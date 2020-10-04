1O Ways to Eliminate the Motivation Problem

In a changing world thrown out of our “normal” we must adapt and evolve with our circumstances.



Nothing is more important in this time that prioritizing our well being in order to show up as effective leaders and decision makers.



When it comes to putting yourself first you may have found yourself saying “I need to get out of my own way” but when there’s no strategy to do it, we just end up becoming more frustrated and sink deeper into the rut.



Here’s what’s happening…



In the face of uncertainty, anxiety, overwhelm, stress our brain will revert back to basic habits and survival mode routines to feel safe.



Also experienced as “I know what to do but can’t get myself to do it”



That’s the biggest thing right now is not feeling safe in terms of our career/business security, bank accounts and family.



When we dont feel safe, we are under threat and run into “mental blocks”



When that’s the case, basic self care can go out the window.



The catch 22 is however that self prioritization i takes us out of threat so we have more clarity, certainty and safety so we can handle what’s being thrown at us at a higher level.



There is still A LOT we have influence over when things may be feeling of control so focus on that, it will provide an anchor.



Here are 10 ways to crush the COVID motivation problem:

Try to create a consistent bed and wake up time as the circadian rhythm is really important for brain and physiological function and sleep is critical.



The more rested you are, the more clarity, energy and focus you will have.

Focus on eating healthy foods and staying away from junk food as the quality of food effects your energy, how you think and how you feel. You become what you consume, if you’re consuming junk, we will feel like junk.

Go outside. I know we are practicing this social distancing thing but we NEED to get out of the house and move. Physical movement is mental and emotional movement and a change of environment will lead to a change of mindset.

Be mindful of the alcohol as it disrupts the sleep cycle, leads to over eating and can result in increased levels of anxiety the day after.

Give yourself a break from the news, it’s draining and that energy can be spent elsewhere. Stay informed but don’t get paralyzed by relentless headlines.

Start with one thing. Instead of going all out and trying to make a lot of changes at once, just focus on what the EASIEST thing with the least amount of resistance around it is.

Download the Calm app, headspace or just youtube some meditation videos to give your mind some relief. This will reduce the reactionary and stressed mindset and increase levels of motivation and contentment. Don’t worry about if you “can’t meditate” it’s the focus that’s important.

Learn or do something new and different. We need outlets and creative expression can be very helpful for self expression, stress reduction and feelings of fulfillment.

Realize that motivation is fleeting and it’s great while you have it but you cannot rely on it in order to produce action. Action begets motivation, the more we act the more motivation we create.

Focus on what you can have influence over and not stress and get attached to things and people that are beyond your influence.

This process should help bring the motivation back and help you focus on the most important person in your life, yourself.