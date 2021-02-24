2 Simple Ways to Add a Gratitude Practice to Your Day

We’re all taught as children to say “thank you” and show appreciation for others. But gratitude is a very powerful emotion, and cultivating a practice of being thankful can have a big impact on our physical and mental health. And it doesn’t have to be big — it can be gratitude for your friends or family, a person who made you smile, a piece of nature that gives you joy, or just gratitude for being alive.

Here are two easy tips to add the power of gratitude to your life.

Keep a gratitude journal

“Keep a gratitude journal where you can log things you are thankful for, as well as quotes that inspire you.”

—Amanda Vaillancourt, Pinellas Park, FL

Use habit-stacking — adding one habit, like gratitude, onto an existing habit

“When I’m brushing my teeth, I say three things I’m grateful for. Each night I compliment myself out loud for things I’ve done well, for example: “Good job on not losing your patience when Forrest pulled your hair!”

—Kyla Fleming, Bentonville, AR