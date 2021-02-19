Craig Siegel of ‘Cultivate Lasting Symphony’: “Authenticity”

Authenticity. I’m not scared to show the world my true, raw, real, authentic, and vulnerable self. What you see is what you get. I don’t pretend to be someone I’m not. I am Craig Landon Siegel. I’m weird and I have an unorthodox approach. I understand that I’m an acquired taste. I may not be everyone’s cup of tea, that’s totally fine. What matters most to me is that my clients and the people I interact with get results.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Siegel, a Mindset Coach, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Performance Enhancer, and Breakthrough Manufacturer. Craig started his career on Wall Street and built two businesses from the ground up. His journey was filled with unbelievable triumphs as well as times of uncertainty and unfulfillment. Ultimately, it all brought him to what he’s doing now, which is elevating lives across the globe.

The Pandemic provided Craig the first opportunity in over a decade to take a moment to reassess and redesign his destiny. Craig always had an unparalleled, effective ability to communicate with people to make them want to fulfill their potential. To make them want to overachieve. To know that the ending of their story has not been written yet. So when the pandemic happened, Craig went all in with his passion and purpose to help people. He combined that with his Entrepreneurial spirit and he began what the world would now know as Cultivate Lasting Symphony, and the rest as they say, is history.

Cultivate Lasting Symphony (CLS) is a play on Craig’s initials. But what it means is to acquire that edge in life. To be able to revamp your mindset and expand your map of the world. To be able to adjust your entire perspective. To see abundance and opportunity where you once saw limitation. That’s what Cultivate Lasting Symphony is about and Craig is proud to say it’s been his life’s work using the world as his oyster and gathering inspiration from all facets of life.

Craig offers a Moonshot Masterpiece and Moonshot Mastermind Experience for clients and recently launched his podcast, The CLS Experience, available wherever you listen to podcasts. Get ready for the Experience of a lifetime.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My background consisted of building two 8-figure businesses from the ground up with no prior experience. Of course with every journey, there are ups and downs. I have certainly had my fair share of setbacks which is something that I don’t shy away from, in fact I embrace obstacles. From all the experience I gained between business and running 4 marathons last year, I cultivated a tremendous amount of tools and techniques. When the pandemic happened, it gave me something I haven’t had in 10 years. A moment to pause, reassess, and really take a good look at where I was headed. I know this is going to sound spiritual, but I began to hear the whispers and the writing was on the wall. Finally I was able to see clearly. I took the thing I absolutely loved in life and made it my life. To help people. And so I began Cultivate Lasting Symphony (CLS) which is a play on my initials. I put out valuable content that taught the audience how to generate that edge in life, that lasts forever. I launched back-to-back sold out coaching programs and the rest, as they say, is history.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Although lucrative, I didn’t feel fulfilled in what I was doing. I didn’t feel like I was leaving a mark on this world. And although my passion was always to help people and inspire them to overachieve and fulfill their potential, it wasn’t until the pandemic when I had a moment to breathe and reassess, that the stars aligned for me. I know this is going to sound spiritual, but I began to hear the whispers and the writing was on the wall. Finally I was able to see clearly. I took the thing I absolutely loved in life and made it my life. To help people. And so I began Cultivate Lasting Symphony (CLS) which is a play on my initials. At this moment I understood that transformation and helping people wasn’t just my passion, it was also my purpose.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The biggest obstacle that I had when I began the journey that is Cultivate Lasting Symphony was my uncertainty that my message would hit home. I knew throughout the years, as I built businesses in other industries, that friends, family, and acquaintances would gravitate towards me to feel inspired, but not until the pandemic did I take my ability to communicate with others and make it my life. My biggest obstacle when I decided I wanted to run with CLS was “who am I? Why should people listen to me? Why should people take my message to heart?” And then I took a good hard look into my soul and realized that what’s proprietary about Craig Landon Siegel is in fact, Craig Landon Siegel. I am my own testimonial. I did start multiple businesses from the ground up. I did transform from being unable to run a mile to conquering four marathons the very next year. I do have a story to tell. And from there, it was going to come down to my ability to perform and deliver in such a way that it would resonate with the audience and the masses, and they would feel it in their hearts. That’s what has brought me here today. Fortunately, I can confirm that the Movement has resonated.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled in my entire life. I wake up everyday via triple back flip into a split. All kidding aside, for the first time in my entire life, I know exactly what I was meant to do. I’ve never felt more aligned. I’m living in my vision with purpose and intent. CLS is helping revamp mindsets worldwide.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes CLS stand out is as follows. We’re 100% authentic. We provide an energy like the world has never quite felt before. It’s contagious. Our soul motivation is to revamp mindsets and help people understand that there is a better life out there for them. Change doesn’t take as long as people think. A tweak in your perspective can change your entire path and destiny. That’s the value that we provide and we complement that with the unparalleled ability to communicate and make people actually want to grow and evolve. That’s what separates us from the pact.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I first started Cultivate Lasting Symphony, I was understanding and acclimating myself to the different types of posts. For example, some days, I would post an inspirational quote, other days I might post an engagement question to get the audience comfortable. One time I posted the testimonial of a client and I totally forgot to white out their name and as a result, the whole audience saw their phone number. This client may or may not have received some random text messages. After that, I made sure to have my assistant always white out the names and numbers of testimonials that were being posted.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Forget about the “formula”. See what I’ve noticed in the online business space is that thought leaders and coaches and mentors alike feel compelled to stick to this formulaic strategy. It sometimes leads to inauthenticity and a facade. What I learned early on is that what makes me so unique is that I am unapologetically me. I am unorthodox, I am weird, but most importantly I am captivating and I know how to inspire. Being authentic was the most effective strategy I ever cultivated.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Communication. In order to lead, you have to be able to communicate. Let me rephrase. Anyone can speak and people can hear it. The words have to infiltrate one’s soul for them to want to take meaningful action.

Visionary. The ability to think outside the box and think big, real big. For example, we just launched our podcast The CLS Experience which has been in the works for 6 months. I had a goal within my team to conquer 10,000 downloads within one week. I was told to be realistic. I paid no attention and I put together a very specific strategy and launch campaign. The rest as they say, is history. We hit 10,000 downloads within 5 days and are in 25+ countries.

Authenticity. I’m not scared to show the world my true, raw, real, authentic, and vulnerable self. What you see is what you get. I don’t pretend to be someone I’m not. I am Craig Landon Siegel. I’m weird and I have an unorthodox approach. I understand that I’m an acquired taste. I may not be everyone’s cup of tea, that’s totally fine. What matters most to me is that my clients and the people I interact with get results.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be real, raw, and authentic. We are our greatest testimonials. I learned early on with CLS that what’s proprietary about Craig Landon Siegel is in fact, Craig Landon Siegel. What’s proprietary about each and every one of you, is in fact, each and every one of you. We all have something to offer. We are all special.

Do, be and say who you are. What’s true to you. Own your story.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They don’t hire the right team. When you’re going to build something from the ground up that is truly special and unique, you need to have a team you can trust. You have to be able to delegate. You can’t wear all the hats at the same time. You have to be able to trust people and bring out the best in people, a side that people didn’t even know that they were capable of.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I touched on this above. Finding the right team that you can trust and depend on. Because you see, here’s the thing, there’s only one Craig and you have to be able to have confidence in the people you go to war with. I’m very glad to say that I’ve assembled a top notch, high end, unbelievably ambitious team around me that I trust fully with my whole heart and soul.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

How much fun it would be. There’s nothing better to chase than what sets your soul on fire.

How fulfilled I would be. There is nothing like identifying your passion and purpose and creating your vision. More important is beginning to live inside that vision.

How much better life would be. There is nothing to complain about when you’re doing what you love.

How much love would fill my heart. Seeing people get that fire back for life and ignite that spark that makes them feel truly alive is what does it for me.

How much gratitude I would display on a daily basis. I’m living in a state of gratitude and it’s impossible to be angry or upset or frustrated and grateful at the same time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Movement has already begun. Clients and students are Cultivating Lasting Symphony. In other words they are manufacturing breakthroughs in all facets of life. They are becoming their best selves, their best life does in fact lie ahead of them, not behind them. The community that we built in such a short time is so supportive of one another and so contagious and I can only hope that long after I’m gone, the CLS Movement continues to inspire and help elevate people for generations to come.

