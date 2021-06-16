2 Ways to Increase Happiness Immediately

I started this week with a flare-up of chronic pain. With that, feeling very anxious and scared, that I was moving backwards in my healing, and used these techniques in earnestness throughout many days.

Almost everyone I’ve talked to this week feels a wee bit extra weary with all the Coviding. If you’re a Canadian, the extreme cold weather has kept most of us indoors and from some much needed fresh air.

How fitting to have started the week on Love at Lunch (live on FB and IG noon MST @thejoyspot) with some research-based tools proven to increase happiness and lower feelings of depression.

These techniques have been studied for over 40 years and are the ‘P’ part of PERMA, the five components that are the key to flourishing (think long term happiness and well being). The ‘P’ stands for positive emotion.

It used to be thought that we had a genetic set point for how happy we are. Cheery parents get cheery kids, grumpy parents, grumpy kids. Luck of the genetic draw. What science shows us that we can alter our feelings of happiness and joy by implementing specific practices. Over time, those habits create new neural pathways, and we increase our feelings of happiness and joy. Think of it like a happiness building workout program, without the sweating and heavy breathing.

There are many ways to do this, and this week we looked at two.

The Three Blessing (4 W’s) and Acknowledgement.

​The Three Blessings

Take time at the end of the day to write or type out what went well that day and why. It’s a tweak on a gratitude practice. Science shows us that this practice has a more significant long term impact than a regular gratitude practice. (If you have a gratitude practice and it’s working for you, keep it! This is simply an option).

It’s essential to write down what went well that day and why because it allows your brain to savour, or relive those experiences, and creates more positive connections in the brain. We need that for this goodness to stick.

Your brain thinks it’s back in those moments of goodness and loves being there. The Why portion of this practice is significant because it shows that you have some control over your circumstances, a vital component of a resilient mindset.

Most people notice that they feel happier within a week of adding this habit into their lives. That’s good news. You can also pepper this practice into your day on those days when you’re feeling down or overwhelmed.

This past week my husband reached out to a teacher he had in highschool to tell him what an impact this teacher had on him in one interaction. The teacher told Rod that after doing poorly on a test, Rod was capable of more. Rod realized that that one statement had helped him to move forward and excel. (We can breathe life into other people in very big ways with small actions-do that!) The former teacher was thrilled to hear from a Rod and delighted to hear of that impact that he had on Rod and that indeed Rod had gone on to get 3 degrees and was doing well.

Rod was not aware that what he had done was increase his happiness for over a month by reaching out. He knows now, of course, reinforced by his wife virtually jumping up and down for joy when he told her what he had done. 😉



​Think of someone who has impacted your life, write out what they did in detail and how it impacted you. Aim for 250 words. The delight is in the details. Seligman, the PERMA Poppa, suggests we meet with that person and ask to read out the acknowledgement letter in its entirety.



Clearly, with Covid, this may look a bit different, but don’t delay this-set it up over video conferencing so you can do this sooner rather than later. Science shows us that the person who writes the acknowledgement letter has increased happiness 30 days later. You don’t need a P.H.D. in positive psychology, or even intro to psych, to know that the receiver will also feel happier for a lengthy period being on the receiving end of such an interaction as well.

Covid has brought some challenging situations, it has also brought us some opportunities and perhaps even increased space. Use it well. Add in the Three Blessings to your evening routine, write an acknowledgement letter, and arrange to read it next week. You’ll be so glad you did!!



This week, I got a text from someone and they said what an impact I’ve had in their lives. I so admire this person and was beyond thrilled to hear from them. I am still thinking about what they said and how good I feel that they would even take the time to think of me and send a text. What goodness and such a gift.

​We have such an opportunity to increase our happiness with specific practices and breathe life into others. Consider what you can do to do both. We all deserve that. I would love to hear what you are doing to help you feel happier! Hit respond and tell me all the goodies! Joy shared is joy squared, my friends!

Lots of love to you!

Leona xo