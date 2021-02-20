Auregan: “Grab every opportunity”

You need to be happy to make music and not make music to be happy. Grab every opportunity.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Auregan.

Her amazing voice and songwriting skills made her a major star of the music scene in Europe. She left everything behind in 2017 to move to America, as she embarked on a literal journey from West to East, from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Her song “This Freedom” she co-wrote with hitmaker, Gold and Platinum certified producer Jeff Coplan, tells the tale of the many states she visited alone, driving her Red Old Chevy Pickup Truck. But make no mistake: she may be French, but she is not new to Country Music. She already recorded with Brandon Friesen (producer of Billy Ray Cyrus’ album “Change My Mind”), and her demos were noticed by late producer Busbee who propelled Maren Morris to a Grammy victory with “My Church”. She’s making waves in Country Music, and before you appreciate her songs, please meet the charming and one of a kind Auregan.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/10f812dd08a68c44246a2d3b0404edca

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Well, I’m a French girl doing Country Music! I’ve always been attracted to wide spaces, adventure and so to America. I always pictured myself owning a pickup truck one day, and now I do!

I moved to America in 2017. At that time I had several albums, singles and compilations released in France and in Europe. As a kid, I was already making music, it’s a part of me. I started with a Yamaha keyboard, then piano, guitar, and ukulele.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I discovered contemporary Country Music listening to Sirius Xm, in my first rental car, long before I decided to move here. Country Music does not exist in France. Nobody knows TimMcGraw, Kelsea Ballerini… I was a headliner in the Celtic Rock music scene in France and Europe. Celtic and Country have the same roots: traditional Irish music. When I discovered Kip Moore, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton on the radio, it clicked. Moving here, my goal has always been Nashville, the country music capital of the world.

The place I am in my life right now is very much aligned with my country songs.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think I have been blessed with so many good things. I shared the stage with major artists, I worked with some music legends… Every story that comes up to my mind right now comes back to the people. Stories about fans, showing up and supporting me, or stories with other musicians or artists I had the chance to meet at some point. We usually only show the final product, the radio edit, the final song… But there are so many creative things that happened in the studio or behind the scenes.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

What’s really cool with Nashville is that everything is right there. Every songwriter you can co-write with, all producers, every aspect of the Country Music business is just right around the corner.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well… Ok.

My shows are full of energy. You got your band, you got the crowd, the lights, the adrenaline… Once I was in Lyon, one of the largest cities in France, and jumping all around on stage. My boots were making so much noise that the other band playing that night came from backstage to see what was happening; and they stayed to watch the show. Some of them became friends of mine and 2 of them became musicians in my own band!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is very little space for luck in music. I mean, I feel I always worked to achieve what I achieved, and that’s good, that’s real, that’s who I am. It is very true you need people to trust you, as a person, and as an artist. A key collaborator will enable you to unlock the best next piece of yourself. I am thinking of Diego Alfonsi, who produced and engineered my album “Rock Movie”, I am thinking of Jeff Coplan who produced “This Freedom” and who I’m currently working with. It is a team effort, and I believe it works both ways when you meet someone you can create with.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am working on new songs for my next album, with Jeff Coplan. I’m taking my time but this is getting very exciting!

I am also writing music for a feature film, and for TV.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started”.

It will take time. There will be a lot of naysayers. You don’t want to waste any time trying to make them understand you. You need to be happy to make music and not make music to be happy. Grab every opportunity.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I am not one to give tips… I believe we all have our path and everybody has a story to tell. For sure we all need friends, family, and confidants down the line. I also hope artists are more essential than what was led to believe in 2020. We need to keep creative.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The places I’ve had the most fun at, and the most generous people I met were in small towns, deserted areas or even ghost towns. It seems the less you have, the more your heart turns into gold. If I could have a say, I would want to see all these towns survive, and be balanced enough so people can stay there, and build a life there if they want to. Less highways, more dirt roads.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Imagine you are asking a favor from someone. You have your reasons, and you want them to help you. Imagine now it’s the other way around and you have the opportunity to help someone else: here is your chance to be kind.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would be breakfast, because it’s more laid back and because I could have some hot chocolate. And it would be Kip Moore because he is true to himself, because he was the first artist I heard on country radio, and because we could talk about anything but music.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on Instagram @auregan_flowerchild and that’s the only one I’m using everyday right now!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you for having me, cheers to you!