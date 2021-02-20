Rami and Vicky Abrams of ‘So Nourished’: “We focus on creating innovative products & services in the keto industry”

We focus on creating innovative products & services in the keto industry. Our app, Total Keto Diet, is built and tailored entirely to the keto diet. It accounts for net carbs, provides free access to hundreds of thousands of foods and allows users to tracks meals, water intake, and exercise. We’ve also created thousands of recipes that are all accessible in the app. So Nourished is perpetually working on researching and developing new keto products like keto granola mixes, pancake syrup, pancake mix, brownie mix, breakfast cereal, keto nutella (chocolate hazelnut spread) and more. Our goal is to make the keto diet easier to start, and many more products available to enjoy and maximize the success rate of staying on the diet long-term.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rami and Vicky Abrams, founders of So Nourished, a low carb & keto brand offering products as well as ingredients. The couple also authored “Keto Diet For Dummies,” numerous keto cookbooks and founded of Tasteoholics.com and The Total Keto Diet App. Rami and Vicky have spent the last seven years researching, writing books and customized meal plans, creating products and following a keto lifestyle. They aim to create products for people looking to reduce sugar, be healthier or anyone just looking for a great, nutritional snack. Their goal of creating So Nourished is to create products for a wide range of people with dietary restrictions, combined with education, offering products, ingredients, services and resources for their followers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

We first discovered the keto diet in 2014 and were initially (and understandably) a little skeptical about a diet that allowed more butter and bacon intake than it did whole grains. Never ones to live with unsatisfied curiosity — we dug deep into the diet’s background. We were impressed by its foundation as a peer-reviewed medical treatment and weight loss tool and decided to give it a shot. Within just a few weeks, we were steadily moving toward our goal weights and had never felt better in our lives.

At the beginning of 2015, we developed Tasteaholics.com and focused on writing research-heavy articles while also developing and photographing recipes and blogging about our progress. The site rapidly became renowned as an expert source for both keto information and tantalizing recipes. By the second year, we began publishing our popular series of cookbooks called Keto in Five. The cookbooks are centered on three basic principles: every dish contains five or fewer grams of net carbs per serving, is made with up to five ingredients, and can be prepared in just five easy steps. In 2016, we both quit their jobs and begin to focus exclusively on Tasteaholics.

In 2017, we launched So Nourished, Inc., a product company dedicated to creating quality low-carb products, such as sugar replacements, low-carb brownie mixes, pancake mixes, granola mixes and syrups. We also expanded our products to include custom keto meal plans and launched the Total Keto Diet mobile app.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We focus on creating innovative products & services in the keto industry. Our app, Total Keto Diet, is built and tailored entirely to the keto diet. It accounts for net carbs, provides free access to hundreds of thousands of foods and allows users to tracks meals, water intake, and exercise. We’ve also created thousands of recipes that are all accessible in the app. So Nourished is perpetually working on researching and developing new keto products like keto granola mixes, pancake syrup, pancake mix, brownie mix, breakfast cereal, keto nutella (chocolate hazelnut spread) and more. Our goal is to make the keto diet easier to start, and many more products available to enjoy and maximize the success rate of staying on the diet long-term.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve (Rami) never really had any mentors. I’m one of those guys that enjoys trying new business ideas. I started my first business venture at 18 and partnered up with a few other guys to open a credit card debt settlement company. It failed spectacularly within about half a year! Since then I’ve started probably six other companies and most have failed. Each one left me with a ton of experience and important lessons.

One of the most important lessons I was able to take away from my very last venture (it was in the bitcoin space) helped us decide our direction with Tasteaholics and, eventually, So Nourished. We had a community that we built in the bitcoin niche and we constantly came up with new products and services for which we could reutilize the same community. I don’t mean like a newer model or version of something, but more of a parallel line of business.

Basically, utilizing existing customer bases for parallel products or services is one of the best ways to grow and expand quickly and exponentially. So, we took our traffic and subscriber base from Tasteaholics.com and used it to drive explosive growth for So Nourished and the Total Keto Diet app and position them as leaders in the keto industry within less than 2 years.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re working on international expansion with stores for our food products currently. We have some other projects we can’t share just yet. 😉

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

We’re huge fans of Tim Ferriss’ The 4-Hour Workweek. The book was a catalyst for us building up Tasteaholics.com through automation and delegation. It gave us a lot more time to focus on the long-term growth strategy, rather than the day-to-day blogging aspects, which helped us grow fast. It also gave us the opportunity to travel abroad long-term without being chained down to a physical location. Although these days we may spend more time working, it’s due to choice rather than a requirement. We’re still always able to leave for as long as we like (well, before covid) and we feel our workflow and companies are set up as they are largely due to the perspective his book gave us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use.” — Earl Nightingale

When starting a new project or venture we try not to think about how long it’ll take, as long as it’s within reason (this is something you need to assess for yourself). Some of our products we’ve been in development for about 2 years. However, we know the long-term benefits will make the whole journey worth it for ourselves and our companies. The more you do and try, the less you’re affected by how long an investment takes to come to fruition, and ideally, you’re doing something you enjoy and get fulfillment from.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’re working on expanding the keto movement! It’s all about health; understanding your body and taking care of yourself. Our generation seems to be somewhat more educated than previous ones because we’re slowly entering a nutritional enlightenment era, but we really don’t cover nutrition in school just yet and most people barely understand the difference between carbs, fat and protein. Once you learn about nutrition and actually get it, making better meal decisions every day comes easier. With that comes better health, a better outlook, more energy. Down the line on an individual and national level that translates into fewer medical bills, fewer drugs prescribed, less strain on our medical system, (hospitals, medicaid/medicare, etc.), and so on. There is so much benefit from our nation knowing why and how to eat better. That’s why we’re working on it!

How can our readers follow you online?

We’ve got our 2 blogs with delicious new recipes almost daily on tasteaholics.com and sonourished.com. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @tasteaholics & @sonourishedinc. Or download our free app, Total Keto Diet, for all the latest recipes and tons of features like food, exercise & weight tracking, meal planning, and much more.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!