Alexy Goldstein: “Don’t listen to naysayers”

Don’t listen to naysayers. If you know where you’re going, lean on that internal compass. Second, sounds like the opposite, but it’s important: listen to the people who know you and know the market. One of the keys to entrepreneurship is finding an inner circle that can shore up your weak points.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexy Goldstein.

I was able to interview Alexy Goldstein of New U Life the other day about what he’s been doing in the field of health. Goldstein is a certified iridologist, homeopath, herbalist and nutritional consultant. For 25 years he’s worked in the field of supplements, vitamins and natural health.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My family was always involved in business, and I had a chance to take over the family business myself at a very young age. High school was when I started that for the first time.

I found out quickly that entrepreneurship was something I had a flair for. I enjoyed the challenges of running a business. Over the years, I found a way to marry that with my passion for health to create New U Life.

Can you share a story in which you needed to rely upon grit to see success? Tell us a story about a time when things were hard when you first started out on your entrepreneurial journey.

I think one of the biggest challenges not just starting out, but throughout the life of the business, is breaking through consumer stereotypes about our kind of business. Supplements are a field where many people are just in it to make a buck. Convincing people that you’re really trying to help them, that you have a product that can make their lives better, is a hard sell.

Nutrition is a crowded field and when we first started out it was hard to go against established brands that had better name recognition. We had to have the grit to keep going and build up a customer base that trusted us. It’s taken some time, but we have a range of products and a customer base that will deal with our brand. Early days it took a little time to scale up.

Where did you find the courage to keep going? Especially when things were hardest …

I’ve been in business for over 25 years. I’ve faced some setbacks early in my career and dealt with the sort of problems that sink a lot of people. Once you’ve faced it, you know how to handle it. Even if the circumstances aren’t exactly the same there’s the courage and the self-confidence of having been there before.

And of course, with New U Life, there’s the added motivation of wanting to help people. I truly believe that the products that we’re creating will change people’s lives for the better. That makes every day easier, even when there are problems and setbacks.

How are things going today? How did your grit lead you to eventual success?

I first started with my parents’ retail business. That gave me the impetus to create my own product lines. That has been a tough process at times, but New U Life is the result of the work that I put in during those years.

We’ve put together multiple lines of products with hundreds of items and people love them. But we would never have gotten there without sticking it out through the hard times.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out with things? What kind of lesson did you learn from this experience?

I mean, it’s not really funny but the biggest mistake is not knowing what people are looking for.

We took some time to find products that people would be interested in because sometimes you hit and sometimes you miss. People don’t always want what you think they want. Starting out at 18 in entrepreneurship, I made a lot of mistakes — I was new!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Could you share a story about that?

Our company stands out because we combine a passion for health with an understanding of what it takes to get there. Take the keto diet for example. Other companies started offering products without doing a ton of research on what worked, what didn’t work, and how to really give people what they need to effectively follow a ketogenic diet.

When we decided to get into keto, we went in with everything. We partnered with people who knew how keto worked. We used the products ourselves. We applied the principles we’ve used for our other product lines to this, and we waited till the fad part ran its course to see if this was something that would stand the test of time …

And it has!

Where other companies will push products through without putting the effort into testing and preparation, we feel like we’re equipped to offer a better quality product. We live what we sell.

Which tips would you recommend to colleagues in your industry to help them not only see similar levels of success, but avoid “burnout,” as well?

Care about what you do.

It’s easy as an entrepreneur to get sucked into things for the joy of the business itself. If you have that gene, you love the thrill of starting a business, the thrill of pitting yourself against the market and coming out on top.

But that wears off eventually. If you don’t care about the business you’re actually in, you’re never going to be able to endure through the hard times and see it through. You’re going to sell it off to somebody else or bail. Which is fine if that’s your goal, but it’s not what I want from my business — and I think you’ll be more successful in the long term if you really care about what you’re doing.

Consumers are smart, especially now. They can smell if you don’t care. Either care about what you’re doing or hire people who care to run the business while you take care of your side …

“There’s no substitute for passion.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some kind of help along the way. Is there a specific person who helped you get to where you are today — somebody for whom you’re extremely grateful?

My parents, though it was somewhat indirect. When they left me their business to run it was something of a baptism by fire. But I really had to hit the ground running.

At the age of 18 it’s an eye-opener to be handed the keys to a business, but it was one of the best things that ever happened in my life. I had to master the retail business and expand it. I had to learn how to serve customers and how to keep the business afloat — and eventually, how to make it better.

“That set me up for where I am today.”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

New U Life is the way I’m trying to give back. I sincerely believe that the products that we’re offering are making life better for people around the world.

When I get some of the responses from people who’ve used our supplements and see drastic differences in their daily quality of life, it’s one of the best feelings you can have.

What are five things you wish someone had told you before you started doing what you do today? The more detailed you can be, the more our leaders can learn from you.

First, don’t listen to naysayers. If you know where you’re going, lean on that internal compass. Second, sounds like the opposite, but it’s important: listen to the people who know you and know the market. One of the keys to entrepreneurship is finding an inner circle that can shore up your weak points.

Next, care about what you’re doing. You can hire out a lot of things, but you can’t hire out passion. In fourth position, give first. Business is most effective when you’re focused on the customer, not yourself.

And lastly, take care of your people. Any business is wholly dependent on the quality of the people who run it. Skimping on appreciation, whether monetary or otherwise, is a good way to find out the hard way that people are more important than you think.

Undoubtedly, you are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m passionate about health, as you can tell from the business I run. If I were to start a movement it would be based around health. Most of us know the basics of how to be healthy — eat less, move more, stop chowing down on so much processed food.

Focus on that first, and then you can get into the finer details later. New U Life has a lot of products that serve specific niches, but it doesn’t do a lot if people aren’t doing the basics. Health has a direct correlation to happiness — live better.

Lastly, how can our readers best connect with you?

You can contact me through LinkedIn, which is one of the best ways to touch base for business purposes.