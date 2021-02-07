Jennifer Lyall: “Pay attention to your breath”

This makes me think of how good I feel when I connect with someone who is smiling at me. It’s like a sign of encouragement. And when I smile, it feels like it activates some more feel-good sensations in my body.

In fact, I remember a trick I used when my boys were young and I would get frustrated with something they were doing. I discovered that when I would (playfully, but with force) roar like a dinosaur it would give me an emotional outlet for expressing that I was feeling frustrated. It also quickly shifted a situation that was triggering me to being able to laugh our way through it. It was one of my favorite tools to reach for as a Mom to help us get through the day. A giggle and a smile can move mountains.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Lyall, an Intuitive Business Mentor and Chief Energy Optimizer (CEO). Jennifer helps businesses improve profits and productivity with a foundation of good energy and mindful spiritual practices. She’s teaching the world to Check Your Inner BatteryTM as often as you check your phone battery.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/7182643102224d7a49e54538fda40964

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m the youngest of seven. Growing up was very boisterous. With so many role models, I learned to be independent very quickly. My parents had their own business and worked long days, leaving at 7 am and not coming home until after 11 pm. I helped out at the family business too in different ways. I’ve packed boxes, operated massive machines, prepared orders for shipping, helped out with accounting and more. Our family was raised on the ideals of hard work and getting things done.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

After witnessing my parents working so many hours as entrepreneurs, I knew I didn’t want to work the way they did. I graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours and went into Marketing and Event Management. I thought the ticket to “success” was in the corporate world. I was wrong — sort of.

A few years after having kids I started my own business, launching a video podcast way before podcasting was cool. My intention was to sell advertising in the podcast, working part-time and allowing me to be home with my children. Then, when my business wasn’t growing as I had hoped, I branched out to Corporate Wellness. Being an entrepreneur was a lot harder than I anticipated and I was struggling.

I came to realize that even though I was doing something I was passionate about, there was still something missing. This difficulty — not being able to see the results I wanted, inspired me to take a big step back and give myself permission to discover what made my heart sing. This crossroads is what opened the door to discovering the spiritual world.

If you had told me over a decade ago that I would be doing intuitive work, I would have told you that you were crazy. Now I can’t imagine doing anything else. I am right where I need to be, matching the depth, insights and curiosity of spirituality with the strategy of business.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I wouldn’t be where I am today without my mentor and friend Sharon Hayes. She’s a successful serial entrepreneur with deep expertise in the online space — I couldn`t ask for better support and guide in business. I am also deeply indebted to my spiritual teachers and the wisdom I tap into in my daily practice.

Sharon is relentlessly encouraging. She helped me get up again when I felt like quitting, letting me know that I wasn’t alone in this experience. I try and bring this spirit to the work I do and find it such a joy to bring this wisdom forward.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Looking back it’s kind of funny — and really informed the work I do.

Early on in my business, I was working with a coach to help me get focused. I remember saying that I just wanted to have two minutes to breathe in my day. She told me: “go ahead and take those two minutes to breathe.”

Even though I knew I needed the break, the “hard work badge of honour” was so ingrained in me that it seemed like I was slacking off to want to take a break. How things change. Now, taking a pause is foundational to the work I do with clients — and for myself. Reminding people that they are worth that break, in fact, we all need it in order to do our work well.

That suffering helped me to deeply understand the invaluable nature of pausing and gave me the gift and the ability to bring this vital work to my clients and the world.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. It’s one of the few books I regularly re-read. It’s an easy story to get absorbed in. I delight in the synchronicities of the main character’s journey and how he learns to read the signs along the way. It is reflective of the work I do with my clients in helping them bring their purpose to life through their business and it keeps me connected to why I love doing what I do.

And I also resonate with the journey Paulo went through in publishing his book and the number of years that passed before his book really became popular. It reminds me of my journey in publishing my book, A Beginner’s Guide to the Soul, and it has me curious for what’s in store for how my book will touch lives too.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Those who see through all fear will always be safe.” — Tao Te Ching

This quote reminds me that fear is an illusion and helps me to get out of the stories in my head. It’s simply a perspective. I can always choose to look for other options or points of view to understand how the situation that is stirring up fear could be for my own benefit and growth, paving ways to new opportunities.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am on a mission to teach 100,000+ this year how to pause and Check Your Inner BatteryTM. Now more than ever, people need to understand how we are feeling and realize that we can take responsibility for — and boost -our energy, what I like to call our Inner Battery. It’s so easy to do and it helps people be happier, more resilient, courageous, intuitive and productive. It’s a simple, yet very powerful tool.

I have a book that will be released this year teaching you how to Check Your Inner BatteryTM and an app in development to help people develop the habit of checking their energy.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

For me, learning how to meditate has been an important part of my journey. And meditating regularly “defragments” my mind and energy field, helping me stay focused and productive.

When I started meditating, I thought it meant having absolutely no thoughts. And since, of course, I had thoughts constantly running through my mind, I didn’t think I would be able to meditate. About a decade ago I joined a transformative 21-day meditation experience with stress management expert and meditation teacher Davidji. Here I came to really understand that everyone has thoughts — even monks who have been meditating for years.

I learned from Davidji that it’s ok that the dog may bark or the door may slam, or a child may come and sit on my lap. It’s all ok. Life is part of the meditation practice. There’s nothing wrong with it. There’s no judgment. And coming into meditation from a perspective of non-judgment has been a huge part of my unwinding.

So, I would say that for anyone getting started with meditation, having a teacher you respect and connect with, whether live or virtual, helps immensely in the journey to establishing a regular practice.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

This is such a great question.

First, ask your body how it’s feeling. Is it achy, is it vibrant, is it stiff? Then ask it what it needs. It’s that simple.

Other strategies that I find support physical wellbeing are:

Find two or three different physical activities that you can easily weave into your life. I am a big believer that we will move our body more when we enjoy what we do. For me, I love walking, cycling and dancing. These are all ways I can move my body at almost any time of the day. If I’m feeling stagnant, I know that I can play a favorite song and dance my way back into that energized feeling. If my mind is chaotic, getting outside and going out for a walk around the block grounds me and helps me detach from the chaos and get clear again.

Pay attention to your breath. Sometimes when I am really focused on a project, I hold my breath and I don’t even realize I’m doing it! The rhythm of our breath is an incredible indication as to what’s going on inside of us. And when we’re stressed, a few deep breaths can activate that relaxation response and free us from feeling like the only options are fight or flight.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I believe the eating habits we grew up with are deeply ingrained. We simply buy and eat the foods that our families ate. It’s what we know.

About 20 years, when I was a new mom, I did my first detox. I remember looking at the list of ingredients on the foods in my cupboard to see what the detox would allow. I was shocked. There is a pivotal moment I will always remember: I was looking at a can of soup and realized how much crap I had been putting into my body for so many years.

Slowly, I’ve changed from being raised on a lot of convenient, packaged foods (bless my mother — she’s an awesome cook, but often had so little time, so she made sure there was always something we could make on our own), to cooking mostly from scratch.

For me, it took consciously deciding how I want to fuel my body. It took giving myself the experience of making different choices and starting to feel the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual effects of what I’m putting into my body. And from there, making choices: a glass of water? Cookies? A bag of chips? A hearty meal? I’ve learned a lot on the bumpy and exciting road of change and exploring. And from here, I have learned how to support my clients, myself and my family in their journey to be their fullest selves.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

First, ask yourself how you are feeling throughout your day. We casually ask people “how are you,” and forget to check-in with ourselves.

Next, get it out.

Journaling is such a wonderful way of getting present to the feelings going on inside of you. It’s your safe space to express what’s going on in your head and heart and to witness the many emotions and stories that are coming up; the good, the bad and the ugly. Sometimes just the experience of writing and not keeping it inside is all you need. Yet, oftentimes, a reflection on what you’ve written can provide even deeper insight and peace.

Not keen on writing? Then talk to someone. Having people in your life that you know that you can talk to without judgment is important. When we feel like we’re on our own it can be overwhelming navigating life. Being heard, being witnessed and knowing that we can express ourselves- no need to fix anything — is huge. Having support whether it’s a friend, family member or counselor to reach out to for a friendly ear can help us remember that there is support, we are loved and we are stronger than we know.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

This makes me think of how good I feel when I connect with someone who is smiling at me. It’s like a sign of encouragement. And when I smile, it feels like it activates some more feel-good sensations in my body.

In fact, I remember a trick I used when my boys were young and I would get frustrated with something they were doing. I discovered that when I would (playfully, but with force) roar like a dinosaur it would give me an emotional outlet for expressing that I was feeling frustrated. It also quickly shifted a situation that was triggering me to being able to laugh our way through it. It was one of my favorite tools to reach for as a Mom to help us get through the day. A giggle and a smile can move mountains.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Knowing that you are here for a reason and creating space to tap into and remember that reason. The moment I gave myself permission to discover what makes my heart sing was the moment I started connecting with something bigger than myself. This is a path of learning how to listen to my soul’s wisdom and guidance. We have a wealth of intuitive knowing within us, and when pause to listen, the answer we are searching for is always there. We just need to learn the language of our soul to be able to understand it.

To support inner listening, faith and trust, spend time daily connecting with whatever you call that higher power. It could be through prayer, meditation, being in nature, creative practice — whatever helps you feel connected to that all-knowing force will help you in your life.

And lastly, forgiveness is huge. Forgiveness of myself and others for mistakes that have been made. I spent so much of my life beating myself up for all of the things I did wrong. Stories from the past played over and over like a broken record in my mind, keeping me scared and afraid. Forgiveness for those mistakes, understanding that they were simply learning opportunities brought such relief on so many levels. Not only in my relationship with myself but also in letting go of blame and shame in my relationship with others. There’s still more to forgive and if I catch myself getting back into the blaming game, I stop and remember it’s just learning. It brings me back to a gentler and happier way of living.

I’ve used the Hawaiian prayer Ho’oponopono to help me with this over the years. Find something from your tradition or heritage, or that speaks to you and use it often.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

For me being in nature is huge. Spiritually, it helps us to disconnect from the noise of the world and come back to the basics. As we spend time in nature and just be present to the birds, the trees, the animals, we are reminded that we are part of a much bigger world and that the most important things are quite simple.

And as we pay attention to more of what’s going on in nature, we naturally start to pay attention to what’s happening inside of ourselves. We feel more connected to the oneness of the world, to the circle of life.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To uplift the energy in the world by teaching 100,000+ people to Check Your Inner BatteryTM daily. This inner awareness not only helps you with your well-being, but it also creates more compassion and awareness for what may be going on for others. And that transforms relationships and the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with @BrendonBuchard. His dedication to being the best version of himself is inspiring. The teachings and resources he offers to support and inspire entrepreneurs excite my logical mind, heart and soul. I admire his business savvy and I feel like the connection will be a game-changer, helping me “get” it at a deeper level.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn how to Check Your Inner BatteryTM through my free 7 Day Energy Transformation at https://Jlyall.com

And you can follow me at:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jlyall/

https://www.facebook.com/LivHealthybyJL

https://www.instagram.com/livhealthybyjenniferlyall/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.