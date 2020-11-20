20 Health Affirmations For Well Being!

In order to fully understand how to use the health affirmation, it is highly recommended that you have a crystal understanding of what they really are. We all know that health is wealth, and frankly speaking, constructive affirmation is the key to it. If your mind is getting healthy thoughts, you can rest assured that your body will always find it easy to be healthy and also you’ll stay in good shape.

All in all guys, affirmations are just simple to understand phrases that are said or even written in a present tense. In other words, they’re used to dissipate any kind of negative thoughts that lure into your mind.

What Are Healthy Affirmations?

For all the people who still do not have a clear idea as to what healthy affirmation is, well, keep this in your mind that affirmations are basically centered on your health. The health can be mental health, physical health, emotional health, or even can be spiritual health.

Most often, we get too hard on ourselves for many reasons. We tend to lose steam when we workout real hard or are trying to hit a plateau while trying to lose an insane amount of weight, right? Well, instigating affirmations will always steer you far away from negative thoughts and help you in seeing the brighter picture.

Health affirmations, in other words, tend to amend the direction of our mind into a positive and peaceful mental state. Trust us, this peace of mind and a positive attitude will help you in dealing with depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, rage, and other mental health diseases.

The Origin Of Health Affirmation

A renowned psychologist coined the term “the Self-Affirmation theory” that now empowers our understanding of affirmation. His theory claimed that each and every one of us is sufficiently motivated enough to uphold views of themselves. They can be moral, competent, strong, or of being capable human beings. The affirmation allows individuals to maintain and even drive happy and healthy thoughts to the mind, and thus, become a better person than they really are.

However, everything in this world has two aspects; positive and negative. That’s right, even this theory had to face challenges. So, the psychologist also introduced another theory that catered the psychological discomfort, which we nowadays know as mental health disorders, such as depression, unhappy feelings, anxiety, low self-esteem, and others. These are the root causes of imbalance.

Well, the health affirmation theory which was coined was not at all only about generating a sense of perfection in any possible way. If you dive deep into its essence, you’ll come to know that is it about fostering all the things that the individuals are avid about. And this is not all, things where they find value while exercising the sense of being flexible and also diving deeper into the main motive of them.

So now, before we shed some light on the benefits and how to use the health affirmation for mental and physical health, let’s first state 20 of the most common yet incredible health affirmations for well-being.

20 Health Affirmation For Well-Being

Yes, below we’ve compiled a list of 20 health affirmations. Now it is up to you to select either one of them and try to repeat it a minimum of 100 times in a day. Well, don’t just repeat it for a couple of days and then totally forget it. You need to repeat this for three to six months.

Other than that, you should not discontinue any kind of medication that you’ve been prescribed by your doctor. This is all because health affirmation complements the medicines; they do not tend to replace them. So, think of the health affirmation as quotes that strengthen your mind, change the direction of your thoughts in the best possible way, and also help the body to get healthier.

#1: I love Myself, And I Am perfectly healthy

#2: Each And every cell in my body is health-conscious. I am a health freak

#3: Every day in every way I am getting healthier and healthier and feeling better and better.

#4: I avoid junk food. I eat healthy, nutritious food that benefits my body and drink a large quantity

of water that cleanses my body.

#5: I think only positive thoughts and am always happy and joyous, no matter what the external conditions are.

#7: Every day is a new day full of hope, happiness, and health.

#8: Good health is my birthright.

I bless my body daily and take good care of it.

#9: I am always happy, hale, and hearty. Happy in spirit, hale in body, and hearty in disposition.

#10: To me, good health is next only to Godliness. I am in possession of a healthy mind and a healthy body.

#11: I listen to my intuition; it always steers me right.

#12: I am on a journey, ever-growing and developing.

#13: I love You (Do this while standing in front of a mirror)

#14: I am the sky, not the clouds

#15: Every passing day my body becomes more energetic, healthier.

#16: I treat my body as a temple. It is holy, it is clean and it is full of goodness.

#17: I breathe deeply, exercise regularly, and feed only good nutritious food to my body.

#18: I am free of diabetes, free of blood pressure problems, and free of all life threatening diseases.

#19: I express my deep gratitude to God and everybody in my life. I am aware that I am incomplete without you all and thank you all for coming into my life.

#20: Healthy, wealthy and wise is my motto. My body is healthy, I am wealthy and my mind is wise.

Well, one of the best ways of using the health affirmation is through hypnosis. No! You do not need a person to hypnotize you and then talk about health affirmation while you’re hypnotized. You just need a simple mp3 player and a CD. Just play and repeat them that is all that you need to do.

Note: Search on Google. You will be able to find a lot of sites that provide health affirmation mp3 downloads on different topics.

Some Health Benefits Of Affirmation

You might have heard that pictures are power, right? Well, words carry an ample amount of power and energy that you might not even know about. You will get a lot of benefits from health affirmation if you practice them on a regular basis (more than 100 times daily, for 6 months).

Consider this as a ritual. However, the benefits might vary by a lot. Every person in this world is made differently. So, the effect on each one of them will be different as well.

Do you know that mental health experts say that body is considered to be a seamless machine? This is because it will operate at its prime if all the parts are working perfectly and together? Well, to be honest, when the mind is in a positive place, the body will follow it, and if it is not, then you get dragged into a bad state of mind.

How To Use Health Affirmation For Mental And Physical Health

Mental and physical health affirmation needs to be in the present tense and it should be positive. Whereas, they tend to work the best if they’re said out loud. Some people usually say them while meditating in order to help them anchor their thoughts into their subconscious state. Whereas, others like to say them while working so that they get a boost of motivation.

Final Thought

Although, health affirmations might look to you as simple words, but for our mind, they can pretty much change the way we think. So, if you want a radical change in your thoughts and want to lead a healthy life, you need to practice and also embrace what you say.

