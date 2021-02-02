Adam Jablin: “Do one random act of kindness for another person ”

Do one random act of kindness for another person — and truly feel and experience THE GOLDEN RULE.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Jablin, a highly sought-after #1 Life Coach, Recovery Mentor, corporate consultant, and keynote speaker.

Adam has helped thousands of people over the years, experience a joy for living even while under pressure or difficulty. His unique positive energy, compassion, and gift to relate to others has influenced people from all walks of life, including leaders in the fields of health, psychology, entertainment, sports, business, and politics as well as helping everyday folks fighting fears, alcoholism and addictions to unleash their hidden Superman. Adam is also the creator of the Hero Project — a high level coaching program where you become the hero of your own life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Sure! Growing up, I was the fat kid. I was the heavy kid. My Dad called me, “El Chubbo.” I always wanted to be Superman, but I’ll never forget seeing Rock III and Sylvester Stallone’s body and thinking…if I looked like that, ALL my problems would go away. Now, obviously that didn’t happen…but my thirty-two year relationship with fitness was born!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Oh yeah, of course. I’d have to say the most humorous mistake I made was acting like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Colombo with my training partner. We read that they took a squat rack, a keg of beer, and some girls and squatted, drank, and made love to the women like gladiators all night. So, we tried to do that with our girlfriends! Let’s just say — EPIC FAIL!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Yes, well, my Recovery from alcoholism, addiction, people pleasing, worrying etc. is my true contribution. The name of my #1 bestselling book is Lotsaholic, From A Sick To Sober Superman. I used to use my chiseled physique as a disguise so others couldn’t see what I was really doing to myself. My donation in the world of wellness is to truly make the spirit healthy before the body.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh, yes! My mentor Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci! He has been like a father to me and guided me to my faith in God and my unshakable recovery! My mission statement in my business is simply this: I want to bring the entire world into Dion’s and my conversations so they too can think on a higher plane and live in a higher reality. That would be my wish for every soul.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The FIRST is a lack of willingness. One needs to truly be ready to change, which takes preparation and consistency!

The SECOND main block is denial. “It’s not that bad, I’ll just start next week…or I’ll start tomorrow.” Give me a break. Make a decision and don’t look back!

The THIRD is, take ACTION! We all get too in our own heads. Should I walk, run, lift weights, start CrossFit, martial arts? Is it Keto, Vegan, Paleo, Macros etc.? Guess what?? They all work! But, WE need to take ACTION!

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Start a meditation practice. Start with just ONE minute. Start journaling for 5 minutes every day, you will see who you really are! Do one random act of kindness for another person — and truly feel and experience THE GOLDEN RULE. Take a 5 minute walk outside every day. Listen to good music daily!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Accomplishing a task! Task completion is very over-looked. When we accomplish a task first thing, we begin to have faith that we can accomplish our goals. It becomes addicting and a way of life. The endorphins and serotonin that is produced in the brain from exercise creates a feeling of joy and well-being. You become more alive, aware, awake, clear headed and sexually active. The release of stress (which is separate from endorphins) that we store in our bodies — our muscles, joints, and cells is released or lessoned. If not, they can truly produce some major health issues.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical? Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

First exercise I always suggest is walk. Simply walk. Walk 10 minutes one way, then 10 minutes back. Then add 2 minutes each day. I have a friend that stays in amazing shape by just making sure he walks 10,000 steps a day.

Second exercise would be resistance training of some type. Adding stress to the muscles makes it bigger, stronger, and healthier. Against popular belief, it’s actually excellent for your joints.

Third exercise is cardiovascular. A walk is healthy — but trying to push your heart into different zones is wonderful for the body. Try to jog. Sprint. Peddle hard on a bicycle for 30 seconds. BREAK A SWEAT.

I’m a kid from the eighties. The book that made the biggest impact on me was Arnold Schwarzenegger Encyclopedia Of Modern Bodybuilding. I still consider it the BIBLE of fitness literature!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start one movement to bring the most amount of good to people? That’s easy. I would want to have a special hour. It would begin and end in a prayer. After the prayer I would have ten minutes of a fun guided meditation. Then everybody must hug 5 people. After, a quick brief 20 minute workout, followed by 20 minutes of sharing. Then a closing hug and final prayer. Make that mandatory every day. See what happens to the world!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My mentor, Rock n’ Roll, Hall of Famer taught me the difference between LOVE and APPROVAL. I used to try to win other’s approval, mistaking their approval for love. This is a vicious cycle. I taught my daughter and son very young, don’t confuse my love with approval. I won’t always approve of every decision they make in life — SO WHAT? I will always love them with all of my heart. For me, once I truly felt God’s love, my spirituality grew and my perception of life shifted. I had it all backwards and upside down! Mindset is also huge but equally important is emotional fitness. If you can’t handle your emotions while starting your business, they’ll take you out.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Dion my mentor is still my favorite, and I will always choose him. But, I’ll give you two.

Michael Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

These two men made giant impact on me as a child, and continue to show me how to age and get better!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

They can find me at www.adamjablin.com and please partake in my free online course THE HERO 7 at https://hero7.adamjablin.com/optin_now

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!