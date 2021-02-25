Melissa Snover of ‘Nourished’: “Let go of your fear of failure”

The best advice that I could give is to treat people how you would want to be treated — even when it’s not popular, when it’s hard, and even when it might put you at risk of being ridiculed. It’s far better to be able to look back and know that you always did your best and that you made a positive difference in the world, rather than on any kind of material achievement.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Snover.

Melissa Snover is an award-winning entrepreneur and visionary in the world of food technology and 3D printing. She is passionate about developing innovations that offer solutions to her customers, challenge her competitors, and disrupt current market offerings. She is currently the founder and CEO of Rem3dy Health which pioneers personalized solutions across preventative and curative health under the brands Nourished (Personalized Nutrition) and Scripted (Personalized Medicine).

She began her journey by developing the world’s first and only vegan allergen-free gummy range in 2010, which she grew to over 40,000 stores in less than 18 months and sold to a PLC in less than 3 years, making it the youngest brand to ever be sold on the European M&A market.

She then developed and invented the world’s first FDA and FSA approved food printer in 2015, which resulted in six patented technologies being protected.

Most recently, Melissa raised the highest ever female founder seed round in UK history in 2019 for REMEDY and is an ambassador for women’s equal access to finance, as well as being an avid supporter and mentor; supporting young people of all backgrounds to begin studying in STEM fields.

Ms. Snover did her BA at the University of Colorado — Boulder, USA and continued her education at Lancaster University Business School, UK.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I first came up with the concept for my latest venture, Nourished, while I was traveling for work. As an entrepreneur, I travel all over the world and used to always carry the various vitamins and supplements I was taking in a plastic bag — something which I found extremely inconvenient. On this occasion, I accidentally dropped my bag of supplements all over the floor in airport security and had to crawl around in my suit and heels in a frustrating attempt to pick them up… I knew there must be an easier way to make sure I was getting all the nutrients my body needs; I’ve been a vegetarian since I was 17, have been an avid consumer of vitamins and supplements for over a decade, and have a real interest in all things health and nutrition — so I decided I was going to do something about this. I set out to find a way to simplify the way we take vitamins and to make the combinations 100% customized to the individual consumer — and with Nourished, I think we’ve done just that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Since launching in 2019, it’s been wonderful watching Nourished go from strength-to-strength, as the business and the Nourished team, grow to support this. Since starting the business I have been staggered at the level of interest it’s received — we had multiple offers to purchase the company at just 10 weeks old. While I was surprised to receive offers at such an incredibly early stage it proved to me that we were on the right path. I believe wholeheartedly in the business and its long-term potential to make a lasting and positive difference in global health. The early interest we received served to validate that feeling and this spurred me on to launch my seed funding round where I raised £2.5 million, the biggest seed funding round ever raised by a female founder in the UK.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started on my entrepreneurial journey, I made a lot of mistakes along the way — whether it was bringing ill-suited partners onboard or launching eight flavors of the same product line and therefore cannibalizing my own sales. I’ve certainly learned some hard lessons! Nourished is the fourth company that I have started — I’ve been able to apply the knowledge and experience from my previous ventures in every element of our set up. While, of course, nothing is ever perfect, this experience has allowed us to avoid some pitfalls and to flourish and grow more quickly. Starting with just four team members at Nourished HQ, we’re now a team of over 70 brilliant people less than two years later.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In a world where everything is personalized — from hair care, to clothing, to food, to anything and everything in between — it seemed bizarre to me that we treat our health any differently. When I was first inspired to create Nourished I researched what personalized vitamins and supplements there were on the market. I came up short. Different companies offered different delivery methods, but the result was always the same — a selection of pills and tablets to be taken each day. Nourished is a truly unique concept. We create 3D printed, personalized, high impact gummy vitamins to order, made with our patented 3D printing technology, and vegan hydrocolloid gel encapsulation formula. Through our one-of-a-kind production process, we can create a single gummy vitamin with seven different active ingredients, each one designed to support the body, lifestyle, and goals, of the consumer. We stand out because no one in the world is doing what we’re doing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

It’s a really exciting time for Nourished! We’ve recently launched in the USA and seen great success so far, and we’re excited to hear our customer’s feedback on our latest offering, a sour coating, rather than a sweet as a choice on every order. As an American, I know how popular the sour taste profile is in the US so I am looking forward to seeing consumer’s reactions. We have some other incredibly exciting projects in the works — firstly, with Nourished Kids launching in the near future, that will be the first and only personalized vitamins for kids in the world. We’re also working behind the scenes on a new 3D printing innovation which will allow us to be able to create personalized protein bars, alongside personalized vitamins.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

It’s clear that there is a lack of access and exposure to female role models in STEM. There are so many of them out there, but sadly they don’t seem to get the same limelight and media access as the likes of Elon Musk or Bill Gates. This inevitably leads to a lack of inspiration for young women to become entrepreneurs themselves. However, I don’t agree with the thinking that it’s up to someone else to make things better for women in the tech industry. We have it within ourselves to change the status quo — we are strong. I believe it is our responsibility to shed any fear we may hold, go out there, and do it!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Something which I have noted during my time in the tech industry is a disparity in funding. According to ‘Female Entrepreneurs’ research by Beauhurst, just 7% of tech companies are fully female-founded, in comparison to 12% which are founded by a mixed team of male and females, and 81% which are fully male founded. Statistics such as these go some way to explain the lack of female investment opportunities and shortage of representation for female-founded start-ups in the tech industry.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

When I was younger, I didn’t imagine myself working in the tech industry, but I’ve learned that you don’t need to be a coder to be a techie. I know some fantastic female coders, but there are so many different career opportunities for women in the world of tech, whether it’s on the entrepreneurial side, working in data, software, or any other number of areas. It’s not all coding!

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Let go of your fear of failure. Failure is an inevitable part of life, so why be scared of it? Be prepared to fail and try again — go after your goals and don’t be scared to make mistakes along the way. Surround yourself with superstars. I’ve learned that the team you surround yourself with will be integral to your success. By finding fantastic people, who are experts in their own area, you give yourself the best chance to succeed. Square Peg — Round Hole. When I was selling my first FMCG brand to market I couldn’t get a single UK retailer to take the range on — if I had embedded their feedback and accepted that no one wanted my product that would have been the end, but I didn’t. I went to America and got over 2000 stores to list the product on my first sales trip — after that we grew the brand to over 40 thousand stores in less than 3 years, making it one of the fastest-growing confectionery brands in the world. If you are faced with a square peg, round hole situation — don’t give up! Practice the Mirror Philosophy. This is more of a way of life advice and it basically means “You should reflect out into the world that which you would like to have reflected back at you”. It has served me incredibly well in both my personal and professional lives. Treat people how you want to be treated, be the change, and know every day you did your best, and you won’t go too far wrong. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for HELP! Everyone needs help and asking for it when you do is a strength, not a weakness. Utilize the skills and support of those around you to become the best version of yourself.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

The best advice that I could give is to treat people how you would want to be treated — even when it’s not popular, when it’s hard, and even when it might put you at risk of being ridiculed. It’s far better to be able to look back and know that you always did your best and that you made a positive difference in the world, rather than on any kind of material achievement.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Managing a large team is a hard thing to do — there isn’t ten easy steps to make it work well. I’ve found the most important factor is protecting the culture of the company. If you foster a supportive, energized, and engaging environment, the team you’ve supported and encouraged along the way will help you to keep that going as you grow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people I’ve met along the way who I’m grateful to, who have impacted my life, and my business, in so many different, positive ways. One person who I owe a particular debt of gratitude to is Mr. Fassin. Mr. Fassin has believed in me from day one and has stood by my side as I tried and failed with new idea after new idea. He has been the greatest mentor I have been lucky enough to have in my life, I’m so grateful to have him on my team, and with me on my journey.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am incredibly passionate about sustainability and animal welfare. I always ensure my companies have a positive impact on the environment around them and have always developed products that are inclusive rather than exclusive. For me, authenticity is extremely important; I’ve never brought a product or service to market which I didn’t truly believe in, and which I wouldn’t purchase myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The easy way and the right way are rarely the same way! When I was growing up and things got challenging, my parents used to say “If it was easy — everyone would do it.” When you’re creating something completely new, whether it be a product, business, a new process in your company, or even a personal relationship, there are no road maps or case studies to guide you. It can be an extremely lonely, frightening, and difficult experience — but if you truly believe in what you are doing and are passionate about the positive change you want to create in the world, you can do anything. It’s actually surprisingly reassuring when things get tough because it often means you’re on the right track!

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Barack & Michelle Obama