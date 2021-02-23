Larry Doochin of HUSO sound therapy: “Find a way to connect”

Recognize those who are most in need and who you can offer help to — individuals, loved ones or even just casual friends who feel even more isolated because of the pandemic. But even people surrounded by family are feeling highly anxious.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lawrence Doochin, an author, entrepreneur, and devoted husband and father. He has worked for or been associated with enterprises from small startups to multinational corporations, and he is the co-founder of HUSO sound therapy, which delivers powerful healing benefits to individuals and professionals worldwide. A survivor of harrowing childhood sexual abuse, he traveled a long journey of emotional and spiritual healing and developed an in-depth understanding of how our beliefs create our reality, especially what causes our fear.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My career has been unique in that I have straddled two worlds. I have worked in the “conventional” business world all of my life and have also been an author and teacher of emotional and metaphysical subjects. At first glance, these might seem opposites, but they are intimately connected. I believe there is a spiritual consciousness that underlies everything, even those things we deem more worldly.

I have entrepreneurship in my DNA: my grandfather and father both established businesses that are thriving companies today. So I just fell into what came naturally and what I enjoyed coming out of school. But I also realized in my early thirties that I held a lot of trauma and false beliefs from being sexually abused, which was greatly affecting my relationships, especially with my wife and children. I was angry, depressed, and fearful, and did not want to live like this anymore or see those I love suffering from it. I started a long road of therapy and self-reflection, and also entered into a spiritual path around the same time. We come to a greater awareness of who we truly are through experiencing and expressing a full range of healthy emotions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It happened with HUSO sound therapy and illustrates both the business and metaphysical worlds. I did not fully understand that a startup requires such an incredible time, financial and energetic commitment. In the first three years, I often tried to step down as CEO, because at some level I didn’t want to be the one responsible anymore and just wanted someone else to make it work so I could reap future large financial rewards (which came from the business side of me). The last time I wanted to step down, my cofounder and I promoted someone who had been a consultant for us. But his was a short tenure.

I learned a number of lessons. First, everything in life comes across our path for a purpose and is a vehicle for our growth, including relationships and ventures like HUSO. Second, there are always consequences to our actions, and these consequences can be unpleasant if we have given our power away to the wrong person (or group or authority). Thirdly, when the Universe brings us these vehicles and opportunities, asking us to shepherd something, we must realize that we have the gifts to do this. Not only could I run HUSO better than someone else in its early stages — I was a great project manager and salesperson — but also, no one else, besides my co-founder, had the love for and full commitment to the venture.

This doesn’t mean that you don’t hire employees or even promote someone to CEO. But there is a certain perfect Universal timing to this, and you can’t rush it or the foundation crumbles. The foundation behind any business or relationship is energetics. Science has proven that everything is energy. We have to be aware of the energetics — what is really happening at an unseen level. When energetics are off, the business or relationship can fail, especially if it doesn’t have a long-term foundation under it.

Finally, I learned that consistent effort, commitment, love, and gratitude are essential. And I translated these lessons into my latest book, “A Book On Fear: Feeling Safe In A Challenging World.” When you are involved in something, you can’t “half-ass” it or you compromise the end product. My previous books were good, but not excellent: I wanted to get them out quickly and did not take the time to find a pure, succinct, and powerful message.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Enjoy what you are doing and be grateful for it. That won’t be all the time: we all hit those walls. But if you stay in a place of resentment or bitterness, this will affect the energetics of the venture (or relationship) as well as areas like your health. So many people push themselves to do things because they have been conditioned to believe they have to. We should always seek out joy first. That is the indicator that we are on the right path. If the joy is not there, maybe some slight adjustment can be made, or maybe a much larger reordering of priorities and position is needed. Or maybe we recognize a change is needed but it is not feasible for many reasons at this point — such as a commitment to see something through. In this case, find what you are still grateful for regarding the job and focus on that. This will help you get through until the right time to leave or change its form.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Make it so that people work there because they want to, not because they have to. If there is joy in what they are doing, and they believe their efforts are somehow bettering the world, they would work for free, because that is our true nature. Ask them to follow their heart and their joy and give them opportunities to do that. Promote respect, honesty, and authenticity, and let it start with you. You may be the CEO, but recognize you are just one cog in the wheel, which helps to breed humility — this is the mark of a true leader. Make sure they have proper work, home, and play balance. Create activities and time off within the workday where they can play and come together as a community, something we all crave. Create some indoor green spaces as these are very restorative and nurturing.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are several metaphysical/spiritual books written by other authors that continue to impact me, but my own, “A Book On Fear,” was really the culmination of all the self-reflection and growth I experienced over nearly 30 years. I could feel all of these chapters literally sitting in my brain ready to be downloaded from the Universe, but I had to get into a deep space of opening up and allowing myself to receive to a level I had not received before. It took a lot of trust and faith, but every time I did it, I subsequently trusted more and received more clearly what I was meant to write.

The energetics on this book are strong, going far beyond what the words say. This is why I will pick up the book randomly and read a chapter or two, because I can feel the energetics. It helps me to remember and center in what I know to be true for myself. It also puts me in a space of great gratitude that I was the vehicle to write something which can help others.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Socrates told us to “Know Thyself.” To develop serenity, we have to understand the source of our fears, and we do this by watching our reactions and emotions. For instance, we are rarely angry for the reasons we think, and fear is usually behind anger. Blaming others is often a projection of our own guilt. Or we may feel helpless about what is happening with the pandemic and shut down — this is a type of fear.

When it appeared we would go into a lockdown and might not have easy access to food, I wanted to make sure our adult and college-age kids were safe (several worked from home) and we had extra supplies. I went into action mode, while my wife wanted to bury her head in the sand. Both were reactions to fear. During this time, my own fear made me impatient and I was curt with my reactions and responses.

2. Trace our fears back to the beliefs that underpin them. We have all been conditioned by society, parents or other caretakers, bosses, etc. We have believed things about ourselves and the world that are unique to us and not based in reality, and this has caused us to live in fear. If we can examine these beliefs, find their source and realize they no longer serve us, we can choose to let them go. I reminded myself of this when I was in a panic during those early stages of the pandemic.

3. Pull yourself into the present moment. Science has proven that time is not fixed, nor linear, and all spiritual traditions talk about living in the now — this is the only reality that exists. The past and the future are a construct that we use in this 3D ego-based reality. But we have to rise above this narrow lens of how we view things.

Our fears live in the future, and rarely do things happen as we expect, so why place so much belief in a certain scenario, usually a bad one? In the present moment, fear does not exist, and everything is okay. When we envision any future scenario, we need to energize the best outcome as this helps to create it. As Buddha said, “Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded.”

Mindfulness is a term you hear often. As you watch your thoughts, you will see that they vacillate between past and future. Now, what part of you is witnessing your own thoughts? Where does that part “reside”? You may have just touched on being in the moment. Flex this spiritual muscle and grow it whenever you want. Being in the present moment is a very peaceful, joyful place to be.

4. Recognize that fear is not who you are, but something you are just experiencing at that time. Again, our true nature is not our identities or roles or fears. It runs much deeper and is eternal, so it’s important to become aware of it.

One way to do this is to have compassion for ourselves. As I worked through all of my trauma from my sexual abuse, many false beliefs repeatedly came up: fear, guilt, shame, and especially self-judgment. These were the result of the conditioning and trauma. We all hold self-judgment to some degree, and we can dissipate that by recognizing when it is occurring — usually projected out as judgments of others — and having compassion for ourselves. When I recognized I was having all of this fear regarding the pandemic, I applied compassion, and this also gave me compassion for everyone around me. Most people were and still are in fear. Compassion allows us to see that we are one humanity, in this together. The pandemic is affecting everyone across the planet. There is something about recognizing that we share common bonds and suffering. It takes us out of our ego and closer to recognizing our unity and true nature.

5. Have faith that there is some type of greater plan and that if you trust in that and pay attention to what you are shown, you will be okay. Certainly, this can mean faith that we live in an organized and purposeful Universe and/or faith in God or some type of higher power, which has been important for me. But even if you do not believe in some type of creator, you can ask for help from those who love you. It is about understanding that you are not alone, and help is there in some way if you just ask for it.

My relationship with God is extremely important to me, and I ask for help with my fear as well as knowing myself at a deeper level. Even though sometimes it comes at a later time, I feel that I am always given the answer and that God “has my back.” But I also rely on my family and close friends for advice and comfort. We are not alone, even though I know that many have felt alone during this pandemic.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Recognize those who are most in need and who you can offer help to — individuals, loved ones or even just casual friends who feel even more isolated because of the pandemic. But even people surrounded by family are feeling highly anxious.

Find a way to connect. Make a phone call. Some people will say they are okay when they are not as they don’t like asking for help. Continue to touch base with these people and push in a gentle way so they know you are there for them.

2. As you connect with others, begin with compassion for them — this comes easier for some than others. The help you will give someone will not be as effective if you’re working from your own agenda, which will taint the help you are giving.

3. Ask the other person what they are feeling and if they can identify their anxiety and fears. Sometimes just voicing a fear can be very therapeutic. There will likely be fears they are aware of and fears that run deeper and which they are not conscious of. Listen with your full attention and without judgment. Be a mirror so they can discover their fears.

4. As you listen, set aside your own fears so you are not trying to influence them. This is easier said than done, especially in the times we live in. But stepping away from your own fears and biases allows you to receive your best inner guidance.

5. Based on what you feel may help that person, offer guidance as to how they can calm their fears and get into the present moment, such as getting in nature, meditation, doing something creative such as art or dance, or taking an Epson salt bath. Send them links or books to read that can help them understand where their fears come from. And suggest they reduce the amount of time watching the news, as fear feeds on itself. As we watch the news where everything is polarized and we listen to constant information on the pandemic, we enter into a downward cycle of fear that feeds on itself.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

All of the practices I mention above are great resources, beginning with voicing our fears. As FDR said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Some people may benefit in seeing a counselor or therapist, even if that is only online for now. Certainly, there are a number of excellent resources on where fear comes from, including my book. It is critical that everyone recognize that help is there for each of us in so many ways. Again, we are not alone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

The Dalai Lama said “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” There is so much wisdom contained in that short quote. It teaches us that we should want others to be happy. When we don’t judge them, they feel honored in who they are, which makes them happy. By offering them compassion, we find our inner joy, because one of the reasons we are here is to be of service — it’s in our DNA. But we must offer that compassion to ourselves as well. By eliminating the underlying virus of self-judgment, we uncover our inner joy at being part of the great mystery of life. This joy has always been there but has been covered up by false beliefs. This was the lesson I had to learn and am still mastering.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind. We are so hard on ourselves and others, and we see that in the great polarization and blame happening in the world. We are one humanity but are not treating each other as the family that we are. We must respect each other and appreciate our differences, not condemn them. Kindness and respect are the foundations of compassion and love. If we can’t start with the simple steps of kindness and respect, we will never reach the heights which we are meant to attain individually and collectively.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

My website is https://lawrencedoochin.com/ and the easiest way they can access my newest book, “A Book On Fear” is from the website. The book is also available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple and other online retailers.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you again for interviewing me!