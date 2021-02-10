D Lucky of D Lucky Slots: “Prideless Playing ”

I think I’m optimistic when it comes to making America a better place for all human beings. I have a goal in mind that will alter the status quo on reality as we know it today. It will be something like a virtual traveling ministry, in which available members would travel the world daily, to share testimonies and trials with volunteered listeners of all ages. The ministry would also have sponsored giveaways, as well as live feeds, on various social media platforms, for testimonies to be heard worldwide!! Just like that!!

As a part of our series about what’s around the corner for the toy, game, and video game industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing D Lucky.

With over 1.5 million Instagram followers, D Lucky is regarded as the top slot player in the world, and will share with you his specific slot playing tips to improve your audiences chances of winning. On 11/11, D Lucky launched a video series for people at any budget to truly win at slots. His vast social media fans are already picking up his advice from his viral Instagram account, and tagging him when they win. Never revealing his face or full name in his viral Instagram posts, D Lucky is known for his mysterious persona. His positive energy has its own gravitational pull, and his catch phrase “Just Like That” can now be heard throughout casinos for those hitting jackpots.

There are thousands of slots at casinos and online, with new slot titles being dreamt up all the time. While millions of people enjoy these games, few know how they work behind the scenes. Whether you are a seasoned pro, a little experienced or a total newbie to slots, these tips will show you how to win playing slot machines.

On his popular Instagram page, D Lucky offers followers contests with luxury prizes, virtual shopping sprees at designer stores, and he has truly developed a community of fun and positivity. D Lucky lives the lifestyle of a Vegas Shark with his Rolls-Royce and Ferrari, but he is truly humble and has made it his mission to help others create unforgettable experiences in Las Vegas.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

Of course, let me first off saying, how amazingly grateful I am, to receive such a prestigious opportunity from MEDIUM.COM’s AUTHORITY Magazine.

To give you a brief insight on my predestined journey, I’ve always been a critical thinker, always being aware of my surroundings and also disciplined myself at a young age to be very attentive to details. My self-obsession with progress lead me to playing “Slots”. I took my everyday mindset in life, and transferred it to my actions, in the way that I move at the casino. Being regarded as one of the most elite slot machine players in the world after setting numerous records for consistent payouts in Casino Slot Play since “2006”!! I’ve built a strong reputation and even stronger fan base.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started playing your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My life lesson is one that I enjoy sharing! It was a night that took place earlier in my gaming career. I went in the casino that evening after a long week of work just for some relaxation and to apply my strategies that I was testing on the handout pay machines. But this day I wasn’t myself, to say the least. I guess you could say I had a greed about myself at the time, which would cost me big time! I ended up having an “off and on” evening, you know win a little, lose even more! So I was down the entire budget that I had set myself on prior to even coming to the casino. That’s when the greed set in. I broke budget and went into my last bit of savings to try my luck as they call it. Wouldn’t you know it, I won 453.00 dollars, which was the entire budget plus interest. But I wasn’t done just yet, I proceed to up the stakes!! Bigger the Bet! Win or go home mindset kicked in also. I felt like I knew what I knew and this was my six figure moment. I ended up losing all the winnings and cleaned out my entire savings. Wow what a night!!

The lesson wasn’t easy one to take. It was a self realization that needed to take place. I taught myself to defeat the greed that is deeply enriched in every single human being. “Knowing when to hold them and when to fold them!”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

To be honest with you, that will be extremely difficult for me to do. I could go back as far as the age of 7, to vaguely remember the start of me meeting people that altered my perception in life. One thing I will remember is nothings every going to stay the same. Change will always happen, so the better your ability is to adapt to change will lead you to success. Throughout my lifetime, I have had encounters with many influential mentors. It would be extremely non-forthcoming of me to contribute that all to one person. However, just being able to have encounters with the countless number of experiences/friendships along the way, has and still gives me the ability to visualize and sustain success!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have used my platform in many ways to give back tremendously, not only to my community, but worldwide. I have over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, which is the most hands-on I am able to be in touch with my fans. I also offer daily giveaways, as well as a new slot tip guide, which became accessible on November 11, 2020 @ 11:11am, worldwide thru my website, www.dluckyslots.com, which also is a great way for me to give the world what I also see in slots!

Ok fantastic. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell us about your new video series? Why did you decide to create this?

I received a lot of feedback from my fans stating that they do not believe in the strategic approach to the slots, and in that using them can pretty much guarantee a substantial increase in revenue. I thought to myself…in what way can I Inform them on the slot lingos, denominations, max-bets, when to bet max, and things of that nature? After years and months of acquiring solid facts, I was able to create a concrete guide to the slot machine to give the fans an optimistic opportunity at a change in lifestyle.

How do you think this might disrupt the status quo?

Awesome, I totally expected that question to come about before I even started my slot playing journey. Often times, when people want to maintain the status quo, they are often resistant to progress. Not to say that my way of understanding the advantages and disadvantages to the slot gaming will change up the way things are but it will give you a truly different perspective on the thought process that is used when gaming.

You, of course, know that games and toys are not simply entertainment, but they can be used for important purposes. What is the “purpose” or mission behind your company? How do you think you are helping people or society?

My purpose for creating tips and information to use when playing slot machines is simple to follow, but it was extremely difficult to produce with keeping the theory of what’s right and wrong, and also taking it to account that nothing new is done under the sun. I had to make sure that all my tips and research tips were credible! With that being said, the purpose of me risking so much when it pertains to a man and his word was a no brainer to make. I wanted to at least be able to help one, if not many, but possibly help one person change their lifestyle, “Just like that!!”, with one press of a button!!!

Us people in today’s society have endured a lot during these extremely difficult times caused by the unfortunate pandemic. The more we are able to increase our financial capabilities and further decrease the financial instabilities, the better our society will continue to grow and flourish!

What are the “5 Things You Need to Know When Playing Slots” and why.

Credits — Knowing how to count your credit will save you of lots of hassle of not knowing how much actually you have accumulated during your interval at this machine.

Max Betting — Next, you’re likely to produce a larger payout but also likely to produce an unfortunate spending outcome. “The Larger the Risk, Greater the Reward!”

Bonuses — It always helps to know what machines you’re going into won the bonus at what time and what it takes to trigger the bonus rounds or free spins!

Best Times to Play — Always do your research. Be sure to check and see when the casino is busiest throughout the day. After you have pretty much figured out the hotspots, go from there. You always want to go right before a big wave of customers or right after one!

Prideless Playing — Never go in with that “I have to win” attitude. Be grateful and appreciative to any winnings you receive because on the flipside, it could be all you do win!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think I’m optimistic when it comes to making America a better place for all human beings. I have a goal in mind that will alter the status quo on reality as we know it today. It will be something like a virtual traveling ministry, in which available members would travel the world daily, to share testimonies and trials with volunteered listeners of all ages. The ministry would also have sponsored giveaways, as well as live feeds, on various social media platforms, for testimonies to be heard worldwide!! Just like that!!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Hard work trumps talent, when talent fails to work-hard” -Unknown

This particular quote has taken me over and beyond my calling in life. Its meaning gives you an opportunity in gaining a mental and physical advantage in any area where someone may be extremely more talented than you, but you are willing to exert triple the work ethic in order to merely compete. Contrary to your beliefs, all the extra work you exhausted to be where you are, will put you in the category with the best to ever do it. As far as the talented one goes, that someone is relying on simply genetic abilities to see them through their trials and tribulations.

Understanding its meaning brings a social light to the quote!

