strict boundaries imposed on personal mobility is high stress on the psyche in and of itself. 

Inspired by “The Archetype Method: Brand Essence,” which is authored by Yamilca Rodriguez, I curated the following selection of films that give wings to the hearts and minds of Explorers while they must “stay at home.” The list includes blockbusters, art house, and classics. Their subject matter is an eclectic mix of real life exploration and far flung adventures as well as films considered exploratory by nature. They are listed in no particular order:

  1. Swiss Family Robinson, 1960
  2. Wild, 2014
  3. Walkabout, 1971
  4. Gorillas in the Mist, 1988
  5. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
  6. Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981
  7. To Have and Have Not, 1944
  8. Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
  9. The Lost City of Z, 2016
  10. Life of Pi, 2012
  11. Jauja, 2014
  12. Time Bandits, 1981
  13. The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983
  14. Jumanji, 1995
  15. The Life Aquatic, 2004
  16. 400 Blows, 1959
  17. Interstellar, 2014
  18. 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968
  19. Time of the Gypsies, 1988
  20. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, 1954

Stephanie Lindsay, Content Creator

Stephanie Lindsay is a writer, stylist, and creative director. Her work has been published in Martha Stewart Living, This Old House and Louisville Bride magazines. She offers twenty-five years of professional experience in ideation and strategy across integrated marketing, advertising, editorial, and live event platforms. She also designs florals, spaces and experiences.

