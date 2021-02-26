Desiree Wolfe of ‘Slightly Unfiltered’: “Your equipment doesn’t matter as much as you think”

There are 8 billion other podcasts but only 1 you

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Desiree Wolfe of Slightly Unfiltered.

Desiree has a strong passion for inspiring and granting women the permission they need to dream bigger and become less filtered when it comes to speaking up about what they need. She spent many years in the event industry, working within organizations and hotels to create beautiful live events and weddings. She is now a podcast host, dropping f-bombs and truth bombs to inspire women to take action in their lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I spent most of my life in San Diego after moving around a bit with a self-proclaimed gypsy mom who didn’t like to stay put very long. My life felt pretty typical until I got older and realized our family had been through quite a bit — teenage pregnancy, drug use and multiple marriages were things that happened but my mom did a pretty darn good job of making sure I was still happy. As a pre-teen through my twenties I struggled with depression and anxiety, which I still have a fight once in a while as an adult. But for the most part, I was an outgoing party girl who loved life and being around friends. I grew up with an older sister and brother who taught me a lot about what not to do as a teenager.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned. In other words, if you’ve done me wrong, watch out one way or another. But for me it’s not about revenge. It’s about being wronged but using it to my advantage, taking the anger and applying that energy into something productive just so I can prove to myself that I’m still a badass.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book that I refer to over and over in my life is The Go-Giver by Bog Burg. This story stuck with me because for many years the thought of “Selling” felt dirty, like a creepy used car salesman. But after reading that book, what really resonated was building relationships is what matters. Learn how to listen and be of service not of sales.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began? My career in events had been my passion. Most of my life I have been involved in event planning of some aspect, whether it was working in hotels or as a corporate event planner. Right before the pandemic hit, I was the Director of Event Sales at a boutique hotel, just 30 minutes outside of Las Vegas.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic? The pivot was actually before the pandemic but then I was forced to pivot again. One week prior to the shutdown announcement I had given my two weeks notice to start a new job. I was going to be the opening Sales Manager at a new kids venue that was scheduled to open a month later.

When the governor of Nevada announced he was shutting down, the new job called to tell me they weren’t going to open as planned and my role was put on hold until further notice. I had already put in my notice at the current job. But, luckily, they offered to keep me as part of the skeleton crew while everything was shutting down. I stayed in that role for almost 2 months after the entire city was shutting down.

About 2 weeks later, the new job called to tell me they were ready to open but because they couldn’t host groups my role would be changing. Instead of Venue Sales Manager I would be a cashier and assistant to the GM. NOT a role I was interested in. In addition, my kids were in virtual learning, which means they were home all day.

So here I sat, with a job that was not what I applied for and not what I was interested in. 2 kids home all day with virtual school and mass confusion on what decision I was supposed to make. I was nervous about working in a public environment at the peak of a worldwide pandemic.

After a long conversation with my husband, we decided it would be best for the entire family if I stayed home and looked for another job or income path.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path? For about a month I sat around, struggling with what I needed to do. I knew this was an opportunity to make a change and not have to return to the grind of 60 hour work weeks. I also knew, as an event planner, there weren’t going to be many job opportunities even available. So I looked at dreams. I dug into what was my big mission in life. And that was to entertain, inspire and support women. This was my chance to start a movement to make a difference and that’s where the podcast, Slightly Unfiltered was born.

How are things going with this new initiative?

What everyone in podcasting and speaking tells you is true — it takes time and lots of patience to build a network that actually pays you. So while I’m building this path, I have taken a part time job as a Studio Manager for a local wine and craft studio. My podcast is still happening and I’m planning for even more great episodes in 2021.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? I am beyond grateful for my personal/professional coach — Coach Jennie Mustafa-Julock. She has pushed me to keep going. She gave me the permission slip I needed to not fall back into just another job and to actually take action to build what I want. Jennie’s coaching, her book, her programs have been crucial piece in my pivot.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I can’t believe the incredible women I have met through my podcast and the podcasting circles. Women from all over the world seem to have a common thread of learning how to speak up for themselves. I know it’s not a specific instance but I am just in awe over how much we really aren’t that different when it comes to our thinking and how we process what we’ve experienced.

On another note, I’ve had the time in my schedule to be in the Virtual Audience of the Drew Barrymore twice — something I would’ve never considered if I wasn’t stuck at home during a pandemic!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started a Podcast

5. You’ll never find the perfect time to record so do it anyway.

As a mom of two kids under 12, who were also home doing online learning, there is never a perfect time to lock yourself away for 1–2 hours to record something. There will always be interruptions. There will always be a need for snacks or a dog barking. So just hit record and do it anyways. Don’t wait for the perfect time.

4. Your equipment doesn’t matter as much as you think

You can spend thousands of dollars on podcasting equipment — from mics to mixers to software. But none of that matters if your content sucks and none of matters if it’s stopping you from hitting record. You don’t need the fanciest and most expensive equipment to start a podcast. Some of the best things I’ve recorded were done through a smartphone and earbuds

3. Lean into your personality

This took me a long time to get comfortable with. When I first started creating content I was trying to sound polished and professional. The problem with that is I swear and I tell inappropriate jokes. I was watering myself down to try and appeal to a broader audience. The result — I was really boring. So I went back to the drawing board and asked friends and family to describe me. I used the words and descriptions they gave to help build a brand around being “Slightly Unfiltered”.

2. Editing sucks but it’s not hard

If you asked me what my least favorite part about having a podcast is I would say editing and post-production. Spending hours creating social media promos and adding intros and outros is not what I consider fun. But it’s not hard either. I highly recommended everyone learn how to do this before outsourcing it to someone else.

1. There are 8 billion other podcasts but only 1 you

It doesn’t matter if there are 30 other people in your city with a podcast on the same topic as you. Only YOU can be the host of your show. Your audience will listen because of the connection they make with you as a host. This is your time to show up and speak your mind. Be the expert on your topic or just be here to entertain but don’t compare yourself to someone else. There is no other you.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

It’s been an emotional roller coaster for just about everyone the last 9 months. Starting a new job, creating a new path, dealing with unemployment — it all has its moments of stress. Find yourself a good support system — friends or colleagues you can bounce ideas off at 3am or cheerleaders that want you to succeed. Rely on them. Lean on them as much as you need. Don’t confuse this as a bitch group. Don’t sit around with friends and complain about how much life sucks. Find friends on similar journeys and be each others cheerleaders.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? My mission is to bring the Slightly Unfiltered movement to every woman who is struggling with that balance of supporting others while speaking up about her own dreams and experiences. I would stand on a stage in front of a thousand women and tell them their stories matter and now is the time for them to go after what they want. Permission granted!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens! My ideal lunch date would be Drew Barrymore. Her childhood story, her charisma and drive — it all inspires me to keep showing up as who I am and that what I’m doing matters.

How can our readers follow you online? www.slightlyunfiltered.com is home to my podcast and blog.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you. — Desiree Wolfe