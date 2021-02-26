“Practice an Abundant Mindset”, Deborah Lucero of ‘Live Your Full Life’ and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Practice an Abundant Mindset. Gratitude is the only way to maintain a positive mindset to attract abundance. Your conscious and subconscious mind works as a team. Positive thoughts and feelings are the ingredients to access the power of your subconscious mind. Maintaining a consistent attitude of gratitude will attract more positivity into your life.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Deborah Lucero.

Deborah is a best-selling author, mindset facilitator, and founder of Live Your Full Life, a health and wellness website. Her self-development courses teach others how to use the power of the mind, positive thoughts, and an abundant mindset to improve all areas of life. She also premiers a weekly video on her Live Your Full Life Facebook and YouTube platforms to share inspiration to maximize for a full life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I am a retired-certified occupational therapy assistant. In 2012 I was diagnosed with several medical conditions. As I began my self-development journey, I realized I needed to nurture my entire being, mind, body, soul, and spirit. Now I help others do the same.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I was deeply touched when I discovered a subscriber on my YouTube Channel saved the Powerful Healing Technique video to their playlist. This video highlights the power of heart-brain coherence used to heal cancer patients. It humbled me to know I could help someone during their most difficult moments.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

One of my favorite quotes has been my biggest life lesson. “Be your own friend, forgive, love, and nurture yourself,” by Jessica Ortner

This healing insight helped me realize how to create a sanctuary for my mind, body, soul, and spirit. I didn’t believe I was worthy of love and I neglected my needs. Forgiveness was a great struggle for me. It gave me permission to forgive, love, and nurture myself without holding back.

It is so dear to my heart because it helped me to nurture my inner child. It helped me heal lifelong wounds. It helped me process and release sadness, sorrow, and grief that was not serving me or anyone else. It helped me value my emotions, give them a voice, and let them go. So, I could heal every fiber of my being.

I have to admit I haven’t always made the right choices. I didn’t do it the easy way. I ignored my body. I tormented my mind with negative thoughts. I hated my life and who I had become. I shamed my spirit by not realizing I needed to nurture myself.

As I immersed myself in the self-improvement field, I realized I was doing things all wrong! I needed to embrace my body, forgive my mind, love my soul, and honor my spirit! I hope you can understand how vital it is to be your own friend, forgive, love, and nurture yourself for your healing, your enjoyment of life, and to achieve your full potential!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The Power of The Subconscious Mind by Dr. Joseph Murphy.

It helped me understand how to apply the process of forgiveness to my life. I learned to forgive myself and others. It helped me appreciate, ‘Forgiveness is the gift you give yourself!’ It showed me how to master the power of your subconscious mind in basic terms for anyone to comprehend!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Corespirit.com is hosting the release of my new Be Amazing! 5-Week Course. The course teaches the foundation of my 5-Step Process and includes 5 LIVE weekly calls with me to shift your mindset!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for the following individuals for helping me access my ability to heal.

Nicole Englert at Arizona Allergy & Asthma Institute, for helping me to find a way to feel better by sharing alternative treatments which helped me so much. Self-care did make a drastic difference in my life.

Dr. Mark Hyman at http://drhyman.com/ for developing The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet and sharing so much insight with others on how to be healthy!

Nick Ortner at www.thetappingsolution.com for helping me find a way to cope with all the emotions that I had bottled up for decades. I am grateful for him helping me realize, ‘I Am Enough!’

My ‘Tapping group,’ Debra, Ashley, and Betty, for participating in my pilot program for the Healing Insights 70-Day Course. I enjoyed our time each day as we ‘Tapped,’ chatted, and healed!

I am so grateful to everyone for helping me learn how to create a space to heal my mind, body, soul, and spirit.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Feel all those emotions that you usually do when you have received a blessing. The best way for me to help you understand this is to have you think back to a time when everything seemed hopeless. But even though it felt that way, you still found something inside of you. That little flame that hadn’t burned out. You fostered it. You nurtured it. You believed in it. You placed your hope and your faith in it. You felt it no matter what. You knew that something good would come from it.

Remember how you felt, every emotion! Remember how you knew that everything would be okay! Remember how you were able to see the possibilities! Feel how you felt, at that moment! Apply those higher-level emotions to what you want to improve. Apply those emotions to whatever situation is bothering you, at this moment. Feel the gratitude right now as if what you desire has already happened!

The more often you choose to focus on the positive, the more grateful you will stay. The more you stay grateful, the more grateful you will actually feel. The more grateful you actually feel, the greater things you will bring into your life. Then you can make great changes in your mind, body, soul, and spirit.

The brain does not know the difference between past, present, or future. It will believe your gratitude is sincere when your thoughts and emotions match. By expressing gratitude, you will draw what you desire back to you!

You cannot continue to allow your subconscious mind to run those old programs, false beliefs, and bad habits that are holding you back. If you want to take control of your life today, then you must stop this cycle of negative energy! I trust that you will leverage the power of gratitude to help improve your overall mental wellness.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

The stress response cycle keeps you from realizing you are not a victim. It also keeps you from knowing that you are ‘response-able’ to create your own life. You are ‘response-able’ to create a life that is full of health, wealth, love, and happiness. You have the ability to create a life that is bathed in joy, gratitude, and freedom from physical, emotional, and spiritual pain. You can design a life that is truly abundant.

How does the saying go? “Misery loves company.” You complain then the person you are talking to complains. Then before you know it it’s just a cycle of negative energy going back and forth. Focus on the truth of how you’re feeling but then move on. Reframe your response to be positive. You will be doing yourself a favor by staying out of this negative cycle of feelings, thoughts, actions, and changes in your body.

I know this sounds silly, but if you can interrupt those thoughts you will get yourself thinking in a positive state of mind. Your thoughts will become feelings of gratitude. That gratitude will help you take action. Those changes will take place in your body. You will begin to feel better.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude is on the same vibration as abundance.

When you are in a state of gratitude, you are vibrating your energy to be abundant. So, gratitude attracts abundance. How can you manipulate your body and brain to overcome your situation?

You can turn on the gratitude switch! This is not just expressing that you are grateful. You can say it all day long. You can write it and fill a million gratitude journals. But you must feel it!

Gratitude helps you turn your expectations into appreciations.

Stop expecting and start appreciating! How do you turn expectations into appreciations? By being grateful! Gratitude will elevate you to feel appreciation for even the smallest things.

In turn this will improve all your relationships. Focus on the positive blessings that you already have in your relationships. To attract the positive, place your attention and energy on changing things you can control and can change.

Gratitude will help you focus on the present moment to be aware and to be conscious.

Gratitude allows you to be present, truly present in the moment, to be conscious, to use your conscious mind in a way that will benefit your mind, body, soul, and spirit.

Remember, your subconscious mind runs the show the majority of the day. Statistics show 80% of your thoughts are negative, and 98% of the time, you experience the same exact negative thought every day. When your emotions keep you stuck in the past or daydreaming about the future you never place your focus on the present. This makes it difficult to turn your aspirations into reality.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Yes, the Gratitude Lab at the University of California studies gratitude to find out if it can make you feel happier. Guess what? The results showed that being grateful does make you happier! Understand that gratitude is the ultimate way to achieve the state of mind to balance your energy system. Gratitude is the way to make these changes in your life. By staying grateful, you can improve your mental wellness!

Experiencing gratitude reduces stress (specifically cortisol-the stress hormone). Dr. Joe Dispenza’s workshops are geared to chart and measure participant’s cortisol levels. The results showed the participant’s levels dropped by three standard deviations.

Feeling gratitude several times, a day has been shown to heal chronic illness and reverse medical conditions all together. Combining feelings of gratitude, appreciation, compassion, love, and care cause heart-brain coherence which triggers the healing process. The specific three step technique was shared by Gregg Braden during the 2019 Global Cancer Symposium.

This insight will help you cement in your mind how a positive outlook, positive thoughts, and positive mindset must be practiced daily. It will help you understand how detrimental the chronic stress response cycle is. Your knowledge is inaccessible during times of stress! You must understand the powerful force habits have on your everyday life. Little by little leveraging the power of gratitude can be added to your daily life.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

1.) Journal. Journaling shows you how to focus on gratitude and the important aspects in your life. It gives you an outlet for how to deal with challenges. Journaling helps you place your attention on positive ideas, so you can find a solution.

2.) Meditate. By meditating daily, you will fully process and release what is not serving you. These two research-based techniques are effective.

Emotional Freedom Techniques — EFT ‘Tapping’ stimulates acupressure points to help you release emotion. ‘Tapping’ sends signals to calm the amygdala, the part of the brain that causes the stress response.

Dr. Joe Dispenza’s meditation technique teaches you to express gratitude for future blessings to trick the mind into believing the event has already happened. Do this by feeling higher-level emotions such as (service, joy, peace, love, freedom, inspiration, and abundance) while you think about how you want your day or life to be.

3.) Practice an Abundant Mindset. Gratitude is the only way to maintain a positive mindset to attract abundance. Your conscious and subconscious mind works as a team. Positive thoughts and feelings are the ingredients to access the power of your subconscious mind. Maintaining a consistent attitude of gratitude will attract more positivity into your life.

4.) Harness the Power of the Law of Attraction. The secret is to bask in emotions of gratitude ahead of time. This helps you experience higher-level emotions, so you can feel your thought. Gratitude is the force behind using the Law of Attraction to the fullest benefit of your well-being. When you send out positive energy, your thoughts and feelings will match, which sends out a positive invitation to the universe. Once you surrender completely, you will attract what you send out, and your thoughts will become a reality!

5.) Regular Exercise & Physical Activity. Movement prepares the mind, body, soul, and spirit for the day, and for the tasks ahead. Use movement to keep your energy centers (chakras) clear and moving freely. Movement includes breathing and energy cleansing.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

This gratitude practice is complements of my Healing Insights 70-Day Course.

“Thank Ahead!”

Start a gratitude journal for future blessings!

Yes, I said for future blessings!

Start by being thankful for those future blessings so they can become reality!

Remember: What I have just explained to you is that you can make something happen by having a thought and connecting it to a feeling and taking action for it to become a reality. Send out those positive thoughts, connect it with that positive emotion! Take action and it will come back to you!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

The Little Book of Gratitude: Create a life of happiness and wellbeing by giving thanks, by Dr. Robert A. Emmons http://www.happinessandwellbeing.org/robert-emmons/.

The Placebo Effect,Biology of Belief, How to Live Heaven On Earth (YouTube), Dr. Bruce Lipton https://www.brucelipton.com/

You Are the Placebo, Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself: How to Lose Your Mind and Create a New One, Dr. Joe Dispenza http://www.drjoedispenza.com/

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A Self-Care Movement, to teach others the 5 Step Process! All five steps are crucial in nurturing the mind, body, soul, and spirit. It includes techniques to improve all areas, of your life. It trains you to quiet your critical voice to stop feeling stuck, limited, and disgusted.

Once you eliminate these obstacles, you can use the power of the mind like never before to reach your full potential!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Facebook: @liveyourfulllifefanpage

Instagram: @live.your.full.life

Instagram & Twitter: @deborah_lucero3

www.deborahlucero.com

[email protected]

