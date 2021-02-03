Carter Faith: “Don’t chase anyone else’s sound”

Don’t chase anyone else’s sound. No one gets anywhere by copying someone else and people want something new and unique always.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Carter Faith.

Combining the emotive lyricism and pointed perspective of Taylor Swift with the chill aesthetic and refreshing candor of Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith is a gifted songwriter and a rising artist in the Nashville music scene. Originally from Davidson, North Carolina, Carter taught herself guitar and piano and was soon crafting lyrics as a way to make sense of the world around her. After relocating to Nashville and enrolling in Belmont University's songwriting program, Carter was selected to participate in a handful of emerging artist showcases, including an ASCAP-sponsored event where she took home top honors from a panel that included Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Jordan Reynolds. Carter partook in the Friday Fireworks and Women of Country Music series in partnership with Change the Conversation at Camden Yards. Having performed at prominent local venues including the Bluebird Café and the Listening Room Café, Carter has also opened for hit Warner Nashville artist Cole Swindell, and shared the stage with RaeLynn, Jimmy Robbins and Jordan Schmidt. Carter recently hit one million streams on Apple alone for her debut single Leaving Tennessee which was released last month. Her follow up single Sinners in a Small Town received prominent placement on various DSP playlists along with a video premier for the song on Sounds Like Nashville.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! Yes! I grew up in North Carolina, in a small town. I am a gemini, middle child, so I honestly think that’s what pushed me towards the arts and entertainment. My parents told me I was just always running around the house singing and putting on concerts for my stuffed animals. I have an amazing family and didn’t leave them until I went off to college in Nashville. I had a very loving and simple but fun and crazy upbringing:)

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My first memory of music was when my grandpa would drive me to pre-school if my parents had to take care of my older sister or younger brother. He would always get me to school early and let me crawl in the front seat and pick a cassette to play from his collection until I had to go to class. I think I’ve loved music ever since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the coolest things was Carly Pearce sharing my song “Sinners in a Small Town” to her instagram story and basically asking me to open some shows for her after Covid. I was so shocked and it just gave me that feeling of “ok I’m actually getting somewhere”.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I make mistakes every day lol but I think most of my biggest mistakes come from not practicing or preparing and thinking I can “wing it”. Whether it comes to shows, meetings, writes, anything, I have definitely learned to PREPARE. There is now worse feeling than forgetting your own song on stage!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Working on new music is really exciting right now!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is always important because the world is diverse. Everyone should be able to look to the entertainment industry and see someone like them represented. Everyone should also be exposed to diversity because it helps us appreciate others for their differences instead of feeling uncomfortable by that. If our entertainment becomes truly diverse one day, I think our culture will be greatly impacted in amazing ways!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Ok I am definitely still at the beginning of this crazy journey but here goes!

Don’t chase anyone else’s sound. No one gets anywhere by copying someone else and people want something new and unique always. Be authentic. Find what makes you, you. Humans crave real and raw authenticity so don’t waste your life by trying to be anything other than what you are. What you are is beautiful and special. BE NICE. Omg the amount of people I am nervous to work with because of their reputation or because I had a bad first interaction with them is crazy. This goes for any aspect of life also. It is hard to be 100% kind every single day, but people want to work with nice and gracious people — practice kindness and gratitude. Don’t get jaded. Remember why you started and don’t lose that magic. If music is your dream, and it starts to feel like a boring reality then you are going to get burnt out and forget what you love about it all. Just keep going. I would say the last thing is to just keep going on your own path. You can admire, empower, and support others but never compare them to you. “Comparison is the thief of joy” ❤

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Definitely to take a break every once in awhile and remember why you started.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Omg I am definitely not a person of enormous influence!!! But, if I can influence anyone at all it would again be to appreciate diversity. I am extremely passionate about equality whether that be about race, sexual orientation, gender, I believe we are all equal.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my parents. They have always pushed me to do this thing even when I wasn’t able to see the exact future I wanted.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I really love the quote “Let life be like music” obviously because I love music but also because I try to view life like art. You have to learn to appreciate life like it is your favorite song and take every day for what it is like it is your favorite record. Things change in life and you just have to sit back and enjoy the music sometimes.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Definitely Dolly Parton, she is one of my all-time influences and idols. She is such an amazing human and talent.

How can our readers follow you online?

On instagram @ carterfaithofficial, twitter @ carterxfaith, and facebook, tiktok, and youtube are all just my name Carter Faith!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much!