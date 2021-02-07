Cody Jay: “You need to believe that you have no physical flaws”

…You need to believe that you have no physical flaws. Who cares what others think about you? Their opinion doesn’t matter. The only person’s opinion that matters is your own. Love every part of yourself. You are special, you are unique, and you are beautiful. Believe it, because it’s true!

As part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cody Jay, a beauty content creator with a passion for all things makeup. He creates content for the beginner makeup enthusiast to seasoned professionals. As a certified professional MUA, Cody teaches 1-on1 classes that educate, challenge, and create beautiful, fun, diverse looks. Check Cody out at Cody Jay Artistry on Instagram and on bspoketv — beauty|fashion|lifestyle a digital streaming TV channel that creates 22-minute episodes where Cody creates content.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/87eb26e94d2089b0e873019c703a3f7d

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I went to cosmetology school while I was in high school and I loved the transformation I could provide my clients as well as how much happiness I could bring them. I started looking into makeup and fell in love with it immediately. Makeup allows people to show many different sides of themselves and it’s also a great confidence booster for many. It brings joy and can bring a certain level of accomplishment. That really attracted me to doing makeup as a career. I decided to start practicing and developing my skills and techniques and I knew very quickly that the beauty community was for me. After really discovering my own aesthetic and skillset and perfecting it over time, I went back to school and became a certified professional makeup artist so I could really do a better job at teaching others. I have come so far already. Going from not knowing how to pick out the right foundation for myself to now working with global brands, receiving PR, and being in brand campaigns has been a whirlwind for me. Dreams absolutely come true if you put the work in!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Nobody would be successful without the help and support of others. One specific person that helped get me where I am today goes by the username Blendbunny (Aka Maggie). Maggie not only has encouraged and supported me since I started my journey, but she has always taken the time out of her busy schedule to really help me improve my skillset and overall confidence. She gave me the fuel to try my hardest and not give up when I doubted myself at times. I thank her for being such an amazing person and creator.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

I would say when it comes to editing, you need to do it professionally just to make minor adjustments. When I first started I had no idea how to edit photos, and I would over edit them into oblivion, and then be like, “what? These are so good.” when in reality they were atrocious. The worst part is that people would lie to me and tell me they were great!! hahaha. Now that I have the skills and techniques to a very high-quality level, I barely need to edit my photos at all. So the lesson is to be patient and know that skill comes with practice. Editing does not equal makeup artistry skills.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

This community is very competitive and very saturated. There are millions of extremely talented people that absolutely fail in this community. My advice to thrive in this community is to never stop trying to improve every aspect of your overall content creation. I can guarantee you there is always something that you can improve on. Also treating your platforms somewhat like a business and also genuinely caring about the people that support you makes the biggest difference. Don’t go into this potential career path thinking that it will be easy. It is very difficult and takes a lot of time and non-stop work to start gaining momentum. When you get that momentum, take it and run with it! Be open to constructive criticism and understand what your audience wants from you and expects of you.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Absolutely! To me the key is COMMUNITY. Building genuine connections or relationships with people is the most important thing to me. People will be more likely to support you and your endeavors if you are actively engaging with them, supporting them, and making sure that they always know that you are grateful for them. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish half of the things I have already accomplished without my loyal and supportive followers.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

This is a great question. I think oftentimes we forget to stop and focus on ourselves when we are so busy all of the time. For me, it is important to give myself some rest when I can so that I don’t get burnt out. I purchased myself a monthly massage membership and also get regular facials. Knowing that once per month I’ll have a day of pure relaxation always motivates me to get my work done so that I can enjoy my day without having to worry about deadlines or emails that need to be sent. It’s a day for me to reward myself. When your body feels good, your brain feels good.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Of course! To help my mind thrive, I regularly read novels. I know that sounds simple, but it gives me time to just sit and breathe and get lost in a different world for the evening. It helps me recenter myself. To help my heart thrive, I try and give back to my supporters as much as I can. It makes me feel so good to make others feel good. Whether it’s helping them grow their platforms, sending them products to help them create new content, or helping them out behind the scenes financially, giving back to those who have helped give me so much is a MUST for me.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Feeling beautiful starts on the inside.

Every morning when you wake up, you should be looking into your mirror and telling yourself that you are beautiful inside and out.

Make time and spend a little bit of money on yourself doing what you love! You work hard, you have a busy life I’m sure. You need to do it for yourself sometimes so you don’t forget your worth.

Finally, you need to believe that you have no physical flaws. Who cares what others think about you? Their opinion doesn’t matter. The only person’s opinion that matters is your own. Love every part of yourself. You are special, you are unique, and you are beautiful. Believe it, because it’s true!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

When I was first starting my makeup journey I was afraid to start my Youtube channel. I thought that nobody would watch me because there were so many beauty YouTubers. I was watching a video by a beauty guru named Rawbeautykristi and she made a comment that changed my outlook on things. She said, “ If you’re afraid to start a channel or start posting your makeup on social media because you think nobody will like it or like you, stop thinking that way. Everyone has a different personality and vibe and YOU might be the person or the type of energy someone else has been waiting for. There is an audience for everyone, you just need to find yours.” That changed my perspective and the next day I created my youtube channel. 175 videos later and look where we are! Working on taking over the world haha.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

So I had always heard that getting a pedicure with the little fish in the water that ate the dead skin off of your feet was amazing for your skin. I decided to give that a try and let me just tell you. NO. I could never do that again. I was so grossed out and squirming all over the place. I was kicking water out of the container and it was borderline torture. It was quite an experience but just not a good one for me. I still feel bad for being so dramatic but it was so unpleasant haha.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Honestly, there is still so much hatred towards people that are viewed by some as being “different.” I will always be working towards starting a global movement that takes on discrimination and shines a light on the fact that people being “different” is what makes everyone amazing and special. Who wants to be like someone else? Not me. Every single person has so much to offer to the world, and it’s heartbreaking to see people being mistreated because of something superficial. People need to be open to understanding that everyone is perfect in their own way and everyone deserves love and being treated the right way. I work every day to inspire kindness, generosity, and spreading love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

That’s an easy question. I would love to have a private 1-on-1 with Marlena Stell. Marlena started as a school teacher years ago and then quit and followed her passion for makeup and beauty. She became a very successful beauty influencer and later became the CEO of Makeup Geek Cosmetics. Marlena is an incredible person and businesswoman. She has created a massive and global cosmetics empire. Marlena also was one of the first people to take a chance on me. She invited me to become a part of her brand’s affiliate team. That is massive for me. It allowed me an extra source of income that I could reinvest into my craft, it helped give me exposure, it fueled my drive for success even more, and I can’t thank her enough. In the future, I hope to work with her and her brand on a much larger scale. She is truly an inspiration and role model to me. I’m forever grateful.

