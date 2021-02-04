Chelsea Manigold of ‘Well Lived Lifestyle’: “Be authentic”

Be authentic.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chelsea Manigold, a yoga and meditation educator, and the founder of Well Lived Lifestyle. Through her blog and social media platforms, Chelsea has built a far-reaching community of wellness enthusiasts, and she connects with her audience daily leading guided meditations and sharing inspirational content to cultivate the one thing we all desire– a well lived lifestyle. After founding Well Lived Lifestyle in May 2020, Chelsea has continued to educate her audience providing valuable information to level-up one’s mindset and create the needed change to adjust to life in the middle of a global pandemic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Ontario, Canada in a town between Toronto and Niagara Falls. I had an amazing childhood with a very supportive family. Luckily, they instilled a sense of confidence and ambition in me from a young age, so I have always felt that I could pursue my dreams — whatever those were. I went to school at the University of Toronto and studied Psychology while I was there. My entire life I have loved travelling — from a small child to my early 20’s it was something that was always incredibly important to me. Naturally, when I finished University, I began my career in the travel industry, starting out as a flight attendant and working in different roles from there.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote that I reflect on often is ‘if it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.’ This quote is powerful to me, because some of the greatest challenges I have gone through in my life, have played such a significant role in who I am today. Without those challenges, I wouldn’t have achieved the level of success I enjoy now. It goes hand-in-hand with the saying ‘nothing worth having comes easy’ — and while I don’t believe life was meant to be a difficult uphill battle, I do believe the challenging times in our life help shape our journey, provide us with a sense of resilience, and allow us to come out better on the other side. If we go into these challenges with the mindset that we can change our lives and improve, it helps provide the needed confidence, strength, and resilience to get through it.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Spiritual Smackdown Podcast has totally shifted my mindset, especially when it comes to being a female entrepreneur. The podcast talks a lot about energy and alignment and how this comes into play for leaders and entrepreneurs. The podcasts talks about how we show up in our lives, in our businesses and the lessons learned from this podcast are life-altering. Our energy and mindset play such an important role in our lives and this is often the missing puzzle-piece for many entrepreneurs. There is a wealth of information out there for entrepreneurs with the “hard facts” of running a business — you can research anything you want. But when it comes to your energy, your sense of alignment and purpose, this is what is often missed. This missing piece of the puzzle for me came together when listening to this podcast and I realized how I have to show up for myself, for my family and for my business. I realized I don’t constantly have to hustle 24/7, force everything and constantly be “doing” in order to be successful. I can play, I can rest, I can take care of myself — and then show up for my customers and audience more fully and authentically and give it 100%. I have workaholic tendencies, so this podcast really resonated with me and taught me how to create a balance in my life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic began, I was working full-time at an airline, as an in-flight manager. For the last nine years I have been in the travel industry, working for the same company for the last seven years. I started out working as a flight attendant straight out of University, then went on to different management positions as I developed my skills.

I absolutely love working for in the airline industry, and the company I work for is fantastic, so I definitely did not have any plans to leave or start a new career at the time the pandemic started. Like most millennials these days, I had a side hustle teaching yoga and meditation classes on the evenings and weekends, but this wasn’t something I ever planned to do as a full-time career path.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Since yoga studios were closed, I had a lot more time on my hands! I started making TikTok videos right at the start of the pandemic, and my whole goal with those videos was to bring inspirational content to people during the pandemic. I was posting quotes and messages about manifestation and the law of attraction and providing short meditation videos. The videos really started to catch on, and I was building an audience fairly quickly. Overtime, I began to focus more and more on building a business around this and using the skills I have to pivot into a new career path.

In May 2020, I launched Well Lived Lifestyle, and this became an outlet for me and way to channel my passions into something that turned into a business! Well Lived Lifestyle is a blog and e-commerce store focused on manifestation, meditation, and the law of attraction — soon, I’ll be launching a training program and e-book as well through the site.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Well Lived Lifestyle came about when one of my followers messaged me telling me they had bought crystals online and when the packaged finally arrived, they realized they were fake. They were asking me how to buy authentic crystals, and during our conversation they were asking more questions on manifestation and how to begin incorporating the law of attraction into their life. The ‘aha moment’ came when I realized I could be bringing so much more value to my audience by creating my own website, where they can buy from someone they trust, and also provide a wealth of information to them at their fingertips. This conversation opened up a lot of doors and gave me valuable insight into what my audience was looking for.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are going really well, and I absolutely love what I am doing now. I am so passionate about the website, the community, the products — it came together perfectly. I have readers and customers from all over the US, UK, Canada, all the way to Qatar and UAE. It has been such an amazing experience and I am so glad I took the leap.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful for my sister — she really pushed me to move past my comfort zone. When I first started making content online, I would not show my face often or talk to the camera. This was mostly out of insecurity and filming myself was so far out of my comfort zone, it’s pretty shocking I am doing this now. She really pushed me to dive in and pursue it and put my fears to the side, and I am so thankful for that!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

One of the most interesting things that has happened to me so far, was being interviewed by a writer for an article on manifestation. It was fascinating for me because it made me realize that manifestation and the law of attraction are reaching new audiences, far outside the spirituality and yoga realm. The article was featured on shondaland.com which felt like such a huge achievement to me, and it inspired me all over again because I realized so much of what I teach to my audience was coming true for me — anything is possible.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Fear and insecurity will never let you reach your goals.

When you’re creating a business and building a brand, people will love sharing their opinions with you. Whether that is friends, family, or strangers on the Internet. So many of us value the opinions of others way too much and this fear can prevent you from growing and taking chances with your business. When I first started out, I had people tell me that there was no reason to open a store or blog in my field, because it was “oversaturated” and there was no room. Even before that I had friends tell me TikTok was for teens and I was ‘too old’ for the app. For some time, I actually considered that maybe I shouldn’t be on the app and maybe there wasn’t room for my business online. I spent too much time focusing on these opinions and letting them feed my fear and insecurities, when I could have been spending time building. These fears of what other people would think of me caused limiting self-beliefs to pop up all over again, and they ultimately served no purpose. I wish I had identified this earlier so I could have reduced the time spent hesitating, contemplating and feeling insecure.

2. Find a support group.

If you are a new entrepreneur that has been living in the corporate world for some time, navigating the world of self-employment is not easy. I wish someone had told me the importance of having a solid support system or network of other entrepreneurs. In the last few months, I have started joining groups on Facebook full of other entrepreneurs and it’s a great way to bounce ideas off each other, gain new insights, and learn from each other. I wish I had known this sooner. For example, through this support group I learned of a new shipping service that resulted in significant savings on every order I shipped out. Had it not been for this group, I don’t know if I would have known about this and it would have really affected my business long-term.

3. Self-care is a requirement, not a luxury.

The thing about owning your own business and leading your organization is that self-care can quickly feel like a ‘luxury’ and taking time to rest feels wrong! There is so much to do, so little time. I had a really tough time balancing work with time-off at first and I spent so many months working until 1 or 2 AM and waking up again at 6 AM. I was afraid if I took time to rest, I would lose momentum or miss out on an opportunity. It didn’t take long for me to realize I cannot be the most creative, vibrant, passionate version of myself if I am burnt out and exhausted. Self-care is not a luxury, and I learned that taking the time to rest and enjoy life is just as important as working hard and chasing your dreams.

4. Be authentic.

I wish someone had told me earlier how important it is to be authentic online. Now more than ever, authenticity online is crucial, and it’s obvious when you’re putting on a show or trying to fit into this perfectly constructed box of what you “should” be doing. You do not need to do what other brands or leaders are doing. Do what you do best and let the rest fall into place. If you are transparent, authentic, and genuinely care about people — it shows. For me personally, this meant creating content that was authentic and genuine to me. I want my content to be valuable, informative, and helpful to my audience — and I also want to do that in a way that is real, tangible, and genuine. Anytime I have created content that is vulnerable, transparent, and authentic, it performs well so this was a huge lesson I wish I had known a long time ago.

5. Delegate and ask for help when needed.

When I first started out, I was so focused on keeping costs low, and had this habit of never asking for help, that I slowed the growth of my business. I also made some very time-consuming and costly mistakes along the way that could have easily been avoided. Had I delegated some very simple technical aspects of my business, I could have launched my website on the right platform, in a matter of days. Instead, I tried to learn 3 different platforms, and spent hours and hours through trial and error doing it all myself — it was a huge waste of time and cost more money in the end. Had I made a small investment and hired a professional from the get-go, my website would have been launched earlier and I could have focused on growth and content creation — the areas of my business I know and love. There are times it is wise to save money and do things yourself, and other times you need to delegate and seek help. Knowing when to do each is key.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Meditation is a huge part of my daily life, and during times of uncertainty it’s such a key part of my day. Meditation is a great tool to manage anxiety, and if I fall off my meditation habit, I notice it almost immediately. Taking time to slow our nervous system and shift our energy can make an impact on mental health, and this has been an important daily routine that has helped me navigate this challenging period more effectively.

I also began consuming news in a more mindful way. I no longer watch news on TV (especially before bed) and have chosen when and how it’s healthy for me to bring myself up to date. I think it’s so important we are mindful in what we consume and how we consume it — finding what works for you personally can be incredibly helpful.

I have also began taking time for movement mid-day, every day. When working from home, it’s far too easy to sit in the same spot and work such long hours without moving. When our social interactions are limited and getting out of the house isn’t quite as easy as it used to be, our mental health can be more easily impacted during this stressful period. However, moving and releasing stagnant energy through yoga, lunch time walks outside, or a quick Pilates class online has helped me manage stress levels more effectively.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a movement that places as much emphasis on mental wellness as it does physical. A meditation movement could bring an incredible amount of value to our society, and if we all valued this practice like we do physical exercise, there would be a shift in how we operate as a collective. Meditation is becoming more and more popular, but it is still highly undervalued and underutilized. I would love to inspire a movement where a morning meditation became as common as grabbing a morning coffee.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Marie Forleo is such an inspiration to me and has provided so much value over the years. I took a course years ago — well before I was ready to take the plunge into entrepreneurship and I am still applying her principles to this day. I continue to learn from her through every book, post and podcast.

How can our readers follow you online?

On my website at www.WellLivedLifestyle.com or on Instagram at @flowwithchelsea

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!