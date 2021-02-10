Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn of ‘LifeStance Health’: “Take time for yourself!”

Take time for yourself! This may be the most important habit, and the one we are the first to neglect. Taking time for yourself is key. As a working mother, I am reminded of how important this is. One message I’d like to share with working parents is that it’s critical that we maintain time for ourselves because when we don’t make ourselves a priority, we’re not able to be the best parents, employees or friends that we would like to be. This includes going to see your therapist or going to that doctor’s appointment, dentist, or getting that annual check-up scheduled.

Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn serves as Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health. Anisha has nearly 20 years of experience as a practicing psychiatrist and managing a large group practice, having co-founded Pacific Coast Psychiatric Associates, Inc. (PCPA) in 2006, now part of LifeStance Health, in San Francisco.

Anisha is responsible for overseeing all clinical services delivered through LifeStance ensuring that care quality meets and exceeds professional standards. LifeStance employs 3,000+ behavioral health clinicians, composed of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, and masters-level therapists in over 300 offices in 25 states, predominantly all virtual at the current moment.

LifeStance Health was built with the mission of integrating innovation and technology to improve access to and quality of care for patients across the entire state of California and has been at the forefront of initiating and advancing telemedicine in outpatient behavioral health and is the largest multidisciplinary outpatient behavioral health practice in California.

Anisha holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Emory University and received her medical degree from The College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific at Western University of Health Sciences. She completed her adult psychiatry residency training at California Pacific Medical Center/San Francisco and is a Board-Certified Adult Psychiatrist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me — it’s a pleasure to be here!

In a nutshell, I was born prematurely in Connecticut when my mom was visiting my uncle, who happened to be in psychiatry residency training — so you can say that my career path was carved out for me from the beginning. I grew up in the lower middle class, southwest suburbs of Chicago. From the start, my parents instilled in me a very strong work ethic. Regardless of the endeavor I took on, sports for example, I had to finish it, even if I didn’t like it as much as I thought I would.

They also valued academics, which was the key for them to come to the U.S. My mother was born and raised in India and my father was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya. They immigrated to this country in 1968 for graduate school. They really tried to embrace the American culture, which allowed me to experience all the things that a typical American kid experiences. My mom owned a health food store- she was way ahead of her time.

Interestingly, growing up in the suburbs in the 80’s, I did not feel like it was “cool” to be Indian. I would try not to speak Gujarati in front of my friends; when my mom would speak to me in Gujarati, I would respond in English, because I felt embarrassed. I really tried to keep my Indian life private.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There are two figures in my life who have inspired me to pursue my career in psychiatry and business. The first was my aunt, who I called Auntie. She was a pediatrician and lived in Los Angeles. As a child, I always loved going to LA to visit her as she was a kind, gentle, and thoughtful woman. Although she was a woman of little words, she was thorough with her actions. My aunt encouraged me to go to medical school in LA and supported me throughout my academic career there. She ultimately modeled to me what it was like to balance being both a physician and a mother. Unfortunately, she died from a brain tumor this past September, only a year after she retired.

The second inspirational figure is my mother, who was a businesswoman and model networker. My brain also operates just like my mother’s. For example, she would be in any given conversation thinking, “who do I know that I can connect this person with to help them further their success?” My mom always remembered people’s stories, and thus reinforced the importance of me doing so, as well. My mom has always encouraged me along the way. Unfortunately, she passed away from breast cancer in 2008, shortly after I started practice.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My dad, a chemical engineer, is my number one fan. The medical school and medical training were important, but to be where I am today — as a female entrepreneur and leader — I couldn’t have achieved my professional and personal goals without his encouragement and guidance. If I have one person to say why I was so successful building my practice, for all intents and purposes, I like to say that I earned my honorary “MBA” from my dad. We would meet monthly and talk about budgeting and projections — I consult with him on many of my business decisions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think about this one all the time… this happened in the first 6 months of my career, I created my own schedule (this was in the pre-electronic scheduling era for patients). In 2006, I walked into my waiting room, and there were two patients sitting there looking at me. I had this horrible feeling in my gut that I had double booked myself — and I did.

It’s important to note that in residency, you’re trained not to make mistakes; if I made a mistake, there was nobody to blame but myself. There is a mentality in medicine where you need to always be correct. However, doctors are also human, so I needed to learn that it’s okay for them to not be perfect — just like everybody else. The value I hold is that when you make a mistake, own it, say you are ‘sorry’, and be proactive and identify a solution — do not give excuses. This is exactly what I did in that situation, and a mentality that I’ve maintained ever since.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that’s made a significant impact on me is the novel Cutting for Stone, by Verghese Abraham (published in 2009). Verghese is an American physician and Professor for the Theory and Practice of Medicine at Stanford University Medical School and Senior Associate Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine. The book concerns a story of two Indian physicians going to Ethiopia from India to practice medicine and build a life in Ethiopia. I appreciate this book because it helps me understand and resonate with what it was like for my parents to be immigrants.

Another novel that’s had a notable impact on me is Namesake, by Jhumpa Lahiri, an American author. I attended her book tour. Some books are so well-written that you’re able to walk in the character’s shoes and in this case, understand what it was like for her to be uprooted and live in a new country.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is “to thy own self be true.” My best friend’s mom would say this phrase to us all the time and I’ve carried it with me ever since. It’s changed meaning and evolved deeper over the years and has remained with me as my moral compass.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I am currently working on is LifeStance Health’s National Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (NDEI) Committee, where I am the chair.

For background, I started a practice as an Indian woman of immigrant parents in San Francisco. I didn’t have to work hard at creating diversity and inclusion (D&I) living in SF. Even though I now live 18 miles outside of the city, I recognize that D&I has to actively be talked about in one’s everyday life. With that said, I am proud of leading D&I efforts at LifeStance Health because our company is very diverse. I leverage the ideas and experience of the many intelligent and thoughtful people at the company, from our 300 offices throughout the country, who have done significant work in D&I. As I continue to develop LifeStance Health’s D&I efforts, I ask the question, “How do we continue our own education on making sure we’re doing right for our patients as we help them through their own journeys on this topic?” with our growing company and the patients we work with providing invaluable insights.

Separately, helping others has always been a passion of mine, by nature. I’m excited to be able to make a direct impact on the COVID-19 pandemic by volunteering to administer vaccines through a community initiative. Any hand that I can have in public health is important to mine.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I think mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness are intertwined, meaning they go hand-in-hand. Three good habits I’d recommend include: 1) maintain a work-life balance and daily structure 2) spend time with the people you love and 3) take time for yourself.

Maintain a work-life balance and daily structure. It’s critical to create structure and maintain a balance of that structure. This could be in the form of making sure you’re eating healthy, as well as getting enough sleep, going to bed/waking up at the same time, and maintaining a regular cadence with your workouts (i.e., going for a walk/run or practicing yoga). Having something that grounds you outside of your work is essential for you to have this work-life balance. Spend time with the people you love. I think we all sometimes to spend time with the people we love — maintaining that person-to-person connection “refills your cup”. However, given that the world is largely virtual now, people are expressing that they are experiencing Zoom fatigue. With that, I recommend that you find different ways to safely connect, such as meeting at the park or going for a walk/run with a friend. Take time for yourself! This may be the most important habit, and the one we are the first to neglect. Taking time for yourself is key. As a working mother, I am reminded of how important this is. One message I’d like to share with working parents is that it’s critical that we maintain time for ourselves because when we don’t make ourselves a priority, we’re not able to be the best parents, employees or friends that we would like to be. This includes going to see your therapist or going to that doctor’s appointment, dentist, or getting that annual check-up scheduled.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I was raised by a Hindu mom, where each morning she’d start her day with prayers and meditations. In grade school, I would sit with her and she taught me how to meditate. To this day, two to three days a week at least, I still have my morning tea and take time to meditate before I start my day.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example.

Physical and mental wellness go hand in hand. 30–45 min of aerobic exercise 4–5x/week has been clinically proven to help with mental well-being.

I personally try to really “practice what I preach” to patients. This started when my kids were young, I realized I was not prioritizing my own personal physical health as I felt guilty about not spending enough time with my kids. I bought an elliptical and put it in my girl’s playroom. I would hop on while they were playing or watching a show so that I could still be with them and get some exercising in. I have one in my office at home now and I am known to hop on while I’m on calls at least 2–3x/week. Especially if I’m on a video call where someone else will be screen sharing, I’ll hop on the elliptical and place my laptop over the display. It’s my way of making sure I get my exercise and modeling to others the importance of it. I have been known to give “under the desk” elliptical to some of my employees as presents.

Make sure you carve out time almost every day for some physical exercise. Something you enjoy doing and making it part of your routine. Get outside and go for a walk or bike ride weather permitting- It is so important for both physical and emotional well-being. Make it a family event or have a buddy to support you in getting exercise together. This can be so helpful in maintaining a routine and getting some much-needed social interaction.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Interestingly, my mother owned a health food store in the early and mid-80s when I was growing up. There was a large emphasis in my childhood on proper nutrition. From a young age, it’s important to not treat certain foods as rewards. In my work with patients who have eating disorder over the years, we really focus on intuitive eating.

I talk to my patients about listening to your body when you’re hungry, keeping balance, not “restricting” what you eat, allowing yourself to have all types of food, with “unhealthy” foods in moderation. We are often an “all or none” society when it comes to eating and I do think emphasizing food as part of our nutrition but also how important it is in socialization.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Talk about your feelings with your loved ones. Don’t keep your feelings to yourself and let them fester and lead you to hold grudges. I learned this through modeling from an early age. When someone in my family was upset, we always talked about it before going to bed. Sometimes we would get emotional and there may be some loud voices, but everyone had a chance to talk freely and know the next day or an hour later, we would continue to being kind and loving with one another.

Share your emotions. Remember to be honest and truthful. Use “I statements” when talking to others as this keeps emotions/feelings in your own words. Reach out to a professional for talk therapy if you are struggling. It’s so easy to get access to care and having even a few sessions can be so helpful long-term.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Absolutely! Researchers have found that endorphins produced when smiling help alleviate stress by reducing the production of stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline. Stress, especially long periods of it, weakens your immune system and can lead to burn out, affecting your wellbeing — But by smiling, you’re reducing the production of stress hormones and helping out both your immune system and general wellbeing.

I remember about 10 years ago, when an extremely popular news story made it’s rounds on the Delhi Laughter Club. It’s certainly worth a read. At these Laughter Clubs, group members come together and laugh along with breathing and stretching exercises, in order to feel healthier and more energetic by bringing more oxygen to the brain. I actually visited Delhi and saw this with my own eyes, it stuck with me ever since.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example.

For me, this is really about my life lesson quote that I shared earlier in the interview…to thy own self be true. Spirituality doesn’t always have to be tied to one’s religion. For some, it’s having their own religious belief system that can be very helpful. Spirituality is having your own moral compass and allowing that to give you guidance in your life and helping you stay “centered” which can be so important. Growing up, as the youngest child, I played the role of the mediator in the family and did not have the opportunity to speak my truth as early as I would have liked. Therapy can be so helpful to guiding you to finding what your truth is and where you stand in your relationships.

Find what guides you. Ask yourself, “what is my truth?” Find your code of morality in the same way that for some people, religion is their code. Speak your truth. Live your truth.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

YES! There is something about being in nature that has a direct response to your spiritual wellbeing.

I can attest that my survival during COVID has been tied to me being able to go outside and get fresh air- mid-day walks on the path behind my house or completely submerging myself in the wilderness during a weekend- I can feel a direct impact to how I feel.

Being in nature reminds us about our place in the universe. We are so quick to get caught up on a work deadline or an argument with your spouse. Going outside and being around nature helps us see the world through a larger lens and remind us that we are just a dot on this planet and that is a beautiful thing.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve always thought about the impact that would be made if every psychotherapist in the country were to donate one hour of time per week or month to help young people, particularly young girls, in high school and college through anonymous therapy. We could really impact lives from early intervention by helping young people find their truth and learn tools to help define who they are and how they want to be treated by others. Specifically, when it comes to trauma, working with people in adolescence can be so influential in the long-term.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Kamala Harris…. we all need role models who we can identify with. The part of her mother being from India and immigrating here at the same age as my mother did, really resonates with me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I encourage readers to visit the LifeStance Health blog. There are so many great tools and topics covered that can help you manage your wellness in new ways.

