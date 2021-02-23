Joshua Ross of SkinLab: “Don’t let anyone else define self-care for you”

…Consumers should also keep in mind that although the advances in beauty technology have given the ability to make us look and feel younger, ultimately finding happiness within yourself and not your outward appearance, is what’s going to make you glow from the inside out. We have all seen the overzealous individuals who are addicted to beauty treatments and enhancements in search of perfection and it’s just a vicious, never-ending cycle. We have to be careful about not becoming too obsessed with youth and perfection as true beauty comes from within.

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years I had the pleasure of interviewing Joshua Ross.

Celebrity AestheticianJoshua Ross is a highly sought-after skincare expert who helps clients go through a transformative cosmetic experience at his SkinLab, a premier skin studio in Los Angeles, CA. Trusted by his celebrity clientele for his keen eye and fierce drive for perfection, Joshua developed his love for anti-aging, skincare and non-invasive techniques early on by becoming a licensed aesthetician and working with one of the most highly regarded plastic surgery practices in Beverly Hills, CA. It was there that he honed his skills on cutting edge treatments that not only proved effective, but also showed the possibilities of reversing aging without going under the knife. The idea for SkinLab came about after Joshua saw a void within the industry. He set out to provide a comfortable, unintimidating environment where clients could relax and experience white glove service offering a curated selection of the top non-invasive procedures in skincare. His vision became a reality when he opened SkinLab in Brentwood Los Angeles and assembled a team of professionals who shared his vision of helping clients look and feel their best.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in high school, I got my first job working in a hair salon as “the shampoo boy” ($1 wash, $2 for a color and $3 for a perm rinse). I loved the hustle and bustle of the salon environment and seeing how the experience made clients feel better about themselves, which is why I decided to pursue a career in the beauty industry. The salon had older gay peers on staff and as a young, gay teen in rural America, I always felt like I had someone to look up to.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After moving to Los Angeles and opening up my skin studio, SkinLab, I was fortunate enough to have one of my first clients cast onto the show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. For a segment, she invited the cast members over to her house for a spa party featuring services performed by me and my team (RHOBH fans it was featured in “Wham Glam Thank You Ma’am”). That was a really fun experience and a pinch me moment.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

After being featured on RHOBH, there was a huge spotlight on myself and my business. That did not necessarily translate into more clients, but it did give me an added layer of credibility. I quickly learned to maximize the incredible opportunity I was given and doors continued to open.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have mentored me throughout my career, but I have to say my husband was really the person that helped me get to where I am today. He championed me and encouraged me to keep moving forward with my career — especially during those tough times when I thought I should throw in the towel. Thinking about him, our kids and the life we want to live, serves as my motivation. My husband has also helped me dream bigger than I ever thought possible and was integral in encouraging me to believe in my idea of launching an innovative at-home beauty device, The Trilogy Wand. He’s a producer for television commercials, and we combined our talents to bring my device to the small screen. Thanks to his support, I will be launching The Trilogy Wand in January!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

Clients are always shocked to see the lasers and beauty technology we offer at SkinLab. Technology has really advanced and now there is little to no downtime on many procedures that can make a big difference in your appearance. With the lockdowns that we’ve experienced this year and not being able to see our trusted skin experts in person, I’m excited to be launching an at-home beauty device that delivers spa quality results. I incorporated five beauty functions into three easy steps and one portable and convenient wand with The Trilogy Wand. The device incorporates Red/Blue Led light therapies, warming massage, cryotherapy and an ionic lymphatic drainage massage. Professional grade results will now be possible in the safety and comfort of your own home, and for less than the cost of an in-person facial.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

When it comes to lasers and at-home devices, the most important thing to consider is what is right for your skin type and then be sure the settings are adjusted accordingly.

Consumers should also keep in mind that although the advances in beauty technology have given the ability to make us look and feel younger, ultimately finding happiness within yourself and not your outward appearance, is what’s going to make you glow from the inside out. We have all seen the overzealous individuals who are addicted to beauty treatments and enhancements in search of perfection and it’s just a vicious, never-ending cycle. We have to be careful about not becoming too obsessed with youth and perfection as true beauty comes from within.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

– at-home professional devices

– lasers that target specific concerns with very little downtime

-clinical skincare that has a holistic foundation

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Influencers on Instagram and YouTube with no professional background offering “professional advice”. Instead, we should elevate credentialed influencers that have the training, experience and expertise to back it up.

Excessive photo editing, which leads to unrealistic expectations. No one is going to look as perfect in real life as they do on Instagram with the heavy use of filters, editing and photoshopping.

Relying on what’s trending, new or buzzworthy rather than science backed research.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t let anyone else define self-care for you. Anything that brings you peace and relaxation is self-care. For me, getting errands done such as running to the dry cleaner or the post office are part of my self-care routine as they help me rest easier and clear my mind allowing me to relax later in the day

Wear tinted sunscreen. It plays double duty, both protecting your skin and giving you just the slightest bit of coverage to help you start your day with a beautiful glow.

If you have skincare products you’ve stopped using on your face, don’t let them expire! Be indulgent and use them on your hands, legs, décolleté. All of your skin deserves to feel beautiful!

Not everyone has the time or the money to do treatments such as an infrared sauna or cryotherapy. Instead, take a hot, steamy shower and then blast yourself with cold water for the last 30 seconds. This will give you that just fresh from the spa glow

Use a sleeping mask as nothing makes you feel more beautiful than waking up with hydrated, glowing skin. My favorite is SeSpring Dreamy Glow Sleeping Mask, which is part of my nightly skincare routine.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

People view you through the lens in which they feel about you. If you are a nice, generous person people will notice your “smile lines” and if they think you are rude and judgmental, they will notice your “crow’s feet”. Focus on treating people kindly and following the golden rule and you will notice how beautiful people perceive you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“And this too shall pass” was something my father would always say much to my chagrin. Now as I’m older (and hopefully wiser!), I lean on this quote when things aren’t going my way. He also told me that sometimes I have to step back to get a head start and 2020 has been that for all of us. I can’t wait to see what 2021 holds for me and the entire world now that we’ve had moment to catch our breath and get a head start running into 2021.

How can our readers follow you online?

